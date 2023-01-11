Curaleaf : NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES - Form 6-K

NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES

(or securities convertible or exchangeable into listed securities 1 )

Name of Listed Issuer: Symbol(s): Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (the "Issuer"). CURA

Date: January 5, 2023 Is this an updating or amending Notice: x Yes ¨ No

If yes provide date(s) of prior Notices: January 28, 2019.

Issued and Outstanding Securities of Issuer Prior to Issuance: 623,377,025 Subordinate Voting Shares .

Pricing

Date of news release announcing proposed issuance: January 10, 2019 or

Date of confidential request for price protection: N/A

Closing Market Price on Day Preceding the news release: CAD 7.49 or

Day preceding request for price protection: N/A

Closing

Number of securities to be issued: 355,584 Subordinate Voting Shares.

Issued and outstanding securities following issuance: 623,732,609 Subordinate Voting Shares.

Part 2.Acquisition

1. Provide details of the assets to be acquired by the Issuer (including the location of the assets, if applicable). The disclosure should be sufficiently complete to enable a reader to appreciate the significance of the transaction without reference to any other material:

On December 10, 2018, Curaleaf, Inc. ("Curaleaf"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer, as lender, entered into a loan agreement (the "HMS Loan Agreement") with, inter alios, HMS Trust A, dated February 28, 2017 ("Trust A") and HMS Trust B, dated February 28, 2017 ("Trust B" and together with Trust A, the "Trusts"), as borrowers, pursuant to which Curaleaf had agreed to extend a loan in the amount of USD 29,000,000 to the Trusts. Under the HMS Loan Agreement, the Trusts had agreed to sell to Curaleaf 5% of the membership interests of HMS Processing LLC (the "HMS Processing 5% Interests"), in consideration of which Curaleaf would cause the Issuer to issue to the Trusts a certain amount of subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Issuer (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") having an aggregate value equal to USD 2,000,000 (subject to certain purchase price adjustments provided for in the HMS Loan Agreement) divided by the thirty (30)-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) as of the date of issuance of such Subordinate Voting Shares (the "Share Consideration").

On September 28, 2022 (the "Effective Date"), the HMS Loan Agreement was amended pursuant to an Amendment to Loan Agreement of even date among, inter alios, Curaleaf and the Trusts, whereby the parties agreed to amend the Share Consideration, in order to provide that Curaleaf would cause the Issuer to issue an aggregate of 355,584 Subordinate Voting Shares to the Trusts on January 5, 2023, in consideration for the HMS Processing 5% Interests.

On the Effective Date, and as a condition of each Trust's receipt of its portion of the Share Consideration, the Issuer also entered into two distinct subscription agreements with Curaleaf and each of the Trusts, whereby the Issuer agreed to issue the Share Consideration, as amended, to the Trusts, in consideration for the transfer of the HMS Processing 5% Interests to Curaleaf as of the Effective Date.

2. Provide details of the acquisition including the date, parties to and type of agreement (eg: sale, option, license etc.) and relationship to the Issuer. The disclosure should be sufficiently complete to enable a reader to appreciate the significance of the acquisition without reference to any other material:

Please refer to Item 1 above.

3. Provide the following information in relation to the total consideration for the acquisition (including details of all cash, securities or other consideration) and any required work commitments:

FORM 9 - NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES September 2018 Page 5

(a) Total aggregate consideration in Canadian dollars: Approximately CAD 1.94 million (based on the closing price of the Subordinate Voting Shares on the CSE on January 3, 2023 of CAD 5.45) .

(b) Cash: N/A.

(c) Securities (including options, warrants etc.) and dollar value: 355,584 Subordinate Voting Shares .

(d) Other: N/A.

(e) Expiry date of options, warrants, etc. if any: N/A.

(f) Exercise price of options, warrants, etc. if any: N/A .

(g) Work commitments: N/A .

4. State how the purchase or sale price was determined (e.g. arm's-length negotiation, independent committee of the Board, third party valuation etc).

The purchase price was determined through arm's length negotiation.

5. Provide details of any appraisal or valuation of the subject of the acquisition known to management of the Issuer: N/A .

6. The names of parties receiving securities of the Issuer pursuant to the acquisition and the number of securities to be issued are described as follows:

7.

Name of Party

(If not an

individual,

name all

insiders of the

Party) Number

and Type of

Securities

to be

Issued Dollar

value per

Security Conversion

price (if

applicable) Prospectus

Exemption Total

Securities,

Previously

Owned,

Controlled or

Directed by

Party Describe

relationship

to Issuer(1) HMS Trust A, dated February 28, 2017 177,792 5.45 N/A Accredited Investor Exemption Nil Not a Related Person HMS Trust B, dated February 28, 2017 177,792 5.45 N/A Accredited Investor Exemption Nil Not a Related Person

(1) Indicate if Related Person

FORM 9 - NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES September 2018 Page 6

8. Details of the steps taken by the Issuer to ensure that the vendor has good title to the assets being acquired: Customary due diligence, including lien, litigation and corporate due diligence as customary under local law.

9. Provide the following information for any agent's fee, commission, bonus or finder's fee, or other compensation paid or to be paid in connection with the acquisition (including warrants, options, etc.):

(a) Details of any dealer, agent, broker or other person receiving compensation in connection with the acquisition (name, and if a corporation, identify persons owning or exercising voting control over 20% or more of the voting shares if known to the Issuer): N/A .

(b) Cash N/A .

(c) Securities N/A .

(d) Other N/A .

(e) Expiry date of any options, warrants etc. N/A

(f) Exercise price of any options, warrants etc. N/A .

10. State whether the sales agent, broker or other person receiving compensation in connection with the acquisition is a Related Person or has any other relationship with the Issuer and provide details of the relationship. N/A

11. If applicable, indicate whether the acquisition is the acquisition of an interest in property contiguous to or otherwise related to any other asset acquired in the last 12 months. N/A .

FORM 9 - NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES September 2018 Page 7

Certificate Of Compliance

The undersigned hereby certifies that:

1. The undersigned is a director and/or senior officer of the Issuer and has been duly authorized by a resolution of the board of directors of the Issuer to sign this Certificate of Compliance on behalf of the Issuer.

2. As of the date hereof there is not material information concerning the Issuer which has not been publicly disclosed.

3. the Issuer has obtained the express written consent of each applicable individual to:

(a) the disclosure of their information to the Exchange pursuant to this Form or otherwise pursuant to this filing; and

(b) the collection, use and disclosure of their information by the Exchange in the manner and for the purposes described in Appendix A or as otherwise identified by the Exchange, from time to time

4. The undersigned hereby certifies to the Exchange that the Issuer is in compliance with the requirements of applicable securities legislation (as such term is defined in National Instrument 14-101) and all Exchange Requirements (as defined in CSE Policy 1).

5. All of the information in this Form 9 Notice of Issuance of Securities is true.

Dated January 5, 2022 .

Peter Clateman Name of Director or Senior Officer (signed) Peter Clateman Signature Chief Legal Officer Official Capacity

FORM 9 - NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES September 2018 Page 1

