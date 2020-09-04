Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. job growth slowing as fiscal stimulus tapers offs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 12:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Hundreds of people line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in Frankfort

U.S. employment growth slowed further in August and permanent job losses increased as money from the government started running out, raising doubts on the sustainability of the economy's recovery from the deep COVID-19 recession.

Nearly a fifth of the job gains reported by the Labor Department on Friday were from the government's temporary hiring for the 2020 Census. While the unemployment rate fell below 10%, it was biased down by a continuing misclassification problem.

The cooling labor market pressures the White House and Congress to restart stalled negotiations for another fiscal package and is likely to become political ammunition for both Democrats and Republicans with just two months to go until the presidential election.

"The labor market has entered a frustratingly slower second phase of the recovery," said Lydia Boussour, a senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. "With one in two laid-off workers still unemployed and Congress unable to pass urgently needed fiscal aid, slower and more volatile job growth represents a significant risk for the economy."

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.371 million jobs last month after advancing 1.734 million in July. Government employment rose 344,000, with 238,000 temporary workers hired for the decennial census.

Excluding government, payrolls rose 1.027 million. Private sector employment gains were led by the retail sector, with 249,000 jobs created. Though professional and business services added 197,000 jobs, more than half of the gain was in temporary help services, reflecting the uncertain economic environment.

Employment in leisure and hospitality increased by 174,000 jobs, but hiring has stepped down from June and July when 2.0 million and 621,000 jobs were added respectively. Manufacturing employment rose 29,000 and construction added 16,000 jobs.

Programs to help businesses pay wages have either lapsed or are on the verge of ending. Economists credited government largesse for the sharp rebound in economic activity after it nearly ground to a halt following the shuttering of businesses in mid-March to control the spread of the coronavirus.

August's report is one of just two monthly labor market scorecards left on the calendar before the Nov. 3 presidential election. President Donald Trump, who is trailing in polls behind former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party nominee, cheered the continued job gains as a sign that the economy is improving after suffering its biggest shock in at least 73 years in the second quarter.

"Great Jobs Numbers!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

But employment is 11.5 million below its pre-pandemic level. Employment growth peaked at 4.781 million.

While the unemployment rate fell to 8.4% last month from 10.2% in July, it was distorted by people misclassifying themselves as being "employed but absent from work."

Without this error, the unemployment rate would have been about 9.1% last month, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated. At least 29.2 million were receiving unemployment benefits in mid-August.

Blacks continued to experience high unemployment, with a 13% jobless rate compared to 7.3% for Whites and 10.5% for Hispanics. The household survey also showed people who have permanently lost their jobs rose 534,000 to 3.4 million.

There was a drop in the number of unemployed re-entrants to the labor force, though the share of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one rose.

Stocks on Wall Street were lower as technology shares slumped. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell.

RISING FURLOUGHS, LAYOFFS

"The recovery is losing momentum after the initial burst of activity from re-opening," said Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Job gains have largely come from workers being recalled from furloughs or temporary layoffs as companies accessed government loans to help with wages. With fiscal stimulus tapering off, there has been a raft of furlough announcements.

United Airlines said on Wednesday it was preparing to furlough 16,370 workers on Oct. 1. American Airlines has announced its workforce would shrink by 40,000, including 19,000 involuntary cuts. Ford Motor Co said it was targeting 1,400 U.S. salaried jobs for elimination by year end. Mass transit rail operators are also eyeing furloughs.

A report this week from the Federal Reserve based on information collected from the U.S. central bank's contacts on or before Aug. 24 showed in some districts "slowing job growth and increased hiring volatility, particularly in service industries, with rising instances of furloughed workers being laid off permanently as demand remained soft."

Though gross domestic product in the third quarter remains on track to rebound at an annualized rate of as high as 30% after sinking at a historic 31.7% pace in the April-June quarter, the slowing labor market will hurt fourth-quarter GDP.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.4% in August after edging up 0.1% in July. That left the annual increase in wages at 4.7%. The average workweek increased by 0.1 hour to 34.6 hours. Job losses have been concentrated in the low-wage services industries, distorting wages and the workweek.

"Risks to the labor market recovery are to the downside," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh.

By Lucia Mutikani

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
12:37pU.S. job growth slowing as fiscal stimulus tapers offs
RE
11:44aKUDLOW : Trump administration to unveil aid for airlines in matter of weeks
RE
11:15aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Appoints New Officers on Operations and People Teams
PU
09/03Airlines urge UK, U.S. to start London-New York passenger testing trial
RE
09/03AMERICAN AIRLINES : Airlines urge UK, U.S. to start London-New York passenger te..
RE
09/03United Airlines to cut 16,370 workers, many more going without pay
RE
09/03United Airlines to cut 16,370 workers
RE
09/03U.S. airlines isolated in bid to scrap change fees forever
RE
09/02United Airlines to cut 16,370 workers, many more going without pay
RE
09/02American Airlines to Present at 2020 Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainabl..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 395 M - -
Net income 2020 -8 182 M - -
Net Debt 2020 30 739 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,71x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 6 794 M 6 794 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 107 400
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,72 $
Last Close Price 13,36 $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -92,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-53.42%6 794
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-28.23%22 852
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-23.73%3 277
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-24.36%2 099
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD68.35%2 024
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-29.09%867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group