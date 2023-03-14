The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the
consolidated financial statements and notes thereto. References herein to
"Notes" refer to the Notes to our consolidated financial statements. Each of the
periods presented had fifty-two weeks.

Executive Overview

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel
Island, Florida. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by
creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the
center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North
America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands operating under the
Chico's, White House Black Market ("WHBM") and Soma brand names - each thriving
in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions
that millions of women say give them confidence and joy. We sometimes refer to
our Chico's and WHBM brands collectively as our "Apparel Group." Our distinct
lifestyle brands typically serve the needs of fashion-savvy women with household
incomes in the moderate-to-high income level. We strive to deliver outstanding
and personalized service to our customers through our trademark "Most Amazing
Personal Service" standard. We earn revenue and generate cash through the sale
of merchandise in our domestic retail stores, our various Company-operated
e-commerce websites, our call center (which takes orders for all of our brands),
through unaffiliated franchise partners and through third-party channels. As of
January 28, 2023, we operated 1,269 stores across 46 states, Puerto Rico and the
United States ("U.S.") Virgin Islands, and sold merchandise through 58
international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations.

We utilize an integrated, omnichannel approach to managing our business. We want
our customers to experience our brands holistically and to view the various
retail channels we operate as a single, integrated experience rather than as
separate sales channels operating independently. This approach allows our
customers to browse, purchase, return or exchange our merchandise through
whatever sales channel and at whatever time is most convenient. As a result, we
track total sales and comparable sales on a combined basis.

Business Highlights

The Company's fiscal 2022 business highlights include:



•Consistent strong results: Chico's FAS posted $0.88 net income per diluted
share for fiscal 2022, an increase of 138% over last year, driven by strong
comparable sales growth, significant gross margin expansion and diligent expense
control.

•Powerful portfolio performance: For fiscal 2022, total Chico's FAS net sales
grew 18.3% and comparable sales increased 19.6% versus last year, led by the
Company's Apparel Group. Chico's and WHBM comparable sales grew 30.8% and 25.7%,
respectively, in fiscal 2022 versus last year.

•Continued customer growth: Elevated products, strategic marketing efforts, and
our relaunched loyalty programs continued to drive more customers to the
Company's brands, with total year-over-year customer count up mid-single digits,
spend per customer up over last year and the average age of new customers
continuing to trend younger.

•Meaningful gross margin improvement: Occupancy leverage, higher average unit retail and lower inbound air freight drove 240 basis points of gross margin improvement during the year.



•Diligent expense management: Continued disciplined expense control and a lean
cost structure led to 50 basis points of selling, general and administrative
expense ("SG&A") leverage in fiscal 2022.

•Solid operating income: Fiscal 2022 income from operations was $142 million, or
6.6% of net sales, compared to $67 million, or 3.7% of net sales, in the prior
year. Year-over-year operating income more than doubled, driven by strong sales
and gross margin performance and expense control.

•Strong balance sheet: The Company ended the fourth quarter with $178 million in
cash and marketable securities, after repaying $50 million of long-term debt
during the year.

Financial Results

Income per diluted share for fiscal 2022 was $0.88 compared to $0.37 in fiscal 2021 and a loss per diluted share of $3.11 in fiscal 2020.

Current Trends

Retail is an inherently volatile business, subject to the ups and downs in the
economic landscape. We continually monitor that landscape and work to assure we
are meeting our customers' demands with the right balance and styles of
inventory and accommodating their evolving shopping preferences. Over the last
several years, we have made meaningful investments to transform our Company into
a digital-first enterprise, fast-tracking numerous innovation and technology
investments across all three brands. We offer our customers the ability to shop
through three powerful platforms - digital, stores, and our social stylists. Our
customers have proven to be resilient, and our multi-channel customers are
especially valuable to us, spending three times more than single-channel
customers.

The Company remains confident that it currently has sufficient liquidity to
repay its obligations as they become due for the foreseeable future as the
Company continues to drive operational efficiency and effectiveness and
maintains a lean cost structure. As our cash flow continues to grow, we expect
our financial position to strengthen. In addition to funding strategic
investments, we believe our cash flow will allow us to navigate during an
uncertain macroeconomic environment. We believe growing our cash flow base will
continue to permit us to invest in our long-term strategic plan and, although we
are seeing some pressure on SG&A, we expect ongoing investment to support
profitable future growth.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For the fiscal 2023 first quarter the Company currently expects:

•Consolidated net sales of $535 million to $550 million;

•Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 41.3% to 41.8%;

•SG&A as a percent of net sales of 32.8% to 33.3%;

•Effective income tax rate of 25%; and

•Earnings per diluted share of $0.26 to $0.30.

For the fiscal 2023 full year the Company currently expects:

•Consolidated net sales of $2,220 million to $2,250 million;

•Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 39.4% to 39.8%;

•SG&A as a percent of net sales of 33.0% to 33.4%;

•Effective income tax rate of 26%;

•Earnings per diluted share of $0.79 to $0.91; and

•Capital and cloud-based expenditures of approximately $80 million to $90 million.




Key Performance Indicators

In assessing the performance of our business, we consider a variety of key
performance and financial measures to evaluate our business, develop financial
forecasts and make strategic decisions. These key measures include liquidity,
comparable sales, gross margin as a percent of sales, operating income as a
percent of sales, diluted income (loss) per share and return on net assets
("RONA"). The following describes these measures.

Liquidity



Liquidity is measured through cash flow, which is the measure of cash provided
by or used in operating, investing and financing activities. Through strong
sales performance, cost control, appropriate inventory management, and other
actions, our cash position, total liquidity and operating cash flow remain
strong, providing us with flexibility to manage the business and make
investments to further propel our growth.

Comparable Sales



Comparable sales is an omnichannel measure of the amount of sales generated from
products the Company sells directly to the consumer relative to the amount of
sales generated in the comparable prior-year period. Comparable sales is defined
as sales from stores open for the preceding twelve months, including stores that
have been expanded, remodeled or relocated within the same general market and
includes online, catalog and international sales. The comparable sales
calculation excludes the negative impact of stores closed four or more days. The
Company has historically viewed comparable sales as a key performance indicator
to measure the performance of our business, however, we are not providing full
year comparable sales figures for fiscal 2021 compared to fiscal 2020 and fiscal
2020 compared to fiscal 2019 as we believe it is not a meaningful measure due to
varying degrees of business disruptions and periods of store closures and/or
stores operating at reduced hours as a result of the pandemic during fiscal
2020.

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Net Sales



Gross margin as a percentage of net sales is computed as gross margin divided by
net sales. We believe gross margin as a percentage of net sales is a primary
metric to measure the performance of our business as it is used to determine the
value of incremental sales, and to guide pricing and promotion decisions.

Operating Income as a Percentage of Net Sales



Operating income as a percentage of net sales is computed as operating income
divided by net sales. We believe operating income is the primary metric to
measure the overall health of our business and how efficiently the company can
generate cash from our business operations.

Diluted Income (Loss) per Share



Income (loss) per share is determined using the two-class method when it is more
dilutive than the treasury stock method. Basic income (loss) per share is
computed by dividing net income (loss) available to common shareholders by the
weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period,
including participating securities. Diluted income (loss) per share reflects the
dilutive effect of potential common shares from non-participating securities
such as stock options, performance stock units and restricted stock units.
Whereas basic income (loss) per share serves as an indicator of the Company's
profitability, we believe diluted income (loss) per share is a primary metric
provided it gauges the Company's quality of income (loss) per share assuming all
potential common shares from non-participating securities are exercised.

Return on Net Assets



RONA is defined as (a) net income (loss) divided by (b) the "five-point average"
(based on balances at the beginning of the first quarter plus the final balances
for each quarter of the fiscal year) of net working capital less cash and
marketable securities plus fixed assets. We believe RONA is a primary metric as
it helps to determine how well the Company is utilizing its assets. As such, a
higher RONA could indicate that the Company is using its assets and working
capital efficiently and effectively.

Exit of Canada Frontline Operations



On July 30, 2020, Chico's FAS Canada, Co., an immaterial subsidiary of the
Company, filed for bankruptcy with the Ontario, Canada office of the
Superintendent in Bankruptcy. This action resulted in the permanent closure of
four Chico's and six WHBM boutiques in Ontario, Canada. In the second quarter of
fiscal 2020, we exited our Canada frontline operations and recorded on a net
basis a non-material charge, including the realization of a cumulative foreign
currency translation adjustment.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share



For fiscal 2022, the Company reported net income of $109 million, or $0.88 per
diluted share, compared to net income of $46 million, or $0.37 per diluted share
for fiscal 2021. Results for fiscal 2021 reflect the legal settlement charges of
$4 million impact on SG&A.

Net income for fiscal 2021 was $46 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared
to a net loss for fiscal 2020 of $360 million, or $3.11 per diluted share. The
fiscal 2020 net loss includes approximately $200 million in significant
after-tax non-cash charges as a result of the pandemic. The fiscal 2020 net loss
includes the unfavorable impact of accelerated depreciation charges of
approximately $8 million, after-tax, related to our prior retail fleet
optimization plan and Severance Charges of approximately $2 million, after-tax,
related to our then revised organizational structure.

                                   Summary of Significant Non-Cash Charges (1)
                                                                                      Fiscal 2020
                                                                         Amount (2)             % of Net Sales
                                                                               (dollars in millions) (2)

Gross margin:
Inventory write-offs (3)                                              $           55                       4.2  %
Long-lived store asset impairment (3)(4)                                          21                       1.6
Right of use store asset impairment (3)                                            2                       0.2
Total significant charges impacting gross margin                                  79                       6.0
Selling, general and administrative expenses:
Other long-lived asset impairment (3)(5)                                           8                       0.6
Other right of use asset impairment (3)                                            2                       0.1

Total charges impacting selling, general and administrative expenses 

       10                       0.7
Goodwill and intangible impairment charges:
Goodwill impairment (3)                                                           80                       6.1
Indefinite-lived asset impairment (3)                                             34                       2.6
Total goodwill and intangible impairment charges                                 114                       8.7
Income tax benefit:
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance                                            32                       2.4
Total charges impacting income tax benefit                                        32                       2.4
Total significant non-cash charges                                    $          235                      17.8  %

(1) All significant charges relate to the impact of the pandemic. Less significant charges that may have been incurred are not reflected in the table above.

(2) May not foot due to rounding.

(3) Presented pre-tax.

(4) Primarily includes impairment on leasehold improvements at certain underperforming stores.

(5) Includes impairment on capitalized implementation costs related to our cloud computing arrangements and other technology-related assets.

Net Sales

The following table depicts net sales by Chico's, WHBM and Soma in dollars and as a percentage of total net sales for fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020:





                       Fiscal 2022          %         Fiscal 2021          %         Fiscal 2020          %

                                                      (dollars in millions) (1)
    Chico's           $      1,045        48.7  %    $        816        45.1  %    $        596        45.0  %
    WHBM                       638        29.8                516        28.5                376        28.4
    Soma                       460        21.5                478        26.4                352        26.6
    Total net sales   $      2,142       100.0  %    $      1,810       100.0  %    $      1,324       100.0  %

(1) May not foot due to rounding.



Net sales for fiscal 2022 increased to $2,142 million from $1,810 million in
fiscal 2021. The 18.3% increase reflects a comparable sales increase of 19.6%,
partially offset by the impact of the net 1% decrease in selling square footage.
The 19.6% comparable sales increase was driven by an increase in transaction
count and average dollar sale.

Net sales for fiscal 2021 increased to $1,810 million from $1,324 million in
fiscal 2020. This 36.7% increase primarily reflects fiscal 2020 disruptions
related to the pandemic, including temporary store closures and limited hours,
partially offset by 36 permanent store closures since fiscal 2020.

The Company is not providing comparable sales figures for the fiscal 2021 compared to the fiscal 2020, as we do not believe it is a meaningful measure due to the significant impacts of the pandemic during fiscal 2020.

Cost of Goods Sold/Gross Margin



The following table depicts cost of goods sold and gross margin in dollars and
gross margin as a percentage of total net sales for fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020:

                                     Fiscal 2022       Fiscal 2021       Fiscal 2020

                                                  (dollars in millions)
          Cost of goods sold        $     1,304       $     1,146       $     1,140
          Gross margin              $       838       $       664       $       184
          Gross margin percentage          39.1  %           36.7  %           13.9  %


For fiscal 2022, gross margin was $838 million, or 39.1% of net sales, compared
to $664 million, or 36.7% of net sales in the prior year. The 240 basis point
increase in gross margin rate primarily reflects occupancy leverage, higher
average unit retail and lower utilization of inbound air freight, partially
offset by higher raw material costs.

For fiscal 2021, gross margin was $664 million, or 36.7% of net sales, compared
to $184 million, or 13.9% of net sales, in fiscal 2020. The year-over-year
improvement in gross margin rate primarily reflects improved leverage of
occupancy costs with rising sales, the impact of inventory write-offs and store
impairments as a result of the pandemic in fiscal 2020 as reflected

in the Summary of Significant Non-Cash Charges table herein, and margin expansion as a result of higher full-price sales and less promotional activity, partially offset by increases in raw materials and freight costs.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

The following table depicts SG&A, which includes store and direct operating expenses, marketing expenses and National Store Support Center expenses, in dollars and as a percentage of total net sales for fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020:



                                                 Fiscal 2022      Fiscal 2021      Fiscal 2020

                                                             (dollars in

millions)

Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 696 $ 597

$ 527


 Percentage of total net sales                        32.5  %          33.0  %          39.8  %


For fiscal 2022, SG&A was $696 million, or 32.5% of net sales, compared to $597 million, or 33.0% of net sales during the prior year, primarily reflecting ongoing expense management and the impact of $4 million in pre-tax legal settlement charges in last year's third quarter.



For fiscal 2021, SG&A was $597 million, or 33.0%, compared to $527 million, or
39.8%, in fiscal 2020. The decrease in SG&A as a percent of net sales primarily
reflects sales leverage and the benefit of cost savings initiatives.

Income Taxes



The effective tax rate for fiscal 2022, 2021, and 2020 was 21.1%, 23.0% and
21.7%, respectively. The fiscal 2022 effective tax rate primarily reflects a
reduction in the valuation allowance due to a decrease in deferred tax assets
and favorable share-based compensation benefit. The fiscal 2021 effective tax
rate primarily reflects a rate differential due to benefits provided under the
Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. The fiscal 2020
effective tax rate primarily reflects a rate differential due to the benefits
provided under the CARES Act, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the
Company's book goodwill impairment charge and the valuation allowance against
the Company's deferred tax assets.

Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt



At fiscal 2022 year end, cash and marketable securities totaled $178 million
compared to $115 million at fiscal 2021 year end. Fiscal 2022 year end long-term
debt totaled $49 million compared to $99 million at fiscal 2021 year end,
reflecting principal reductions of $30 million and $20 million in the third and
fourth quarters of fiscal 2022, respectively.

Inventories

At fiscal 2022 year end, inventories totaled $277 million compared to $323 million at fiscal 2021 year end, a $46 million, or 14.4%, decrease from the prior year, reflecting a decrease in on-hand inventory of 6.2% and in-transit inventory of 28.5% due to optimized inventory management and shorter goods in-transit times over the prior year.

Income Tax Receivable



At the end of fiscal 2022, our consolidated balance sheet reflected a $8 million
income tax receivable after collection of $4 million during fiscal 2022, related
to the recovery of Federal income taxes paid in prior years and other tax law
changes as a result of the CARES Act.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Overview



The Company's material cash requirements include amounts outstanding under
operating leases, open purchase orders for inventory and other operating
expenses in the normal course of business, contractual commitments for future
capital expenditures, long-term debt obligations and interest payments on
long-term debt. Our ongoing capital requirements will continue to be primarily
for enhancing and expanding our omnichannel capabilities, including investments
in our stores, information technology and supply chain.

In response to the pandemic, the Company took actions to reinforce its financial
position and liquidity. Specific actions include: significantly reducing capital
and expense structures; centralizing key functions to create a nimbler
organization to better align costs with expected sales; suspending the quarterly
dividend commencing April 2020; aligning inventory receipts with expected
demand; partnering with suppliers and vendors to reduce operating costs and
extend payment terms; and reviewing real estate and actively negotiating with
landlords to deliver rent relief in the form of reductions, abatements and other
concessions. In October 2020 and February 2022, the Company also amended and
extended its credit facility to strengthen its liquidity and enhance its
financial stability. The Company anticipates satisfying its material cash
requirements from its cash flows from operating activities, our cash and
marketable securities on hand, capacity within our credit facility and other
liquidity options.

The following table summarizes cash flows for fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020:



                                                         Fiscal 2022           Fiscal 2021           Fiscal 2020

                                                                        (dollars in millions) (1)
Net cash provided by operating activities              $        162          $         63          $        (98)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities             (64)                   14                    34
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities             (59)                  (52)                   91

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents              $         38

$ 24 $ 27

(1) May not foot due to rounding.

Operating Activities



Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2022 was $162 million
compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $63 million for fiscal
2021. The change in net cash provided by operating activities primarily reflects
higher net income, reduced inventory levels and timing of payables.

Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2021 was $63 million
compared to net cash used in operating activities of $98 million for fiscal
2020. The change in net cash provided by operating activities primarily reflects
higher net income and the timing of income taxes and payables, partially offset
by elevated inventories and normalized rent payments and rent settlements.

Investing Activities



Net cash used by investing activities for fiscal 2022 was $64 million compared
to net cash provided of $14 million for fiscal 2021, primarily reflecting a $43
million increase in cash used for transactions of marketable securities, $29
million increase in purchases of property and equipment, and a decrease in the
proceeds from the sale of certain Corporate assets of $6 million compared to
fiscal 2021.

Net cash provided by investing activities for fiscal 2021 was $14 million compared to $34 million for fiscal 2020, primarily reflecting a $27 million decrease in net proceeds from the transactions of marketable securities, partially offset by the sale of certain Corporate assets of $8 million.

Financing Activities



Net cash used in financing activities for fiscal 2022 was $59 million compared
to net cash provided by financing activities of $52 million in fiscal 2021,
primarily reflecting a $50 million payment on borrowings in fiscal 2022. In
fiscal 2022, we received approximately $0.3 million in proceeds from issuing
approximately 4 million shares related to employee stock ownership plans.

Net cash used in financing activities for fiscal 2021 was $52 million compared
to net cash provided by financing activities of $91 million in fiscal 2020,
primarily reflecting a $50 million payment on borrowings in fiscal 2021 compared
to $107 million in net proceeds from borrowings in fiscal 2020, partially offset
by an $11 million dividend payment in fiscal 2020. In fiscal 2021, we received
approximately $0.1 million in proceeds from issuing approximately 3 million
shares related to employee stock ownership plans.

Store and Franchise Activity



During fiscal 2022, we had a net increase of three stores, consisting of 23 Soma
net store openings, partially offset by the closure of 12 Chico's and eight WHBM
stores. As of January 28, 2023, the Company's franchise operations consisted of
58 international retail locations in Mexico and two domestic airport locations.

Stores continue to be an important part of our omnichannel strategy, and digital
sales are higher in markets where we have a retail presence, but we intend to
optimize our real estate portfolio, reflecting our emphasis on digital and our
priority for higher profitability standards. We will continue to adjust our
store base to align with these standards, primarily as leases come due, lease
kickouts are available, or buyouts make economic sense. We closed 24
underperforming locations during fiscal 2022 and ended fiscal 2022 with 1,269
boutiques. The Company anticipates closing approximately 20 stores in fiscal
2023, which primarily includes underperforming, mall-based Chico's and WHBM
boutiques. We also plan to invest in refreshing 60 existing locations and
opening up to 15 Soma stores in fiscal 2023. We will continue to evaluate our
store base in light of economic conditions and our business strategy and may
adjust the openings and closures as conditions require or as opportunities
arise.

Credit Facility



On February 2, 2022, the Company and certain material domestic subsidiaries
entered into Amendment No. 2 (the "Amendment") to its credit agreement (as
amended, the "Credit Agreement") originally entered into on August 2, 2018 and
amended October 30, 2020, by and among the Company, certain material domestic
subsidiaries as co-borrowers and guarantors, Wells Fargo Bank, National
Association ("Wells Fargo Bank"), as Agent, letter of credit issuer and swing
line lender, and certain lenders party thereto. Our obligations under the Credit
Agreement are guaranteed by the guarantors and are secured by a first priority
lien on certain assets of the Company and certain material domestic
subsidiaries, including inventory, accounts receivable, cash deposits, certain
insurance proceeds, real estate, fixtures and certain intellectual property. The
Credit Agreement provides for a five-year asset-based senior secured revolving
loan ("ABL") and letter of credit facility of up to $285.0 million, maturing
February 2, 2027. The interest rate applicable to Term Secured Overnight
Financing Rate ("SOFR") Loans drawn under the ABL is equal to Term SOFR plus
1.60% (subject to a further decrease to Term SOFR plus 1.35% or an increase to
Term SOFR plus 1.85% based upon average quarterly excess availability under the
ABL). The Credit Agreement also provides for a $15.0 million first-in last-out
("FILO") loan. The interest rate applicable to the FILO is equal to Term SOFR
plus 3.60% (subject to a further decrease to Term SOFR plus 3.35% or an increase
to Term SOFR plus 3.85% based on average quarterly excess availability under the
FILO). However, for any ABL or FILO with a SOFR interest rate period of six
months, the interest rate applicable to the ABL and FILO is increased by 30
basis points.

The Credit Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and
affirmative covenants, as well as customary negative covenants, that, among
other things restrict, subject to certain exceptions, the ability of the Company
and certain of its domestic subsidiaries to: (i) incur liens, (ii) make
investments, (iii) issue or incur additional indebtedness, (iv) undergo
significant corporate changes, including mergers and acquisitions, (v) make
dispositions, (vi) make restricted payments, (vii) prepay other indebtedness and
(viii) enter into certain other restrictive agreements. The Company may pay cash
dividends and repurchase shares under its share buyback program, subject to
certain thresholds of available borrowings based upon the lesser of the
aggregate amount of commitments under the Credit Agreement and the borrowing
base, determined after giving effect to any such transaction or payment, on a
pro forma basis. In addition, the Company must pay a commitment fee per annum on
the unused portion of the commitments under the Credit Agreement.

As of January 28, 2023, our outstanding debt consisted of $49 million in net
borrowings were outstanding under the Credit Agreement. Availability under the
Credit Agreement is determined based upon a monthly borrowing base calculation
which includes eligible credit card receivables, real estate and inventory, less
outstanding borrowings, letters of credit and certain designated reserves. As of
January 28, 2023, the available additional borrowing capacity under the Credit
Agreement was approximately $219 million, inclusive of the current loan cap of
$28 million.

As of January 28, 2023, deferred financing costs of $3 million was outstanding
related to the Credit Agreement, and is presented in other current assets in the
accompanying consolidated balance sheets in this Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Critical Accounting Estimates



The discussion and analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results
of operations are based upon the consolidated financial statements, which have
been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the
U.S. The preparation of consolidated financial statements requires us to make
estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities,
revenue and expenses, and related disclosure of contingent assets and
liabilities. We base our estimates on historical experience and on various other
assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the
results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values
of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources.
Actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions or
conditions. Management has discussed the development and selection of these
critical accounting policies and estimates with the Audit Committee of our Board
of Directors, and believes the following assumptions and estimates are
significant to reporting our consolidated results of operations and financial
position.

                       Inventory Valuation and Shrinkage

We identify potentially excess and slow-moving inventories by evaluating
inventory aging, turn rates and inventory levels in conjunction with our overall
sales trend. Further, inventory realization exposure is identified through
analysis of gross margins and markdowns in combination with changes in current
business trends. We record excess and slow-moving inventories at net realizable
value and may liquidate certain slow-moving inventory through third parties.
Historically, the variation of those estimates to actual results is immaterial
and material variation is not expected in the future.

We estimate our expected shrinkage of inventories between our physical inventory
counts by using average store shrinkage experience rates, which are updated on a
regular basis. Historically, the variation of those estimates to actual results
is immaterial and material variation is not expected in the future.

                              Revenue Recognition

Retail sales by our stores are recorded at the point of sale and are net of
estimated customer returns, sales discounts under rewards programs and company
issued coupons, promotional discounts and employee discounts. For sales from our
websites and catalogs, revenue is recognized at the point of shipment. Amounts
related to shipping and handling costs billed to customers are recorded in net
sales and the related shipping and handling costs are recorded in cost of goods
sold in the accompanying consolidated statements of income (loss). Amounts paid
by customers to cover shipping and handling costs are immaterial.

We sell gift cards in stores, on our Company-operated e-commerce websites and
through third parties. Our gift cards do not have expiration dates. We account
for gift cards by recognizing a liability at the time the gift card is sold. The
liability is relieved, and revenue is recognized, for gift cards upon
redemption. In addition, we recognize revenue for the amount of gift cards
expected to go unredeemed (commonly referred to as gift card breakage) under the
redemption recognition method. This method records gift card breakage as revenue
on a proportional basis over the redemption period based on our historical gift
card breakage rate. We determine the gift card breakage rate based on our
historical redemption patterns. We recognize revenue on the remaining unredeemed
gift cards based on determining that the likelihood of the gift card being
redeemed is remote and that there is no legal obligation to remit the unredeemed
gift cards to relevant jurisdictions.

All three brands offer a points-based rewards program in which customers earn
points based on purchases. Attaining specified rewards point levels results in
the issuance of reward coupons to discount future purchases. As program members
accumulate points, we accrue the estimated future liability, adjusted for
expected redemption rates and expirations. The liability is relieved and revenue
is recognized for rewards point reward coupons upon redemption. In addition, we
recognize revenue on unredeemed points when it can be determined that the
likelihood of the point being redeemed is remote and there is no legal
obligation to remit the point value. We determined the rewards point breakage
rate based on historical and redemption patterns.

Our policy towards taxes assessed by a government authority directly imposed on
revenue producing transactions between a seller and a customer is, and has been,
to exclude all such taxes from net sales.

Evaluation of Long-Lived Assets, Goodwill and Indefinite-Lived Intangible Assets



Long-lived assets, including definite-lived assets, are reviewed periodically
for impairment if events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying
amount may not be recoverable. If future undiscounted cash flows expected to be
generated by the asset are less than its carrying amount, an asset is determined
to be impaired, and a loss is recorded for the amount by which the carrying
value of the asset exceeds its fair value. The Company uses market participant
rents to calculate the fair value of right of use assets ("ROU") and discounted
future cash flows of the asset or asset group using projected financial
information and a discount rate that approximates the cost of capital of a
market participant to quantify fair value for other long-lived assets. The asset
group is defined as the lowest level for which identifiable cash flows are
available and largely independent of the cash flows of other groups of assets,
which for our retail stores, is primarily at the store level. The estimate of
future cash flows requires management to make certain assumptions and to apply
judgment, including forecasting future

sales and the useful lives of the assets. We exercise our best judgment based on
the most current facts and circumstances surrounding our business when applying
these impairment rules. We establish our assumptions and arrive at the estimates
used in these calculations based upon our historical experience, knowledge of
the retail industry and by incorporating third-party data, which we believe
results in a reasonably accurate approximation of fair value. Nevertheless,
changes in the assumptions used could have an impact on our assessment of
recoverability.

We review our goodwill for impairment at the reporting unit level on an annual
basis, or when circumstances indicate its carrying value may not be recoverable.
We evaluate the appropriateness of performing a qualitative assessment, on a
reporting unit level, based on current circumstances. If we do not perform a
qualitative assessment, or if we determine that it is more likely than not that
the fair value of a reporting unit is less than its carrying amount, we will
calculate the estimated fair value of the reporting unit. Fair value has
historically been determined based on both an income approach and market
approach. The income approach is based on estimated future cash flows,
discounted at a rate that approximates the cost of capital of a market
participant, while the market approach is based on sales and EBITDA multiples of
similar companies and/or transactions, or other available indications of value.
These approaches use significant estimates and assumptions, including projected
future cash flows and the timing of those cash flows, discount rates reflecting
risks inherent in future cash flows, perpetual growth rates and determination of
appropriate market comparables. For fiscal 2020, we applied a 100% weighting to
the income approach as we were able to provide detailed forecasts for the
foreseeable future to perform a discounted cash flow analysis. We did not
utilize a market approach in the fair value assessment of the reporting units
for fiscal 2020 as the implied EBITDA multiples from the market approach did not
yield reasonable fair values given the volatile market conditions at the time of
the assessments. Estimating the fair value is judgmental in nature, which could
have a significant impact on whether or not an impairment charge is recognized
and the magnitude of any such charges. Goodwill impairment charges are
calculated as the amount by which a reporting unit's carrying amount exceeds its
fair value up to the amount of reported goodwill.

We review our other indefinite-lived intangible assets for impairment on an
annual basis, or when circumstances indicate its carrying value may not be
recoverable. We evaluate the appropriateness of performing a qualitative
assessment based on current circumstances. If the results of the qualitative
assessment indicate that it is more likely than not that the fair value of a
reporting unit is less than its carrying amount, we calculate the fair value of
the indefinite-lived intangible assets using a discounted cash flow method,
based on the relief from royalty concept.

                                Operating Leases

Rent expense under store operating leases is recognized on a straight-line basis
over the term of the leases. Landlord incentives, "rent-free" periods, rent
escalation clauses and other fixed rental expenses are also amortized on a
straight-line basis over the term of the leases, including the construction
period. This is generally 60-90 days prior to the store opening date, when we
generally begin improvements in preparation for our intended use. Variable
rental expenses are recognized as incurred. Tenant improvement allowances, fixed
rent escalation clauses and impairments are included within right of use assets.

                                  Income Taxes

Income taxes are accounted for in accordance with authoritative guidance, which
requires the use of the asset and liability method. Deferred tax assets and
liabilities are recognized based on the difference between the financial
statement carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their
respective tax bases. Inherent in the measurement of deferred balances are
certain judgments and interpretations of existing tax law and published guidance
as applicable to our operations. Deferred tax assets are reduced, if necessary,
by a valuation allowance to the extent future realization of those tax benefits
are uncertain. Our effective tax rate considers management's judgment of
expected tax liabilities within the various taxing jurisdictions in which we are
subject to tax.

We record amounts for uncertain tax positions that management believes are
supportable, but are potentially subject to successful challenge by the
applicable taxing authority. Consequently, changes in our assumptions and
judgments could affect amounts recognized related to income tax uncertainties
and may affect our consolidated results of operations or financial position. We
believe our assumptions for estimates continue to be reasonable, although actual
results may have a positive or negative material impact on the balances of such
tax positions. Historically, the variation of estimates to actual results is
immaterial and material variation is not expected in the future.

Adoption of New Accounting Pronouncements



As discussed in Note 1 to our consolidated financial statements included in this
Annual Report on Form 10-K, we adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU")
2019-12, Simplifying the Accounting for Income Taxes and ASU 2021-01, Reference
Rate Reform (Topic 848) as of January 31, 2021. Adoption of ASU 2019-12 and ASU
2021-01 did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements.

Recently Issued Accounting Pronouncements

See Note 1, "Business Organization and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies," to the accompanying consolidated financial statements for a description of certain newly issued accounting pronouncements which may impact our financial statements in future reporting periods.

Forward-Looking Statements



This Annual Report on Form 10-K may contain statements concerning our current
expectations, assumptions, plans, estimates, judgments and projections about our
business and our industry and other statements that are not historical facts.
These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In most cases, words or phrases such
as "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "could," "estimates," "expects,"
"intends," "target," "will," "plans," "path," "should," "approximately," "our
planning assumptions," "future outlook" and similar expressions identify
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely
on information currently available to our management and are subject to various
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially
from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Although we believe our expectations are based on reasonable
estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of performance. There is no
assurance that our expectations will occur or that our estimates or assumptions
will be correct, and we caution investors and all others not to place undue
reliance on such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or
contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those described
in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in this Annual Report on Form 10-K and the following:


•The ability of our suppliers, logistics providers, vendors and landlords, to
meet their obligations to us in light of financial stress, labor shortages,
liquidity challenges, bankruptcy filings by other industry participants, and
supply chain and other disruptions;

•increases in unemployment rates and labor shortages;

•our ability to sufficiently staff our retail stores;

•changes in general economic conditions, including but not limited to, consumer confidence and spending patterns;

•the impacts of rising inflation, gasoline prices, and interest rates on consumer spending;



•market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe
weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises,
political crises, war and other military conflicts (such as the war in Ukraine)
or other major events, or the prospect of these events, including their impact
on consumer spending, inflation and the global supply chain;

•domestic and global political and social conditions and the potential impacts of geopolitical turmoil or conflict;

•shifts in consumer behavior, and our ability to adapt, identify and respond to new and changing fashion trends and customer preferences, and to coordinate product development with buying and planning;



•changes in the general or specialty retail or apparel industries, including
significant decreases in market demand and the overall level of spending for
women's private branded clothing and related accessories;

•our ability to secure and maintain customer acceptance of in-store and online concepts and styles;



•the effects of the pandemic, including uncertainties about its depth and
duration, new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged, the speed, efficacy and
availability of vaccines and treatments, its impact on general economic
conditions, human capital management, consumer behavior and discretionary
spending, the effectiveness of any actions taken in response to the pandemic,
and the impact of the pandemic on our manufacturing operations, shipping costs
and timelines and the global supply chain;

•our ability to maintain strong relationships with our vendors, manufacturers,
licensors, and retailer customers; increased competition in the markets in which
we operate, including for, among other things, premium mall space;

•our ability to remain competitive with customer shipping terms and costs;

•decreases in customer traffic at malls, shopping centers and our stores;

•fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices;

•significant increases in the costs of manufacturing, raw materials, transportation, importing, distribution, labor and advertising;

•decreases in the quality of merchandise received from suppliers and increases in delivery times for receiving such merchandise;



•our ability to appropriately manage our store fleet, including the closing of
underperforming stores and opening of new stores, and our ability to achieve the
expected results of any such store openings or store closings;

•our ability to appropriately manage inventory and allocation processes and leverage targeted promotions;

•our ability to maintain cost saving discipline;

•our ability to operate our retail websites in a profitable manner;

•our ability to successfully identify and implement additional sales and distribution channels;



•our ability to successfully execute and achieve the expected results of our
business, brand strategies, brand awareness programs, and merchandising and
marketing programs including, but not limited to, the Company's three-year
strategic growth plan, sales initiatives, multi-channel strategies and four
strategic pillars which are: 1) customer led; 2) product obsessed; 3) digital
first; and 4) operationally excellent;

•our ability to utilize our Fort Myers campus, DC and other support facilities in an efficient and effective manner;

•our reliance on sourcing from foreign suppliers and significant adverse economic, labor, political or other shifts (including adverse changes in tariffs, taxes or other import regulations, particularly with respect to China, or legislation prohibiting certain imports from China);

•U.S. and foreign governmental actions and policies and changes thereto;

•the continuing performance, implementation and integration of our management information systems;

•our ability to successfully update and maintain our information systems;



•the impact of any system failure, cyber security or other data security
breaches, including any security breaches resulting in the theft, transfer, or
unauthorized disclosure of customer, employee, or company information that we or
our third-party vendors may experience;

•the risks that our share repurchase program may not successfully enhance shareholder value, or that share repurchases could be negatively perceived by investors;



•our ability to comply with applicable domestic and foreign information security
and privacy laws, regulations and technology platform rules or other obligations
related to data privacy and security;

•our ability to attract, hire, train, motivate and retain qualified employees in an inclusive environment;

•our ability to successfully recruit leadership or transition members of our senior management team;

•increased public focus and opinion on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives and our ability to meet any announced ESG goals and initiatives;

•future unsolicited offers to buy the Company and actions of activist shareholders and others and our ability to respond effectively;

•our ability to secure and protect our trademark and other intellectual property rights; our ability to protect our reputation and brand images;

•unanticipated obligations or changes in estimates arising from new or existing litigation, income taxes and other regulatory proceedings;

•unanticipated adverse changes in legal, regulatory or tax laws, including the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; and



•our ability to comply with the terms of our credit agreement, including the
restrictive provisions limiting our flexibility in operating our business and
obtaining additional credit on commercially reasonable terms.


These factors should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements
contained herein. All forward-looking statements that are made or attributable
to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. The
forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this
Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.

