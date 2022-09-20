UPDATE -- C2C Gold Announces Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: CTCGF) (the “Company” or “C2C”) today announced the appointment of Doris Tam as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective September 19, 2022.



Doris Tam, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Tam has over 20 years of progressive finance experience across several publicly traded companies, ranging from financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, and system implementation and treasury. She started her professional career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and was most recently the Chief Accounting Officer at Halo Collective Inc., where she was responsible for financial reporting under IFRS. Prior to Halo Collective Inc., she was the Corporate Controller at Namaste Technologies Inc. Her previous experience also includes five years at Samuel, Son & Co., Limited and seven years at Nortel Networks Corporation. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is qualified as a Certified Public Accountant in the United States.

“We are delighted to have Doris join C2C as CFO,” said Peter Bures, Chief Executive Officer of C2C Gold. “She brings excellence credentials in a broad area covering corporate finance, financial reporting, and treasury, as well as extensive exposure working with growth companies. She will be an asset for us as we continue to advance our position as an outstanding gold explorer and a unique generator of quality, high-potential gold projects focusing on Canada’s Newfoundland. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Camille for her contribution to C2C over her tenure. We wish her well with her future endeavors.”

Camille Zhou will step down from her position after a transition period working together with Ms. Tam and the leadership team.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in Canada’s Newfoundland. C2C Gold holds one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and through the acquisition of The Rock Gold Corp., now includes numerous projects lying along the major gold bearing crustal scale structural zones. C2C Gold’s portfolio covers a pipeline of projects from early exploration stage through drill-ready with known gold occurrences. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

