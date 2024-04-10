(Issued by AES)

Release Date: 4/9/2024

HONOLULU, April 9, 2024 - Today, AES Hawaii celebrated the launch of its West Oahu solar-plus-storage project in Kapolei - the company's first facility to combine solar generation and battery energy storage on Oahu. The launch was commemorated with a blessing ceremony at the project site and reception at the nearby University of Hawaii-West Oahu campus.

Dignitaries joining AES Hawaii leadership at today's commissioning of Oahu's newest utility-scale solar project included Governor Josh Green, M.D., Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and University of Hawaii-West Oahu Chancellor Maenette K. P. Ah Nee-Benham.

Located on 66 acres of open University of Hawaii land, the West Oahu solar-plus-storage facility is generating 12.5 MW of clean energy for Oahu's power grid, supported by a 50 MWh battery energy storage system, under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric at a cost of $0.115 cents per kilowatt-hour. The energy produced will reduce Oahu's use of fossil fuels by 750,000 barrels of oil and the associated pollution and greenhouse gases emitted over the project's lifetime.

Bernerd Da Santos, AES Executive Vice President and President, Global Renewables said the West Oahu project epitomizes AES Hawaii's commitment to collaborate with community partners for the benefit of Hawaii's long-term energy future.

"This is a momentous day for AES Hawaii as it is our first solar and storage project on Oahu and one that is providing a multitude of benefits over many years that extends far beyond the low-cost, clean energy we are generating for the people of Oahu," said Da Santos. "We are partnering with a premier educational institution in the University of Hawaii-West Oahu, helping to reduce Hawaii's dependence on imported oil and utilizing the land to support the island's agricultural needs."

Governor Green congratulated AES Hawaii on the launch of its first Oahu solar-plus-storage facility and the positive impact it will have in supporting the state's clean energy goals while also combating the effects of climate change. "This project is one of many we welcome, as we make progress toward the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative, launched in 2008. We will continue the good work that is underway to make our islands petroleum-independent by the year 2045. Our administration is investing in contractor training programs to build a workforce with the technical expertise to support efforts like this."

Mayor Blangiardi noted the project further strengthens the grid powering Oahu with clean, renewable energy while helping to reduce the island's reliance on fossil fuels to generate electricity. "This project exemplifies the visionary leadership we absolutely need for Oahu's energy future," said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. "My heartfelt appreciation to Bernerd Da Santos, and his talented team at AES Hawaii for being great partners and truly caring about the people of Hawaii."

The new project is key to the future of the University of Hawaii-West Oahu, as it is supporting the university's net-zero energy goals while emphasizing the importance for students to embrace a clean energy future. Chancellor Ah Nee-Benham commented, "This partnership brings near- and long-term positive impacts to our community. The solar project embraces all of our institutional values of Pookela, Waiwai, Hana Lawelawe, Kaiaulu, and Malama Aina, and we look forward to the continued benefits that it brings for our students, faculty, staff, and their ohana."

The project's launch and how it supports Oahu's power grid aligns with the focus of Hawaiian Electric's transition to utilize more clean energy resources to provide affordable electricity for homes and businesses island-wide. "This project represents another positive step in our state's efforts to achieve our renewable energy goals. Our growing portfolio of renewable power and energy storage resources work together to provide reliability and energy security on our isolated island grid," said Rebecca Dayhuff Matsushima, Hawaiian Electric Vice President of Resource Procurement.

AES Hawaii President Sandra Larsen noted that everything about West Oahu solar-plus-storage was done with the focus of supporting Oahu's economy and environment over the long term. The project's construction supported more than 120 jobs for local workers over a two-year period. In addition, the land is being utilized for sheep grazing to support the island's agricultural and food production needs.

Larsen said, "The entire AES Hawaii team has done a wonderful job in bringing Oahu's newest solar project to completion and is now generating renewable energy that people island-wide will benefit from for years to come. It's especially gratifying because the overall priority of this innovative clean energy project is to help make Oahu a better, healthier and more affordable place for future generations to make a life here for their families."

