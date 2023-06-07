Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Planetel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLN   IT0005430951

PLANETEL S.P.A.

(PLN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  09:35:36 2023-06-07 am EDT
6.000 EUR   +3.45%
09:38aPlanetel and Vodafone find agreement for fiber route concession
AN
04/14Planetel S P A : Investor Presentation – 14/04/2023
PU
03/31Planetel S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Planetel and Vodafone find agreement for fiber route concession

06/07/2023 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Planetel Spa announced Wednesday that it has signed a multi-year framework agreement with Vodafone Italia - a subsidiary of Vodafone Group PLC - regarding the concession in IRU - Indefeasible Right of Use of certain fiber network sections.

Based on the framework agreement, the first operations to connect the base radio stations of Vodafone Italia's 4G and 5G mobile network in the provinces of Bergamo, Brescia and Verona have already been defined. Vodafone will thus be able to offer its mobile network customers a higher capacity and better latency service.

The strategic agreement is part of the broader collaboration between Planetel and leading mobile and fiber network operators with a strong local presence, for the use of existing infrastructure in the area with a view to developing synergies in the use of networks, with the intention of further enhancing Planetel's infrastructure investments and the strategic opportunities arising from such collaborations, the company explained.

Bruno Pianetti, president and CEO of Planetel, said, "We are very pleased to begin an important collaboration with a major operator such as Vodafone Italia, for the use of our ultra-fast fiber backbone. The agreement is in continuity with what we have already done for other national operators to whom our company has provided connections aimed at covering their 5G radio base stations and their FTTH access network."

"We are pleased, with this new agreement, to be able to enhance and optimize our infrastructure investments even more. Today, Planetel is a well-differentiated, publicly traded company with an established and recognized know-how, capable of creating value through telecommunications infrastructure, and we are excited about this renewed trust from the large operators that will allow us to maintain our commitment to provide quality service to our customers."

Planetel's stock is up 4.3 percent at EUR6.05 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PLANETEL S.P.A. 3.45% 6 Real-time Quote.-7.94%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.17% 1151.78 Real-time Quote.8.11%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.77% 78.24 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
All news about PLANETEL S.P.A.
09:38aPlanetel and Vodafone find agreement for fiber route concession
AN
04/14Planetel S P A : Investor Presentation – 14/04/2023
PU
03/31Planetel S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/30Planetel closes 2022 with profit up 40 percent; up revenue
AN
2022Planetel S P A : Investor Presentation – Mid & Small in Milan – 30/11/2022
PU
2022Planetel S P A : Investor Presentation – Roadshow Alantra – 03/10/2022
PU
2022Planetel S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Planetel S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Planetel S.p.A. Completed the acquisition of Net Admin s.r.l. from Francesco Maria Capu..
CI
2022Planetel S.p.A. agreed to acquire Net Admin s.r.l. from Francesco Maria Capuano, Stefan..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 38,5 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
Net income 2023 2,60 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
Net Debt 2023 8,00 M 8,55 M 8,55 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 39,2 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart PLANETEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Planetel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLANETEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,80 €
Average target price 9,50 €
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Mario Pianetti Chairman
Michele Pagani Chief Financial Officer
Ramona Corti Independent Director
Mirko Mare Head-Voice Network
Michele Iori Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANETEL S.P.A.-7.94%42
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.05%184 071
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.54%145 879
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.31%102 335
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.78%100 791
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.99%73 505
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer