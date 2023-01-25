Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Orbit Technologies Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORBI   IL0002650179

ORBIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD

(ORBI)
Orbit Technologies : Communications Systems and a leading integrator in South East Asia have been awarded a multi-million contract to supply OceanTRx 7MIL satellite communication systems to a navy in the region

01/25/2023 | 02:27am EST
Orbit Communications Systems and a leading integrator in South East Asia have been awarded a multi-million contract to supply OceanTRx 7MIL satellite communication systems to a navy in the region
Prior to the signing of the contract, the two companies entered into a teaming agreement
January 24, 2023

24 January 2023, Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI) - a leading global provider of maritime and airborne SATCOM terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical airborne audio management systems - has been awarded a multi-million contract by a leading integrator in South East Asia - for the supply of OceanTRx 7MIL satellite communication systems for new naval military platforms.
Prior to the signing of the contract, Orbit entered into a teaming agreement with the customer, mainly in the field of maritime satcoms, with plans to explore opportunities for cooperation in other regions and fields, such as ground/airborne satcoms and AMS. The agreement will also facilitate the improvement of local maintenance, service and support capabilities for new and existing customers.
"This teaming agreement is a show of confidence by our customer, continuing, strengthening, and expanding the joint activity of our two companies in the Asian market, and later to other regions/territories," says Daniel Eshchar, CEO of Orbit Communication Systems. "We are proud that yet another global integrator has decided to purchase Orbit's unique maritime satcom systems for installation in a world-leading fleet. The OceanTRx 7MIL is the first system operating to MIL Standards that enables simultaneous, continuous communication on several frequencies, even in harsh environmental conditions."

About OceanTRx 7MIL
Ocean TRx 7MIL is a new platform based on the Ocean TRx7 platform, but with advanced military features. This satellite communication system is intended for use on marine platforms, supporting a variety of antenna system configurations. With a diameter of 2.2 meters, the OceanTRx 7MIL operates on X, Ku, Ka and C frequencies, and enables simultaneous operation of a variety of frequencies for global activities. The OceanTRx 7MIL can be connected to a unique Orbit switching matrix (OSM) which will allow multiple internal connections and switching of up to 8 antennas and 8 modems to according to customers' requirements. Designed for quick and convenient installation, maintenance and upgrade, the system provides defense customers with a combination of exceptional RF performance and availability.
About Orbit
Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. Orbit systems can be found on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major air forces and navies, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

For more information on Orbit, please visit https://orbit-cs.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbit-communication-systems-ltd

Media Contact:

Orbit Marketing Communications
Marketing@orbit-cs.com
+972 9 892 2777

All

Attachments

Disclaimer

Orbit Technologies Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 54,8 M - -
Net income 2021 7,28 M - -
Net cash 2021 18,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 103 M 103 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 66,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Eshchar President & Chief Executive Officer
Roi Wirth Financial Manager
Itzchak Gat Chairman
Avi Shukrun Cohen Vice President-Research & Development
Bentzi Raziel Vice President-Operations & Customer Service
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORBIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD2.16%103
SUMAVISION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.7.31%1 081
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION4.08%1 064
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-4.23%697
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA0.45%326
KVH INDUSTRIES, INC.0.49%195