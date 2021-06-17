Log in
    DCT   US2641201064

DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(DCT)
  Report
Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call

06/17/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
BOSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended May 31, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, Duck Creek will host a conference call on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. To access the call by phone, dial 1-833-570-1119 (domestic) or 1-914-987-7066 (international). To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of this conference call will be available until July 22, 2021 at 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) using conference ID 5077088. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.duckcreek.com/.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR
646-266-1251
Brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617 624 3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com

Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
857 201 5784
sam.shay@duckcreek.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
