Republicans press Biden to downsize $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ten moderate Republican U.S.
senators urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly
downsize his sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to
win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to push
ahead with his plan this week.
A top White House economic adviser signaled willingness to
discuss the ideas raised by Republican senators who floated a
$600 billion alternative but said the Democratic president was
not willing to compromise on the need for a comprehensive bill
to address the public health crisis and economic fallout.
"He is open to ideas, wherever they may come. ... What he's
uncompromising about is the need to move with speed on a
comprehensive approach here," Brian Deese, director of the
National Economic Council, told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.
"A piecemeal approach ... is not a recipe for success."
It was unclear whether the outreach by 10 of the 50
Republicans in the 100-seat chamber would shift plans by
congressional Democrats to take up legislation in the coming
days. Biden and fellow Democrats are seeking to make use of
their control of the House of Representatives and Senate to move
quickly on the president's top goal of addressing the pandemic.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said his chamber
would begin work on it as early as this week. House Speaker
Nancy Pelosi said Congress would complete a preliminary step
before the end of the week.
Congress enacted $4 trillion in COVID-19 relief last year.
Passage of the new relief legislation not only would impact
Americans and businesses reeling during a pandemic that has
killed about 440,000 people in the United States but also offers
an early test of Biden's promise to work to bridge the partisan
divide in Washington.
Biden, who took office Jan. 20, has proposed $160 billion
for vaccines and testing, $170 billion for schools and
universities, and funds to give certain Americans a $1,400
per-person stimulus check, among other provisions.
Some Republicans have questioned the overall price tag,
while others urged more targeted measures, particularly over the
direct payments to individuals.
LESS SCHOOL FUNDING
In their letter to Biden, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski,
Mitt Romney and seven other senators asked Biden for a meeting
and said their compromise plan could be quickly passed with
bipartisan support, promising more details on Monday.
They said their bill included more targeted assistance for
families in need and additional funds for small businesses,
while echoing Biden's $160 billion for more funding to boost
vaccines and testing. They also pointed to unspent money from
previous COVID-19 relief bills.
"We're targeted to the needs of the American people,"
Senator Bill Cassidy, one of the 10 senators, told the "Fox News
Sunday" program.
Cassidy added that their plan included less school funding,
saying many private schools had already reopened and that the
"the real problem is public schools" and "teachers' unions
telling their teachers not to go to work."
Fellow Republican Rob Portman, who also signed the letter,
told CNN's "State of the Union" program that direct checks
should be limited to individuals making $50,000 and less and
families making $100,000 or less.
The 10 Republicans endorsed keeping extra federal
unemployment aid amid the pandemic at $300 a week versus Biden's
proposed $400 a week. But Portman questioned the need for the
Biden plan's extension of enhanced unemployment aid through
September, noting "we don't know what the economy is going to
look like" then.
Deese said the White House was reviewing the letter from the
Republicans but did not say whether Biden would meet with the
group, which also included Republicans Shelley Moore Capito,
Todd Young, Jerry Moran and Michael Rounds.
Biden "is absolutely willing to negotiate," Jared Bernstein,
a member of Biden's Council of Economic Advisors, told "Fox News
Sunday," but said more details were needed.
The United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases and
deaths by a large margin. Public health experts have urged an
immediate scaling up of lagging vaccination efforts as new
problematic variants of the novel coronavirus emerge.
At $1.9 trillion, Biden's plan "is scaled to have the punch
to finally put these dual crises behind us," Bernstein added,
referring to virus control and economic relief.
Some moderate Democrats also have urged changes to Biden's
package, while more liberal Democrats want more spending and
other provisions such as a federal minimum wage hike to
$15-an-hour - more than double the current $7.25-and-hour.
With the Senate split 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris
wielding the tie-breaking vote, Democrats are considering using
a parliamentary tool called "reconciliation" that would let the
chamber approve the legislation with a simple majority. Under
Senate rules, legislation usually requires 60 votes for passage.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by
Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham and Colleen Jenkins)