1. Date of the board of directors' resolution: 2024/03/14
2. Year or quarter which dividends belong to: 2023
3. Period which dividends belong to: 2023/01/01~2023/12/31
4. Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share): 0.80
5. Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share): 0
6. Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$): 138,562,579
7. Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share): 0
8. Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share): 0
9. Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares): 0
10. Any other matters that need to be specified: None
11. per value of common stock: NT$10
Bright Led Electronics Corp. published this content on 14 March 2024