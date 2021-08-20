Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Canoo Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GOEV   US13803R1023

CANOO INC.

(GOEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

CANOO INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Canoo Inc. - GOEV, GOEVW

08/20/2021 | 10:52pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Canoo Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOEV, GOEVW) f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

On or about December 21, 2020, Canoo Holdings became a public entity via merger with Hennessy Capital, with the surviving entity named “Canoo.” On March 29, 2021, post-market, the Company announced its 4Q2020 and full year financial results, disclosing significant changes to its business model, previously touted by the Company to investors, deemphasizing its engineering services business and no longer focusing on its subscription-based business.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Canoo’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Canoo’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Canoo shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-goev/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -222 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 404 M 1 404 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,4x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 41,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,91 $
Average target price 10,67 $
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Aquila Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Josette Sheeran President & Director
Renato Carlo Giger Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter Savagian Chief Technology Officer
Ming Hsien Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOO INC.-57.17%1 404
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)37.84%71 873
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.90%28 371
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)14.81%15 345
HAL TRUST27.97%14 927
LIFCO AB (PUBL)57.35%12 788