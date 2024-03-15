1. Date of the board of directors' resolution: 2024/03/14

2. Year or quarter which dividends belong to: 2023

3. Period which dividends belong to: 2023/01/01~2023/12/31

4. Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share): 0.80

5. Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share): 0

6. Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$): 138,562,579

7. Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share): 0

8. Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share): 0

9. Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares): 0

10. Any other matters that need to be specified: None

11. per value of common stock: NT$10