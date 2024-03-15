SFS commits to the “Science Based Targets initiative”
March 15, 2024
SFS Group Schweiz AG
SFS commits to the “Science Based Targets initiative”
15.03.2024 / 06:12 CET/CEST
As part of its decarbonization strategy on the way to net zero, SFS is committing to the “Science Based Targets initiative” (SBTi) as a way of supporting the Paris Climate Agreement that seeks to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Over the next two years, SFS Group will further develop its climate strategy and adapt existing goals to the science based criteria under the SBTi.
