AYURCANN REPORTS RECORD SALES OF $5,893,351 FOR Q3 2023, AN INCREASE OF 114% OVER Q3 2022

Toronto, Ontario, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR, OTCQB: AYURF, FSE: 3ZQ0) (“Ayurcann” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian cannabis company specializing in the processing and manufacturing of cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the recreational market, is pleased to announce its financial and operational results for the three- and nine-months ended March 31, 2023, the highlights of which are included in this news release. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars. The Company’s full set of consolidated interim financial statements for the three- and nine-months ended March 31, 2023 and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at www.ayurcann.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 202 3

Gross revenues increased to $5,893,351 for the quarter (compared to $2,757,264 for the same period last year), representing an increase of 114%

Gross revenues increased to $13,660,561 for the nine-months (compared to $7,834,386 for the same period last year), representing an increase of 74% year-over-year

Successfully grew product offerings to 60 stock keeping units (“ SKUs ”) across the country and became a top seller of products, including 1 : In the 1x0.5G Pre-Roll Category: ACROSS CANADA #2 ONTARIO #1, ALBERTA #3, MANITOBA #3, SASKATCHEWAN #3 In the 1g Vape Category: ACROSS CANADA #4 ONTARIO #5, ALBERTA #6, MANITOBA #1, SASKATCHEWAN #2 In the 2x1G Pre-Roll Category : ACROSS CANADA #2 ONTARIO #2, ALBERTA #2, MANITOBA #2, SASKATCHEWAN #1

”) across the country and became a top seller of products, including :

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Canadian retail penetration of over 65%, with Ontario at over 75% 2

Consistently offered new SKUs to the market, reflecting the innovation, reliability and value that Ayurcann has brought to the recreational cannabis market in Canada, with over 40 new SKUs being launched over the next three to six months

Top Company brands: Fuego, H&S, and XPLOR, are consistent performers

Focused on top selling categories, using and improving existing efficiencies to enhance production and market share while addressing SKU rationalization and price compression.

“As we continue to expand to more markets across the country with our offerings, we are thrilled to report consistent growth in our revenue and market share despite the price compression that continues to impact the cannabis industry. Ayurcann is proud to have generated an increase in revenue from its business-to-consumer strategy. With the increase in revenue, combined with the growth of our in-house brands we are thrilled with the growth of Ayurcann and its brands, Fuego, H&S, XPLOR and Joints within the Canadian marketplace. With our products being embraced by cannabis consumers, which offer value and innovation, we are very optimistic about our growth, and the potential of becoming an industry leader. We have been successfully selling throughout various Provinces within Canada, including Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, New Brunswick, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, and believe that continued interest from consumers and retailers will help elevate Ayurcann within the industry”, said Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann.

“With our laser focus on growth, market share and innovation, combined with our current product offerings, we are confident that we can continue to bring offerings to market, grow market share and sales across the country, increasing our top line revenues,” further added Mr. Sudman.

About Ayurcann:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest cannabis product manufacturer with a focus on providing and creating new innovations in the adult use cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a top supplier of Canadian cannabis brands.

1 Based on reporting by Hyfyre IQ™ as of March 31, 2023.

2 Based on reporting by Trellis as of March 31, 2023.