  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Premier Foods plc
  News
  7. Summary
    PFD   GB00B7N0K053

PREMIER FOODS PLC

(PFD)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Mr. Kipling maker Premier Foods sees annual earnings above estimates

01/20/2022 | 03:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: An illustration of a Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewell

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Premier Foods expects its full-year profits to come in above market expectations, the group said on Thursday, as its trademark Mr Kipling brand delivered its best-ever Christmas sales after consumers splurged during the festive season.

The company, which makes cakes, sauces, snacks and desserts, now sees trading profit of at least 145 million pounds ($197.58 million) for the fiscal year ending April, ahead of analysts' average estimate of 140.7 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

"This was Mr Kipling's biggest Christmas ever, as our Sweet Treats brands outperformed the market ... helped by an increased number of family gatherings over the festive period," Premier Foods boss Alex Whitehouse said in a statement.

The London-listed company's third-quarter sales fell 1.8% from a year earlier, as restrictions were eased compared with 2020 when lockdowns had most people eat at home.

However, they were still 7% above pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

"The principal takeaway for us is that PFD have maintained good underlying sales momentum, in a year of tough comps and have protected margins, in a year of high cost inflation," analysts at Jefferies said.

Premier Foods had spent most of its earnings from the first half of the year to furnish its stock and improve its supply channels constrained by labour shortages. ($1 = 0.7339 pounds) (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 902 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net income 2022 72,1 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
Net Debt 2022 360 M 491 M 491 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 944 M 1 287 M 1 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 80,2%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Richard Whitehouse Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duncan Neil Leggett Chief Financial Officer & Director
Colin Richard Day Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Thompson Operations Director
Pamela Powell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIER FOODS PLC-1.61%1 287
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.71%361 047
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.95%94 300
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-1.62%52 899
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.68%45 559
DANONE4.71%42 223