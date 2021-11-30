Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  ADVA Optical Networking SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

VicTrack wins Aussie Broadband wholesale deal with ADVA FSP 3000

11/30/2021 | 03:01am EST
News summary:

  • State-wide infrastructure built on ADVA’s open optical transport technology enables robust and flexible wholesale services
  • VicTrack’s unique footprint and ADVA’s solution give Aussie Broadband access to regional Victoria
  • Network managed by Ensemble Controller features full redundancy and future-proof scalability

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that VicTrack is leveraging its state-wide optical transport infrastructure built on ADVA FSP 3000 technology to provide Aussie Broadband with carrier-grade wholesale services. The flexible and fully redundant ROADM network enables VicTrack to easily share capacity. With ADVA’s open optical transport system, it provides VicTrack’s customers with unregenerated optical services between the furthest parts of the state, giving Aussie Broadband access to highly reliable connectivity throughout regional and metro Victoria. Designed for high-capacity and easy scalability, VicTrack’s infrastructure offers unique opportunities for communication service providers (CSPs) to reach new customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005076/en/

ADVA’s open optical technology is helping VicTrack to easily roll out wholesale services. (Photo: Business Wire)

ADVA’s open optical technology is helping VicTrack to easily roll out wholesale services. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Enabling Aussie Broadband to connect with customers across Victoria demonstrates how we can leverage the excess capacity of our Transport and Government Secure Network (TGSN). As well as supporting mission-critical rail operations and delivering a high-performance communication network for our state, TGSN is also driving new revenue and bringing a host of new services to end users,” said Andrew Peel, group manager, commercial, telecommunications group, VicTrack. ”Our excess capacity is now enabling us to offer National Broadband Network services across the state. With its reliability, flexibility and speed, our network will be key to helping CSPs meet the challenge of rising data demand and deliver more value to households and businesses.”

VicTrack is providing access to its next-generation optical network as part of a fiber-sharing deal with Aussie Broadband. The ability to leverage VicTrack’s network enables Aussie Broadband to roll out new offerings to many more customers, including increasing its business fiber services in regional Victoria. The agreement will also help it save resources to use in other states. VicTrack’s TGSN is a 45-node meshed ROADM network built on ADVA’s FSP 3000 platform. Managed by the Ensemble Controller service management solution, it provides a flexible mix of 10Gbit/s and 100Gbit/s services as well as any-to-any connectivity for seamless, simple and secure communication.

“By utilizing our open optical networking technology, VicTrack has created a valuable regional resource. It now has a high-capacity transport system with a unique geographical footprint that can be easily shared with Australia’s communication service providers. That means a wealth of new wholesale opportunities for them and a major boost for enterprises and homes across Victoria,” commented Erik Lindberg, VP, sales, APAC, ADVA. “Our FSP 3000 technology delivers the highest levels of efficiency, ultimate flexibility and future-proof scale. It’s now enabling VicTrack to accommodate evolving network demands while also forging partnerships that will reap benefits throughout southern Australia.”

About ADVA
ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.adva.com


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 600 M 679 M 679 M
Net income 2021 40,9 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
Net cash 2021 19,3 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 650 M 733 M 736 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 944
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE81.87%733
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.24.60%235 174
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.52.59%43 829
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.74.28%38 902
ERICSSON-3.91%34 345
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-19.80%34 152