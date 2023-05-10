Perception Capital II : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

pcct-8k_20230505.DOCX.htm

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 5, 2023

Item 3.01Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On May 5, 2023, Perception Capital Corp. II (the "Company") received a letter (the "Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that, for the previous 30 consecutive business days, the Market Value of Publicly Held Shares ("MVPHS") for the Class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share ("Class A Ordinary Shares"), was below the $15 million minimum MVPHS requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) (the "MVPHS Rule"). The Letter is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company will have 180 calendar days, or until November 1, 2023 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the MVPHS Rule. To regain compliance with the MVPHS Rule, the MVPHS for the Class A Ordinary Shares must be at least $15 million for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days at any time during this 180-day period. If the Company regains compliance with the MVPHS Rule, Nasdaq will provide the Company with written confirmation and will close the matter.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the MVPHS Rule by the Compliance Date, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Class A Ordinary Shares will be delisted from The Nasdaq Global Market. In the event of such notification, the Nasdaq rules permit the Company an opportunity to appeal Nasdaq's determination. The Letter notes that if the Company is unable to regain compliance with the MVPHS Rule prior to the Compliance Date, the Company may be eligible to transfer the listing of its securities to The Nasdaq Capital Market (provided that it then satisfies the requirements for continued listing on that market). The Company is monitoring the MVPHS of its Class A Ordinary Shares and will consider options available to it to potentially achieve compliance.

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For example, there can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance with the MVPHS Rule during any compliance period or in the future or otherwise meet Nasdaq compliance standards, that the Company will be eligible for a second compliance period, that Nasdaq will grant the Company any relief from delisting as necessary or that the Company can ultimately meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factor Summary" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December, 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

