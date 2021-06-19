Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Hydro-Exploitations Société anonyme
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLHYE   FR0005843125

HYDRO-EXPLOITATIONS SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

(MLHYE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/03 10:30:27 am
88 EUR   -18.52%
07:19aNANT DE DRANCE : advances in the commissioning
PU
07:19aHYDRO EXPLOITATIONS SOCIETE ANONYME  : Measurements and electrical assessments
PU
07:19aVITEOS SA : the analysis of transformer oils
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hydro Exploitations Societe anonyme : Measurements and electrical assessments

06/19/2021 | 07:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The results from the diagnostics underwrite the operational safety of our clients' plants while minimising maintenance costs (predictive maintenance).

  • Diagnostics of electric machines (DiamHEX): to determine the condition of the insulation of the alternators and high and low-voltage motors.
  • Diagnostics of transformers (DiatHEX): complements the oil analyses carried out in our laboratory to determine the condition of the insulated oil-filled transformers. We are also able to measure dry-type transformers.
  • Diagnostics of electrical substations (DiapHEX): our measuring equipment test all the HV and MV devices in the substation to determine their state of repair.
  • Testing electrical protection schemes: electrical injection testing, with current and voltage inputs, allows our experts to make sure the respective safety device is operating correctly.

Thanks to the experience we have acquired in recent years and the size of the machine park at HYDRO Exploitation's disposal, we are able to make assessments on the most important electrical elements in all types of installations. Thanks to our flexibility and skills and the large number of employees trained in these systems, we are able to offer these services to all of our clients.

Click here to explore these services in our latest video

Disclaimer

HYDRO Exploitation SA published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 11:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYDRO-EXPLOITATIONS SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
07:19aNANT DE DRANCE : advances in the commissioning
PU
07:19aHYDRO EXPLOITATIONS SOCIETE ANONYME  : Measurements and electrical assessments
PU
07:19aVITEOS SA : the analysis of transformer oils
PU
More news
Chart HYDRO-EXPLOITATIONS SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Hydro-Exploitations Société anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
François Barthe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bertrand Bourjac Director
Olivier Vernejoul Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYDRO-EXPLOITATIONS SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME-34.33%13
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-13.39%18 058
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-30.19%9 194
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.16.42%7 981
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-3.52%5 945
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO8.58%5 020