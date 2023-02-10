Item 8.01. Other Events.

On February 10, 2023 , ABG Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company") issued a press release announcing that as of the close of business on February 21, 2023 , the Company's publicly held Class A ordinary shares (the "Public Shares") will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive their pro-rata share in the Company's trust account, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.

After February 19, 2023 , the Company shall cease all operations except for those required to wind up the Company's business.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this report are forward looking statements. When used in this report, words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "anticipate," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention to redeem all of its outstanding Public Shares and the expected timing of such redemption. Such statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC . All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this report, except as required by law.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press release, dated February 10, 2023 . 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------