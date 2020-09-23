Teekay LNG Partners L P : September 23, 2020 Teekay Group Joins United Nations Global Compact, the World's Largest Corporate Sustainability Initiative

September 23, 2020

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (NYSE:TK), Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE:TGP) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Teekay Group) today announced that they have joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The United Nations Global Compact calls for companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

'We are proud to join the UN Global Compact, reinforcing our group's deep, long-standing commitment to responsible safety and environmental practices,' commented Kenneth Hvid, Teekay's President and CEO. 'We are fully committed to further advancing sustainability and responsible business practices in order to meet the growing expectations of our stakeholders and global society as a whole. We look forward to continue reporting on our annual progress to support the UN Global Compact principles.'

Teekay is joining more than 11,000 companies in almost 160 countries worldwide that have committed to making the UN Global Compact and its principles part of their strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations. Earlier this year, the Teekay Group published its 2019 Sustainability Report . For more information about Teekay's commitment to sustainability, visit www.teekay.com .

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services and also provides offshore production. Teekay provides these services primarily through its directly-owned fleet and its controlling ownership interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), one of the world's largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $10 billion, comprised of approximately 140 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With offices in 10 countries and approximately 5,500 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world's leading oil and gas companies.

Teekay's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol 'TK'.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. Teekay LNG's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Teekay LNG owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols 'TGP', 'TGP PR A' and 'TGP PR B', respectively.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 52 double-hull tankers (including 26 Suezmax tankers, 17 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has four time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers' Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'TNK.'

