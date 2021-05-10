Log in
    AURC   KYG0698L1032

AURORA ACQUISITION CORP.

(AURC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/05 03:26:52 pm
10.5 USD   +5.00%
RE
Aurora Acquisition : Startup mortgage lender Better to go public in SPAC merger - WSJ

05/10/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
May 10 (Reuters) - Startup mortgage lender Better plans to go public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Better Holdco Inc plans to merge with Aurora Acquisition Corp, a SPAC sponsored by investment firm Novator Capital, at a valuation of roughly $7 billion pre-money in a deal that could be completed this week, the WSJ report said.(https://on.wsj.com/3ex5hwy)

A SPAC is a company with no regular business operations but with a pool of capital raised through an IPO that it uses to take a private firm public.

Better had over $850 million in revenue in 2020 and more than $200 million in net profits, according to people familiar with the company's finances, the report added. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,08 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 368 M 368 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart AURORA ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arnaud Massenet Chief Executive Officer
Caroline Jane Harding Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thor Björgólfsson Chairman
Prabhu Narasimhan Chief Investment Officer & Head-Legal
Michael Edelstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%368
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)21.67%66 862
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED18.95%31 949
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)19.91%16 788
HAL TRUST28.89%15 636
KINNEVIK AB1.34%14 458