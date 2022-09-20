Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. C2C Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTCGF   CA12676F1045

C2C GOLD CORP.

(CTCGF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:26 2022-09-19 pm EDT
0.0925 USD   -11.06%
04:46pUPDATE -- C2C Gold Announces Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer
GL
07:01aC2C Gold Announces Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer
AQ
09/14EnCore Energy One-for-Three Share Consolidation Complete
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPDATE -- C2C Gold Announces Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer

09/20/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: CTCGF) (the “Company” or “C2C”) today announced the appointment of Doris Tam as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective September 19, 2022.

Doris Tam, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Tam has over 20 years of progressive finance experience across several publicly traded companies, ranging from financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, and system implementation and treasury. She started her professional career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and was most recently the Chief Accounting Officer at Halo Collective Inc., where she was responsible for financial reporting under IFRS. Prior to Halo Collective Inc., she was the Corporate Controller at Namaste Technologies Inc. Her previous experience also includes five years at Samuel, Son & Co., Limited and seven years at Nortel Networks Corporation. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is qualified as a Certified Public Accountant in the United States.

“We are delighted to have Doris join C2C as CFO,” said Peter Bures, Chief Executive Officer of C2C Gold. “She brings excellence credentials in a broad area covering corporate finance, financial reporting, and treasury, as well as extensive exposure working with growth companies. She will be an asset for us as we continue to advance our position as an outstanding gold explorer and a unique generator of quality, high-potential gold projects focusing on Canada’s Newfoundland. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Camille for her contribution to C2C over her tenure. We wish her well with her future endeavors.”

Camille Zhou will step down from her position after a transition period working together with Ms. Tam and the leadership team.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in Canada’s Newfoundland. C2C Gold holds one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and through the acquisition of The Rock Gold Corp., now includes numerous projects lying along the major gold bearing crustal scale structural zones. C2C Gold’s portfolio covers a pipeline of projects from early exploration stage through drill-ready with known gold occurrences. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

For additional information:
Lauren Cheng
Director of Corporate Communications
(833) 888-2862
info@c2cgold.com
www.c2cgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expected”, “will be”, “anticipated”, “may” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to the completion of the acquisition of Rock Gold. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws. 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
