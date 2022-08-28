Healthmed Services : Trustfeed launches subscription-based services

Healthmed Services, Ltd. (OTC:HEME), a big data company operating Trustfeed.com announce that it is ready to accept subscriptions for its services.

Trustfeed is a review portal challenger with company ratings and consumer reviews. Today, Trustfeed is ready to offer various subscription models for its services. The pricing models can be found on the website at http://www.Trustfeed.com

The Trustfeed service allows businesses to claim or create a basic profile for free, however its possible to purchase a Trustfeed promotion package. Trustfeed aim to help businesses create brand awareness, get endorsement of their products and services and have a feedback loop for product improvement. The company believes its solution is win for B2B and B2C buyers who can put their faith in company profiles and reviews of products.

The CEO said: Reviewers can share their stories and experiences for any of the companies on our database. Trustfeed believes that trust is the foundation of the buyer digital journey. Consumers want the reassurance that the information they are reading on a review site is from a reliable authority.

Using Trustfeeds proprietary COVA system (Crawl, Organize, Verify, Aggregate) you are able to access value information about companies spanning 130 countries. You will immediately get a picture of the company and products based on several information sources and an aggregated view of reviews. By using complex proprietary algorithms Trustfeed calculates a rating that considers many completed reviews, removes any suspicious ones and provides you with the most likely version of facts.

Healthmed Services, Ltd. is in the process of company name change.

CONTACT:

Healthmed Services Ltd

Rasmus Refer

RL@trustfeed.com

http://www.trustfeed.com

SOURCE: Healthmed Services Ltd