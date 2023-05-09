Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MariaDB plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRDB   IE0008908NI4

MARIADB PLC

(MRDB)
Delayed Nyse  -  01:29:52 2023-05-09 pm EDT
1.160 USD   -5.69%
01:31pMariaDB Brings Its Vision to Life at OpenWorks 2023, Making Everyone Unstoppable with MariaDB Cloud and Distributed SQL
BU
01:31pMariaDB Unveils Winners of Its First Wavemaker Awards at OpenWorks 2023
BU
05/08Transcript : MariaDB plc, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, May 08, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MariaDB Unveils Winners of Its First Wavemaker Awards at OpenWorks 2023

05/09/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Honoring customers and partners for making waves in their companies and industries with MariaDB database products

MariaDB OpenWorks 2023 - MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB), a new generation cloud database company, today announced the winners of its inaugural Wavemaker Awards at its global user and developer conference, OpenWorks 2023. The Wavemaker Awards celebrate an extraordinary set of MariaDB customers and partners for their exceptional use of MariaDB database products to accelerate innovation and drive business transformation.

MariaDB recognized the following winners in five categories:

Enterprise of the Year – Copart
This award honors an enterprise company that has reached the highest crests with MariaDB database products: achieving more with MariaDB Enterprise Server, MariaDB Xpand, MariaDB ColumnStore or throwing a legacy database overboard.

Copart is a global leader in online car auctions featuring used, wholesale and repairable vehicles. When the company experienced rapid growth in their international business unit, they switched from a legacy system to MariaDB Enterprise Server. Since then, Copart has been able to reduce their database costs, keep up with their customer demands and facilitate higher sales volume.

Partner of the Year – SADA Systems
This award honors our partners who have embraced collaboration and ensured our customer’s success, by going above and beyond so our customers only experience smooth sailing.

SADA Systems, a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud partner, has been an instrumental partner when launching MariaDB SkySQL within the Google Cloud ecosystem and is a strong partner. They have helped source multiple, joint customer wins and strategic go-to-market initiatives.

Cloud Champion of the Year – Sean Clark, WBX Commerce (formerly known as Whitebox)
MariaDB SkySQL extends MariaDB into the cloud, and this award recognizes organizations and individuals who throw cold water in the face of conventionality – and prove that with SkySQL.

WBX Commerce, an e-commerce decisioning platform that grows brands profitably on Amazon and beyond, migrated off of Rackspace and selected MariaDB SkySQL on Google Cloud and SkyDBA support its turnkey marketing, sales, data and fulfillment solutions for brands. With SkySQL and SkyDBAs, Whitebox saw its brands achieve record sales one holiday season, ending the year with a 700% increase in orders processed year over year.

Database Transformation of the Year – Samsung SDS
This award highlights organizations that have bravely disrupted their own waters to reach higher tides with MariaDB.

As one of Samsung’s affiliates, Samsung SDS needed to modernize its operations and development overhead. The team decided to move more than 80% of their services to MariaDB Enterprise Server from their Oracle database. Since then, they have cut costs by 50% and have experienced zero downtime, more stability and better performance compared to Oracle.

SaaS Application of the Year – Vergent LMS
This award is for SaaS organizations that rely on MariaDB to keep their applications in shipshape. The winner’s app is the kind of software that other developers happily ride the wake of.

Vergent LMS is a premier fintech lending platform, supporting over 20,000 customers and services with over $690 billion in loans. Previously, Vergent had to manually write customer scripts for each customer request that would take 16-24 hours per customer. Building out their data warehouse on MariaDB ColumnStore reduced Vergent's overhead and made data more accessible to customers. Vergent also currently leverages MariaDB SkyDBAs expertise to support their database administration needs.

“Databases are the key to the success of any business and MariaDB is the backbone to mission-critical applications people rely on every day. These customers have navigated through the waters and rocked the boat to show their excellence with their creative and ingenious implementations of our database products to make a significant contribution to their company and industry,” said Kurt Haberkamp, VP of customer success at MariaDB plc. “Congratulations to each winner on their leadership. We’re proud that our database products are powering these businesses to be unstoppable in everything they do.”

Additional Resources

About MariaDB

MariaDB is a new generation cloud database company whose products are used by companies big and small, reaching more than a billion users through Linux distributions and have been downloaded over one billion times. Deployed in minutes and maintained with ease, leveraging cloud automation, our database products are engineered to support any workload, any cloud and any scale – all while saving up to 90% of proprietary database costs. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer, Samsung, SelectQuote and SpendHQ, MariaDB’s software is the backbone of critical services that people rely on every day. Learn more at mariadb.com

Source: MariaDB


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MARIADB PLC
01:31pMariaDB Brings Its Vision to Life at OpenWorks 2023, Making Everyone Unstoppable with M..
BU
01:31pMariaDB Unveils Winners of Its First Wavemaker Awards at OpenWorks 2023
BU
05/08Transcript : MariaDB plc, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, May 08, 2023
CI
05/08Earnings Flash (MRDB) MARIADB Posts Q2 Revenue $13.5M
MT
05/08MariaDB Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/08MariaDB plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March ..
CI
05/08MariaDB Xpand Wins Gold Stevie® in 2023 American Business Awards®
BU
05/02MariaDB to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023
BU
04/20MariaDB Offers Observability for All MariaDB Server Users Anywhere
BU
04/20MariaDB Offers Observability for All MariaDB Server Users Anywhere
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -48,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 15,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,8 M 81,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,57x
EV / Sales 2022 7,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart MARIADB PLC
Duration : Period :
MariaDB plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Howard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conor John McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Alexander B. Suh Chairman
Christine A. Russell Independent Director
Harold R. Berenson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIADB PLC-69.17%82
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.70%2 294 963
SYNOPSYS INC.16.37%56 617
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.76%56 053
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.28%52 522
SEA LIMITED62.08%47 795
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer