Infotel is an IT company organized around 2 areas of activity: - services (96.5% of net sales): consulting, studying, and auditing services for information systems, development and implementation of specific applications (Internet and storage architectures, decision-making tools, etc.), software integration, outsourcing, training, and maintenance services, etc. Net sales break down by sector mainly between banking (40.9%), industry (27%), services/transport/telecom (17.2%), insurance (11.6%) and administration (3.3%); - software publishing (3.5%): software for reorganizing, restoring, and data bases safeguarding. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (90.1%), Europe (8%) and the United States (1.9%).