Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Healthmed Services Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEME   US4222463063

HEALTHMED SERVICES LTD.

(HEME)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:24 2022-07-20 pm EDT
0.001500 USD    0.00%
02:04pHEALTHMED SERVICES : Financial statement
PU
2019HealthMed Services Ltd., Announces Memorandum Of Understanding With Advanced Prenatal Therapeutics, Inc
CI
2018HEALTH EMERGENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CANCELLED THE ACQUISITION OF HEALTHMED SERVICES LTD. (OTCPK : HEME) in a reverse merger transaction.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healthmed Services : Financial statement

07/21/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD.

Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Current assets

Cash

-

-

Total current assets

-

-

Total assets

$

-

$

-

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,661

2,952

Due to related party

44,943

32,694

Total current liabilities

51,604

35,646

Total liabilities

51,604

35,646

Stockholders' deficit

Preferred stock, par value $.001; 75,000,000 shares authorized;

50,000,000 and 50,000,000 issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

50,000

50,000

Common stock; $0.0001 par value; ,1,000,000,000 shares authorized;

532,313,003 and 627,313,003 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

532,313

627,313

Additional paid-in capital

182,750

87,750

Accumulated deficit

(816,667)

(800,709)

Total stockholders' deficit

(51,604)

(35,646)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

-

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited financial statements

No assurance provided

HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Revenue

-

-

-

-

Operating expenses

General and administrative

13,708

9,440

15,958

9,440

Total operating expenses

13,708

9,440

15,958

9,440

Loss from operations

(13,708)

(9,440)

(15,958)

(9,440)

Net Income

$

(13,708)

$

(9,440)

$

(15,958)

$

(9,440)

Net loss per common share: basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Basic weighted average common

shares outstanding

595,994,322

627,153,003

611,567,147

627,153,003

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited financial statements

No assurance provided

HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(Unaudited)

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Additional

Accumulated

Total Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Paid-in Capital

Deficit

Deficit

Balance, December 31, 2021

50,000,000

50,000

627,313,003

627,313

87,750

(800,709)

(35,646)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(2,250)

(2,250)

Balance, March 31, 2022

50,000,000

50,000

627,313,003

627,313

87,750

(802,959)

(37,896)

Return and cancellation of common stock

-

-

(95,000,000)

(95,000)

95,000

-

-

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(13,708)

(13,708)

Balance, June 30, 2022

50,000,000

50,000

532,313,003

532,313

182,750

(816,667)

(51,604)

Balance, December 31, 2020

50,000,000

50,000

627,153,003

627,153

-

(677,313)

-

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, March 31, 2021

50,000,000

50,000

627,153,003

627,153

-

(677,313)

-

Return and cancellation of preferred stock

(45,000,000)

(45,000)

-

-

-

45,000.00

-

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(9,440)

(9,440.00)

Balance, June 30, 2021

5,000,000

5,000

627,153,003

627,153

-

(641,753)

(9,440)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited financial statements

No assurance provided

-

-

-

-

-

HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

For six months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

$

(15,958)

$

(9,400)

Net Income

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Changes in assets and liabilities

Accounts payable

3,709

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(12,249)

(9,400)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from related party debt

12,249

9,400

Net cash from financing activities

12,249

9,400

Net increase (decrease) in cash

-

-

Cash, beginning of period

-

-

Cash, end of period

$

-

$

-

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

Cash paid for interest

$

-

$

-

Cash paid for taxes

$

-

$

-

Non-Cash investing and financing transactions

Return and cancellation of preferred shares

$

-

$

45,000

Return and cancellation of common stock

$

95,000

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited financial statements

No assurance provided

HEALTHMED SERVICES, LTD.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

JUNE 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

NOTE 1 - NATURE AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

HealthMed Services, Ltd. the ("the Company") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on September 14, 2000 as Telemax Communications, Inc. On July 14, 2003, the Company changed its name to HealthMed Services, Ltd. TheCompany has no operations and in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 915 is considered to be in the development stage.

On April 16, 2021, A board member agreed to sell, assign, and transfer 4,850,000 shares of Company's Series A Preferred Stock and deliver to the Company for cancellation and return to treasury 45,000,000 shares of Company Series A Preferred Stock.

On April 27, 2021, James Shipley resigned as President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Director of the Company at which time Rasmus Refer was appointed to these positions.

NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basis of presentation

The Company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in The United States of America and the rules and regulations of the OTC Markets alternative reporting standard for interim financial information. Accordingly, they do not include all the information necessary for a comprehensive presentation of financial position and results of operations.

It is management's opinion, however, that all material adjustments (consisting of normal and recurring adjustments)have been made which are necessary for a fair financial statements presentation. The results for the interim period are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the year.

Use of estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ significantly from those estimates.

Cash and cash equivalents

For the purpose of the statements of cash flows, all highly liquid investments with an original maturity of three months or less are considered to be cash equivalents. The carrying value of these investments approximates fair value. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Stock-based compensation

The Company follows ASC 718-10, "Stock Compensation", which addresses the accounting for transactions in which an entity exchanges its equity instruments for goods or services, with a primary focus on transactions in which an entity obtains employee services in share-based payment transactions. ASC 718-10 is a revision to SFAS No. 123, "Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation," and supersedes Accounting Principles Board ("APB") Opinion No. 25, "Accounting for Stock Issued to Employees," and its related implementation guidance. ASC 718-10 requires measurement of the cost of employee services received in exchange for an award of equity instruments based on the grant-date fair value of the award (with limited exceptions). Incremental compensation costs arising from subsequent modifications of awards after the grant date must be recognized.

Earnings per share

The Company follows ASC Topic 260 to account for the earnings per share. Basic earnings per common share ("EPS") calculations are determined by dividing net income by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the year. Diluted earnings per common share calculations are determined by dividing net income by the weighted average number of common shares and dilutive common share equivalents outstanding. During periods when common stock equivalents, if any, are anti-dilutive they are not considered in the computation.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited financial statements

No assurance provided

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trustfeed Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 18:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEALTHMED SERVICES LTD.
02:04pHEALTHMED SERVICES : Financial statement
PU
2019HealthMed Services Ltd., Announces Memorandum Of Understanding With Advanced Prenatal T..
CI
2018HEALTH EMERGENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. C : HEME) in a reverse merger transaction.
CI
2012Healthmed Services Ltd. to Expand Portfolio of Products Beyond Organ Transplantation
CI
More news
Chart HEALTHMED SERVICES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Healthmed Services Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Rasmus Refer President, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTHMED SERVICES LTD.-46.43%1
CLARIVATE PLC-40.60%9 765
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-10.45%3 846
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION9.98%2 581
JMDC INC.-27.39%2 518
COMPUTER AGE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED-10.07%1 467