Suez : Icon News With the acquisition of Inflowmatix, SUEZ continues to consolidate its portfolio of digital solutions to improve water infrastructures performance

With the acquisition of Inflowmatix, SUEZ continues to consolidate its portfolio of digital solutions to improve water infrastructures performance
SUEZ Group announces the acquisition of Inflowmatix Ltd. This acquisition will enrich the Group's range of digital solutions with a unique offering to ensure the performance and resilience of water distribution networks. It will reinforce SUEZ's position as a leading technology provider for water utilities worldwide through its Smart & Environmental Solutions Business Unit.
Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from Imperial College London, Inflowmatix is the leader in the acquisition of high-frequency pressure data and associated edge analytics to support near real-time operational and asset management decisions for water utilities worldwide. The company has deep expertise and R&D capabilities in mathematical optimization, data science and hydraulic engineering applied to complex water supply networks. It offers the InflowSysTM suite, a combination of high frequency pressure monitoring devices and an enhanced data management platform, to enable water utilities to continuously monitor, analyze and optimize the performance of their water distribution networks and critical assets. Inflowmatix also developed arboricityTM, an integrated real-time network modelling and monitoring service to help water operators secure the management of their distribution systems while reducing leakage and disruptive pipeline bursts.
Inflowmatix has a broad and engaged customer base in the UK, France, Italy and Australia/NZ. The SUEZ Group's channels to market will accelerate growth. Inflowmatix's offerings complement and are already integrated with key SUEZ offerings such as Calm NetworkTM and AquadvancedTM suite. SUEZ became an Inflowmatix shareholder through a SUEZ Ventures investment in 2019.
Parkwalk, the specialist investor in UK university spin-outs, and IP Group plc provided initial seed and follow-on funding. 'This deal is an excellent example of how value can be created out of commercialising university IP', said Alun Williams, Investment Director at Parkwalk. 'I am convinced that this partnership with SUEZ will drive continued success'. Kelsey Lynn Skinner, Partner at IP Group, agrees: 'This is a world-class innovative team driving change in a key industry, and we welcome this next chapter - to global scale.'
