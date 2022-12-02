Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Graco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGG   US3841091040

GRACO INC.

(GGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:32 2022-12-02 pm EST
70.29 USD   +0.72%
02:40pGraco Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:36pGraco Inc. Appoints Archie C. Black to the Board of Directors
BU
12:33pGraco Ups Quarterly Dividend 11.9% to $0.235, Payable on Feb. 1, 2023, to Shareholders of Record Jan. 18, 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graco Inc. Appoints Archie C. Black to the Board of Directors

12/02/2022 | 02:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced today that Archie C. Black has been appointed as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective February 20, 2023.

Mr. Black has served as the Chief Executive Officer of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) — a cloud-based supply chain management software company based in Minneapolis — since 2001, and is a member of its board of directors. Prior to becoming CEO of SPS Commerce, Mr. Black was its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. During his time as CEO of SPS Commerce, Mr. Black has led the transformation of a technology startup company into a successful global business and has developed a deep understanding of the requirements of managing a public company. He also serves as a director of Proto Labs, Inc., where he is Chairman of the board. In addition, he serves on the Executive Committee of the Minnesota Business Partnership and on the Board of Trustees of the University of St. Thomas.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team I want to welcome Archie to Graco,” said Lee R. Mitau, Graco’s Chairman of the Board. “Archie brings to our Board unique perspectives on leveraging technology to improve business processes, outcomes and performance. We are excited to add a director of proven leadership and a wealth of valuable insights and business experience.”

Mr. Black will serve on the Company’s Audit Committee and its Management Organization and Compensation Committee.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GRACO INC.
02:40pGraco Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
02:36pGraco Inc. Appoints Archie C. Black to the Board of Directors
BU
12:33pGraco Ups Quarterly Dividend 11.9% to $0.235, Payable on Feb. 1, 2023, to Shareholders ..
MT
11:45aCORRECTING and REPLACING Graco Increases Quarterly Dividend 11.9 Percent
BU
11/28Insider Sell: Graco
MT
11/23Insider Sell: Graco
MT
11/14RBC Lifts Price Target on Graco to $77 From $74 After Meetings With CFO, Says Valuation..
MT
10/28RBC Raises Price Target on Graco to $74 From $68 After 'Solid' Q3, Maintains Outperform..
MT
10/27Transcript : Graco Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/26Earnings Flash (GGG) GRACO Reports Q3 Revenue $545.6M, vs. Street Est of $519.3M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRACO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 144 M - -
Net income 2022 453 M - -
Net cash 2022 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 11 762 M 11 762 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,33x
EV / Sales 2023 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart GRACO INC.
Duration : Period :
Graco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 69,79 $
Average target price 71,75 $
Spread / Average Target 2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark WIlliam Sheahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Lowe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President-Operations
John Kevin Gilligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACO INC.-13.21%11 792
IDEX CORPORATION1.87%17 912
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-33.06%4 603
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION2.48%4 099
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-12.15%3 858
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-63.48%2 018