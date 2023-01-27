Advanced search
    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-01-25
1.400 EUR   -0.28%
Epigenomics AG: Resignation of Supervisory Board Chairman Heino von Prondzynski

01/27/2023 | 12:10pm EST
EQS-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Epigenomics AG: Resignation of Supervisory Board Chairman Heino von Prondzynski

27.01.2023 / 18:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG: Resignation of Supervisory Board Chairman Heino von Prondzynski

Berlin (Germany), January 27, 2023 -The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company"), Heino von Prondzynski, today informed the Boards that he will resign from his mandate effective March 31, 2023, for health reasons and will leave the Supervisory Board at that time.

Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics AG, thanked Heino von Prondzynski on behalf of the entire Executive Board: "We deeply regret his departure as he is a proven expert and business leader in the field of molecular diagnostics. We would like to thank Heino von Prondzynski for his commitment, leadership and guidance to the Company and its employees. We wish him all the best health.”

Mr. von Prondzynski was a member of the Supervisory Board from May 2007 to March 2010, and has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG since May 2012. Prior to that, he had an international career, among others as CEO of the Roche Diagnostics Division at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Basel, Switzerland, and member of the corporate executive committee of Roche.

The Supervisory Board will appoint a successor from among its members at short notice.

 

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops and markets blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics' lead product is the blood test Epi proColon® for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is marketed in the United States and Europe as well as other selected countries. HCCBloodTest, a blood test for the detection of liver cancer, have received the CE Mark for marketing in Europe.

 

For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.

 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com


Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.

 


27.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A32VN83
WKN: A32VN8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1545775

 
End of News EQS News Service

1545775  27.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545775&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
