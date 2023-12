Falabella Peru SAA is a Peru-based company primarily engaged in the management of department stores. The Company's activities are divided into three business areas: Retail, Financial, as well as Real Estate and other services. The Retail area is responsible for operating department stores under Saga Falabella brand name, a number of supermarkets Tottus, as well as for distributing a range of home furniture, appliances and electronic devices. The Financial area provides commercial banking services through Banco Falabella Peru. The Real estate and other services division comprises management of commercial centers and insurance brokerage activities. Furthermore, the Company is a parent of Saga Falabella SA, Open Plaza SA, Sodimac Peru SA, and Corredores de Seguros Falabella SAC, among others.

Sector Investment Holding Companies