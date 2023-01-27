EQS-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Epigenomics AG: Resignation of Supervisory Board Chairman Heino von Prondzynski



27.01.2023

Epigenomics AG: Resignation of Supervisory Board Chairman Heino von Prondzynski

Berlin (Germany), January 27, 2023 -The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company"), Heino von Prondzynski, today informed the Boards that he will resign from his mandate effective March 31, 2023, for health reasons and will leave the Supervisory Board at that time.

Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics AG, thanked Heino von Prondzynski on behalf of the entire Executive Board: "We deeply regret his departure as he is a proven expert and business leader in the field of molecular diagnostics. We would like to thank Heino von Prondzynski for his commitment, leadership and guidance to the Company and its employees. We wish him all the best health.”

Mr. von Prondzynski was a member of the Supervisory Board from May 2007 to March 2010, and has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG since May 2012. Prior to that, he had an international career, among others as CEO of the Roche Diagnostics Division at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Basel, Switzerland, and member of the corporate executive committee of Roche.

The Supervisory Board will appoint a successor from among its members at short notice.

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops and markets blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics' lead product is the blood test Epi proColon® for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is marketed in the United States and Europe as well as other selected countries. HCCBloodTest, a blood test for the detection of liver cancer, have received the CE Mark for marketing in Europe.

For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.

Contact:

Company

Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin

Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations

IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com



