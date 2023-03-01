Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Evogene Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVGN   IL0011050551

EVOGENE LTD.

(EVGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-28
2.739 ILS   -2.00%
02/28Lavie Bio Reports Successful Results for its Bio-Fungicides Programs - Evogene
AQ
02/27Evogene Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release & Conference Call for March 9, 2023 - Evogene
AQ
02/22Canonic Successfully Launched Six Second-Generation Cannabis Products with Higher THC and Rich Terpene Profiles - Evogene
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Evogene : Other Report or Announcement

03/01/2023 | 05:04pm EST
Biomica CSO to Present at the ECCO 2023 Annual Meeting

in Copenhagen between March 1-4, 2023

Rehovot, Israel - March 1, 2023 - Biomica, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN), today announced it will be presenting at the 2023 ECCO Annual Meeting taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark from March 1 to 4, 2023.

The European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO) annual congress is an international leading meeting focusing on state-of-the-art clinical approaches and cutting-edge research and advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).

Professor Yehuda Ringel, Biomica's Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), will be presenting recent data from Biomica's IBD R&D pipeline.

Biomica's abstract entitled "Anti-inflammatory Effect and Mechanism of Action of BMC333, a Rationally- Designed Live Bacterial Consortium Based on Microbiome Functional Genomic Analysis for Treating IBD", was selected for a poster presentation and Professor Ringel will be presenting on the conference Guided Poster Session on Friday, March 3, 2023 between 12:30 and 13:30. The poster will also be available as an e-Posteron the Virtual Congress Platform until June 4, 2023 (presentation number: P035).

Professor Ringel, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, and those interested should be in touch with him directly or with Biomica's investor or public relations team.

About Biomica Ltd.:

Biomica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing MicroBoost AI tech engine, licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN).

For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique tech- engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI - leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Evogene's subsidiaries currently utilize the tech-engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica, ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio, ag-chemicals by Ag Plenus, medical cannabis products by Canonic and castor varieties, for the biofuel and other industries, by Casterra.

Contact :

Investor Contact:

Kenny Green

Professor Yehuda Ringel

Email: kenny.green@evogene.com

Email: Yehuda.Ringel@biomicamed.com

Tel: +1 212 378 8040

Disclaimer

Evogene Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:03:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
