Orbit Technologies : Communications Systems and a leading integrator in South East Asia have been awarded a multi-million contract to supply OceanTRx 7MIL satellite communication systems to a navy in the region

Orbit Communications Systems and a leading integrator in South East Asia have been awarded a multi-million contract to supply OceanTRx 7MIL satellite communication systems to a navy in the region

Prior to the signing of the contract, the two companies entered into a teaming agreement

January 24, 2023

24 January 2023, Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI) - a leading global provider of maritime and airborne SATCOM terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical airborne audio management systems - has been awarded a multi-million contract by a leading integrator in South East Asia - for the supply of OceanTRx 7MIL satellite communication systems for new naval military platforms.

Prior to the signing of the contract, Orbit entered into a teaming agreement with the customer, mainly in the field of maritime satcoms, with plans to explore opportunities for cooperation in other regions and fields, such as ground/airborne satcoms and AMS. The agreement will also facilitate the improvement of local maintenance, service and support capabilities for new and existing customers.

"This teaming agreement is a show of confidence by our customer, continuing, strengthening, and expanding the joint activity of our two companies in the Asian market, and later to other regions/territories," says Daniel Eshchar, CEO of Orbit Communication Systems. "We are proud that yet another global integrator has decided to purchase Orbit's unique maritime satcom systems for installation in a world-leading fleet. The OceanTRx 7MIL is the first system operating to MIL Standards that enables simultaneous, continuous communication on several frequencies, even in harsh environmental conditions."

About OceanTRx 7MIL

Ocean TRx 7MIL is a new platform based on the Ocean TRx7 platform, but with advanced military features. This satellite communication system is intended for use on marine platforms, supporting a variety of antenna system configurations. With a diameter of 2.2 meters, the OceanTRx 7MIL operates on X, Ku, Ka and C frequencies, and enables simultaneous operation of a variety of frequencies for global activities. The OceanTRx 7MIL can be connected to a unique Orbit switching matrix (OSM) which will allow multiple internal connections and switching of up to 8 antennas and 8 modems to according to customers' requirements. Designed for quick and convenient installation, maintenance and upgrade, the system provides defense customers with a combination of exceptional RF performance and availability.

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. Orbit systems can be found on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major air forces and navies, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

For more information on Orbit, please visit https://orbit-cs.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbit-communication-systems-ltd