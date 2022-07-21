Healthmed Services : Financial statement

Preferred stock, par value $.001; 75,000,000 shares authorized;
50,000,000 and 50,000,000 issued and outstanding as of
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
50,000
50,000
Common stock; $0.0001 par value; ,1,000,000,000 shares authorized;
532,313,003 and 627,313,003 shares issued and outstanding as of
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
532,313
627,313
Additional paid-in capital
182,750
87,750
Accumulated deficit
(816,667)
(800,709)
Total stockholders' deficit
(51,604)
(35,646)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
-
$
-
HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Revenue
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
General and administrative
13,708
9,440
15,958
9,440
Total operating expenses
13,708
9,440
15,958
9,440
Loss from operations
(13,708)
(9,440)
(15,958)
(9,440)
Net Income
$
(13,708)
$
(9,440)
$
(15,958)
$
(9,440)
Net loss per common share: basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Basic weighted average common
shares outstanding
595,994,322
627,153,003
611,567,147
627,153,003
HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(Unaudited)
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
Additional
Accumulated
Total Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Paid-in Capital
Deficit
Deficit
Balance, December 31, 2021
50,000,000
50,000
627,313,003
627,313
87,750
(800,709)
(35,646)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(2,250)
(2,250)
Balance, March 31, 2022
50,000,000
50,000
627,313,003
627,313
87,750
(802,959)
(37,896)
Return and cancellation of common stock
-
-
(95,000,000)
(95,000)
95,000
-
-
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(13,708)
(13,708)
Balance, June 30, 2022
50,000,000
50,000
532,313,003
532,313
182,750
(816,667)
(51,604)
Balance, December 31, 2020
50,000,000
50,000
627,153,003
627,153
-
(677,313)
-
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, March 31, 2021
50,000,000
50,000
627,153,003
627,153
-
(677,313)
-
Return and cancellation of preferred stock
(45,000,000)
(45,000)
-
-
-
45,000.00
-
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(9,440)
(9,440.00)
Balance, June 30, 2021
5,000,000
5,000
627,153,003
627,153
-
(641,753)
(9,440)
-
-
-
-
-
HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
For six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
$
(15,958)
$
(9,400)
Net Income
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Changes in assets and liabilities
Accounts payable
3,709
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(12,249)
(9,400)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from related party debt
12,249
9,400
Net cash from financing activities
12,249
9,400
Net increase (decrease) in cash
-
-
Cash, beginning of period
-
-
Cash, end of period
$
-
$
-
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for interest
$
-
$
-
Cash paid for taxes
$
-
$
-
Non-Cash investing and financing transactions
Return and cancellation of preferred shares
$
-
$
45,000
Return and cancellation of common stock
$
95,000
$
-
HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
JUNE 30, 2022 (Unaudited)
NOTE 1 - NATURE AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS
HealthMed Services, Ltd. the ("the Company") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 14, 2000 as Telemax Communications, Inc. On July 14, 2003, the Company changed its name to HealthMed Services, Ltd. TheCompany has no operations and in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 915 is considered to be in the development stage.
On April 16, 2021, A board member agreed to sell, assign, and transfer 4,850,000 shares of Company's Series A Preferred Stock and deliver to the Company for cancellation and return to treasury 45,000,000 shares of Company Series A Preferred Stock.
On April 27, 2021, James Shipley resigned as President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Director of the Company at which time Rasmus Refer was appointed to these positions.
NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Basis of presentation
The Company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in The United States of America and the rules and regulations of the OTC Markets alternative reporting standard for interim financial information. Accordingly, they do not include all the information necessary for a comprehensive presentation of financial position and results of operations.
It is management's opinion, however, that all material adjustments (consisting of normal and recurring adjustments)have been made which are necessary for a fair financial statements presentation. The results for the interim period are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the year.
Use of estimates
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ significantly from those estimates.
Cash and cash equivalents
For the purpose of the statements of cash flows, all highly liquid investments with an original maturity of three months or less are considered to be cash equivalents. The carrying value of these investments approximates fair value. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
Stock-based compensation
The Company follows ASC 718-10, "Stock Compensation", which addresses the accounting for transactions in which an entity exchanges its equity instruments for goods or services, with a primary focus on transactions in which an entity obtains employee services in share-based payment transactions. ASC 718-10 is a revision to SFAS No. 123, "Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation," and supersedes Accounting Principles Board ("APB") Opinion No. 25, "Accounting for Stock Issued to Employees," and its related implementation guidance. ASC 718-10 requires measurement of the cost of employee services received in exchange for an award of equity instruments based on the grant-date fair value of the award (with limited exceptions). Incremental compensation costs arising from subsequent modifications of awards after the grant date must be recognized.
Earnings per share
The Company follows ASC Topic 260 to account for the earnings per share. Basic earnings per common share ("EPS") calculations are determined by dividing net income by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the year. Diluted earnings per common share calculations are determined by dividing net income by the weighted average number of common shares and dilutive common share equivalents outstanding. During periods when common stock equivalents, if any, are anti-dilutive they are not considered in the computation.
