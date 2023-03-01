Evogene : Other Report or Announcement

Biomica CSO to Present at the ECCO 2023 Annual Meeting

in Copenhagen between March 1-4, 2023

Rehovot, Israel - March 1, 2023 - Biomica, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN), today announced it will be presenting at the 2023 ECCO Annual Meeting taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark from March 1 to 4, 2023.

The European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO) annual congress is an international leading meeting focusing on state-of-the-art clinical approaches and cutting-edge research and advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).

Professor Yehuda Ringel, Biomica's Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), will be presenting recent data from Biomica's IBD R&D pipeline.

Biomica's abstract entitled "Anti-inflammatory Effect and Mechanism of Action of BMC333, a Rationally- Designed Live Bacterial Consortium Based on Microbiome Functional Genomic Analysis for Treating IBD", was selected for a poster presentation and Professor Ringel will be presenting on the conference Guided Poster Session on Friday, March 3, 2023 between 12:30 and 13:30. The poster will also be available as an e-Posteron the Virtual Congress Platform until June 4, 2023 (presentation number: P035).

Professor Ringel, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, and those interested should be in touch with him directly or with Biomica's investor or public relations team.

About Biomica Ltd.:

Biomica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing MicroBoost AI tech engine, licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN).