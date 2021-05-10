Aurora Acquisition : Startup mortgage lender Better to go public in SPAC merger - WSJ

May 10 (Reuters) - Startup mortgage lender Better plans to
go public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people
familiar with the matter.
Better Holdco Inc plans to merge with Aurora Acquisition
Corp, a SPAC sponsored by investment firm Novator
Capital, at a valuation of roughly $7 billion pre-money in a
deal that could be completed this week, the WSJ report said.(https://on.wsj.com/3ex5hwy)
A SPAC is a company with no regular business operations but
with a pool of capital raised through an IPO that it uses to
take a private firm public.
Better had over $850 million in revenue in 2020 and more
than $200 million in net profits, according to people familiar
with the company's finances, the report added.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)