Healthmed Services : Financial statement

Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ASSETS June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets Cash - - Total current assets - - Total assets $ - $ - LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,661 2,952 Due to related party 44,943 32,694 Total current liabilities 51,604 35,646 Total liabilities 51,604 35,646 Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock, par value $.001; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 50,000,000 and 50,000,000 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 50,000 50,000 Common stock; $0.0001 par value; ,1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 532,313,003 and 627,313,003 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 532,313 627,313 Additional paid-in capital 182,750 87,750 Accumulated deficit (816,667) (800,709) Total stockholders' deficit (51,604) (35,646) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ - $ - The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited financial statements No assurance provided HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenue - - - - Operating expenses General and administrative 13,708 9,440 15,958 9,440 Total operating expenses 13,708 9,440 15,958 9,440 Loss from operations (13,708) (9,440) (15,958) (9,440) Net Income $ (13,708) $ (9,440) $ (15,958) $ (9,440) Net loss per common share: basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 595,994,322 627,153,003 611,567,147 627,153,003 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited financial statements No assurance provided HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (Unaudited) Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Accumulated Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-in Capital Deficit Deficit Balance, December 31, 2021 50,000,000 50,000 627,313,003 627,313 87,750 (800,709) (35,646) Net loss - - - - - (2,250) (2,250) Balance, March 31, 2022 50,000,000 50,000 627,313,003 627,313 87,750 (802,959) (37,896) Return and cancellation of common stock - - (95,000,000) (95,000) 95,000 - - Net loss - - - - - (13,708) (13,708) Balance, June 30, 2022 50,000,000 50,000 532,313,003 532,313 182,750 (816,667) (51,604) Balance, December 31, 2020 50,000,000 50,000 627,153,003 627,153 - (677,313) - Net loss - - - - - - - Balance, March 31, 2021 50,000,000 50,000 627,153,003 627,153 - (677,313) - Return and cancellation of preferred stock (45,000,000) (45,000) - - - 45,000.00 - Net loss - - - - - (9,440) (9,440.00) Balance, June 30, 2021 5,000,000 5,000 627,153,003 627,153 - (641,753) (9,440) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited financial statements No assurance provided - - - - - HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities $ (15,958) $ (9,400) Net Income Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts payable 3,709 - Net cash used in operating activities (12,249) (9,400) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from related party debt 12,249 9,400 Net cash from financing activities 12,249 9,400 Net increase (decrease) in cash - - Cash, beginning of period - - Cash, end of period $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for taxes $ - $ - Non-Cash investing and financing transactions Return and cancellation of preferred shares $ - $ 45,000 Return and cancellation of common stock $ 95,000 $ - The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited financial statements No assurance provided HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 30, 2022 (Unaudited) NOTE 1 - NATURE AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS HealthMed Services, Ltd. the ("the Company") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 14, 2000 as Telemax Communications, Inc. On July 14, 2003, the Company changed its name to HealthMed Services, Ltd. TheCompany has no operations and in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 915 is considered to be in the development stage. On April 16, 2021, A board member agreed to sell, assign, and transfer 4,850,000 shares of Company's Series A Preferred Stock and deliver to the Company for cancellation and return to treasury 45,000,000 shares of Company Series A Preferred Stock. On April 27, 2021, James Shipley resigned as President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Director of the Company at which time Rasmus Refer was appointed to these positions. NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of presentation The Company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in The United States of America and the rules and regulations of the OTC Markets alternative reporting standard for interim financial information. Accordingly, they do not include all the information necessary for a comprehensive presentation of financial position and results of operations. It is management's opinion, however, that all material adjustments (consisting of normal and recurring adjustments)have been made which are necessary for a fair financial statements presentation. The results for the interim period are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the year. Use of estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and cash equivalents For the purpose of the statements of cash flows, all highly liquid investments with an original maturity of three months or less are considered to be cash equivalents. The carrying value of these investments approximates fair value. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Stock-based compensation The Company follows ASC 718-10, "Stock Compensation", which addresses the accounting for transactions in which an entity exchanges its equity instruments for goods or services, with a primary focus on transactions in which an entity obtains employee services in share-based payment transactions. ASC 718-10 is a revision to SFAS No. 123, "Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation," and supersedes Accounting Principles Board ("APB") Opinion No. 25, "Accounting for Stock Issued to Employees," and its related implementation guidance. ASC 718-10 requires measurement of the cost of employee services received in exchange for an award of equity instruments based on the grant-date fair value of the award (with limited exceptions). Incremental compensation costs arising from subsequent modifications of awards after the grant date must be recognized. Earnings per share The Company follows ASC Topic 260 to account for the earnings per share. Basic earnings per common share ("EPS") calculations are determined by dividing net income by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the year. Diluted earnings per common share calculations are determined by dividing net income by the weighted average number of common shares and dilutive common share equivalents outstanding. During periods when common stock equivalents, if any, are anti-dilutive they are not considered in the computation. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited financial statements No assurance provided This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

