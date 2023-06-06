Atento S A : announces discussions with stakeholders; unwinding of remaining swaps; resignation of director - Form 6-K

Atento announces discussions with stakeholders; unwinding of remaining swaps; resignation of director

· Atento engaged in discussions with stakeholders for transaction involving recapitalization and deleveraging of balance sheet

· Remaining cross-currency interest rate swap agreements unwound

· Roberto Rittes resigns from the Board of Directors

New York, June 6, 2023

Discussions with Investor Group

Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) service providers and an industry leader in Latin America, announces that it is evaluating its financing alternatives and is engaged in discussions with the counterparties to its cross-currency swap agreements and an ad hoc group of investors in its senior secured notes for a potential transaction to provide additional capital for Atento to support operations and accelerate cost efficiency and growth initiatives, and to optimize Atento's balance sheet. The ad hoc group of investors collectively hold or control more than 70% of the $500 million senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Atento Luxco 1 and more than 75% of $39.6 million senior secured notes due 2025 issued by Atento Luxco 1.

In addition to the contemplated recapitalization, the proposed transaction is expected to involve a significant deleveraging of Atento's balance sheet to position Atento to execute on its long-term strategic plan and to continue its focus on its leading service to clients. Atento expects that any balance sheet deleveraging transaction would occur at a holding company level and involve only financial or funded debt obligations, ensuring operations continue fully unaffected until the complete implementation of the transaction.

Atento is represented in these discussions by Houlihan Lokey and FTI Consulting as financial advisors and Sidley Austin as legal advisor. The ad hoc group of investors is represented by Rothschild & Co. as financial advisor and Hogan Lovells as legal advisor.

Unwinding of Swaps

In connecton with these discussions, Atento also announces that it has agreed to the unwinding of its remaining cross-currency interest rate swap agreements. Atento entered into swap agreements in connection with the $500 million senior secured notes due 2026 to swap amounts payable in US dollars (USD) for the semi-annual coupons on the notes until February 2026 into amounts payable in Brazilian Reais (BRL), Peruvian Sole (PEN) and euro (EUR) based on floating or fixed interest rates. The PEN and EUR swap agreements were previously unwound. The treatment of the outstanding amounts from unwinding the BRL amount, which amount to approx. $120 million, form part of

the Company's discussions with the swap counterparties and ad hoc group of investors. Unwinding of the swap agreements does not trigger the payment default or cross acceleration provisions of Atento's other debt.

Resignation of Director

Atento further announces that on June 2, 2023, Roberto Rittes tendered his resignation as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. His resignation was not due to any disagreement with Atento. The Board of Directors of the Company fully appreciates Mr. Rittes' service to the Board.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America and one of the leading providers worldwide. Atento is also one of the leading providers of nearshoring CRM BPO services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the Company has developed its business model in 16 countries, employing approximately 135,000 people. Atento has more than 400 clients, offering a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational companies in telecommunications, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail and public administration sectors. Atento shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the 25 best multinational companies in the world and one of the best multinationals to work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. In addition, in 2021, Everest named Atento as a "star performer". Gartner has named the Company two consecutive years a leader in its Magic Quadrant since 2021. For more information visit www.atento.com

