PRESS RELEASE : TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces result of Public Self-Tender Offer

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces result of Public Self-Tender Offer 2021-01-18 / 15:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces result of Public Self-Tender Offer - Expiry of the acceptance period on January 13, 2021 - 4,877,846 TLG shares tendered into the Public Self-Tender Offer, corresponding to app. 4.35% of the share capital of TLG - Over-Subscription of the Public Self-Tender Offer, allotment ratio is at 91.98%; Full consideration of tenders for one hundred or fewer TLG shares - Final Offer Volume at app. 4,487,032 TLG shares - Final Purchase Price amounts to EUR 23.25 per TLG share Berlin, January 18, 2021 -TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") hereby announces the result of the public self-tender offer announced on December 7, 2020 ("Self-Tender Offer"). Until expiry of the acceptance period on January 13, 2021 at 24:00 (midnight) (CET), 4,877,846 TLG shares (app. 4.35% of the share capital of TLG pursuant to total voting rights notification of November 30, 2020) have been tendered into the Self-Tender Offer. The total number of TLG shares tendered into the Self-Tender Offer exceeds the Maximum Offer Volume. This results in a case of Over-Subscription of the offer within the meaning of Sections 2.1, 3.4 of the Offer Document. Against this background, tenders will be accounted for on a pro rata basis according to an allotment ratio, which is 91.98%. Tenders for one hundred or fewer TLG shares will be considered in full. The Final Offer Volume, based on above mentioned allotment ratio, comprises app. 4,487,032 TLG shares. TLG will publish the Final Offer Volume separately on its website and in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger). Pursuant to Section 2.2 of the Offer Document, the Final Purchase Price corresponds to the lowest price at which TLG can acquire the Final Offer Volume. The Final Purchase Price determined by TLG on this basis after expiry of the acceptance period amounts to EUR 23.25 per TLG share, which corresponds to the Maximum Final Purchase Price within the purchase price range. The settlement of the Self-Tender Offer is expected until January 28, 2021. All publications by TLG in connection with the public self-tender offer are available in German and as a non-binding English translation at https://www.tlg.eu/en/ under the section "Investor Relations - Self-Tender Offer". CONTACT Armin Heidenreich General Counsel Hausvogteiplatz 12 10117 Berlin Phone: +49 30 2470 6343 E-mail: armin.heidenreich@tlg.de

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND CONSTITUTES NEITHER AN INVITATION TO SELL, NOR AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SECURITIES OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG"). THE OFFER IS CLOSED.

THE OFFER WAS MADE EXCLUSIVELY UNDER THE LAWS OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY, SPECIFICALLY UNDER THE GERMAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT (AKTIENGESETZ), AND CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA APPLICABLE TO CROSS-BORDER OFFERS WITH A LIMITED CIRCLE OF SHAREHOLDERS WHOSE PLACE OF RESIDENCE, SEAT OR PLACE OF HABITUAL ABODE IS IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THE PUBLIC SELF-TENDER OFFER WAS NOT EXECUTED ACCORDING TO THE PROVISIONS OF JURISDICTIONS OTHER THAN THOSE OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (TO THE EXTENT APPLICABLE). THUS, NO OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS, REGISTRATIONS, ADMISSIONS OR APPROVALS OF THE PUBLIC SELF-TENDER OFFER OUTSIDE OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY HAVE BEEN FILED, ARRANGED FOR OR GRANTED. INVESTORS IN, AND HOLDERS OF, SECURITIES IN TLG CANNOT RELY ON HAVING RECOURSE TO PROVISIONS FOR THE PROTECTION OF INVESTORS IN ANY JURISDICTION OTHER THAN THE PROVISIONS OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (TO THE EXTENT APPLICABLE).

TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH GERMAN MARKET PRACTICE, TLG OR BROKERS ACTING ON BEHALF OF TLG MAY DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY ACQUIRE TLG SHARES OR ENTER INTO AGREEMENTS TO THIS EFFECT OUTSIDE THE PUBLIC SELF-TENDER OFFER BEFORE, DURING OR AFTER THE ACCEPTANCE PERIOD OF THE PUBLIC SELF-TENDER OFFER. THIS APPLIES IN THE SAME WAY TO OTHER SECURITIES GRANTING A DIRECT CONVERSION OR EXCHANGE RIGHT INTO, OR AN OPTION RIGHT TO, TLG SHARES. THESE PURCHASES MAY BE MADE ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE AT MARKET PRICES OR OFF THE STOCK EXCHANGE IN NEGOTIATED TRANSACTIONS. ALL INFORMATION ON THESE PURCHASES WILL BE PUBLISHED TO THE EXTENT REQUIRED UNDER THE LAWS OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY OR ANOTHER RELEVANT JURISDICTION.

TO THE EXTENT ANY ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THIS DOCUMENT CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, SUCH STATEMENTS DO NOT REPRESENT FACTS AND ARE CHARACTERIZED BY THE WORDS "WILL", EXPECT", "BELIEVE", "ESTIMATE", "INTEND", "AIM", "ASSUME" OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS. SUCH STATEMENTS EXPRESS THE INTENTIONS, OPINIONS OR CURRENT EXPECTATIONS AND ASSUMPTIONS OF TLG. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON CURRENT PLANS, ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS, WHICH TLG HAS MADE TO THE BEST OF THEIR KNOWLEDGE, BUT WHICH THEY DO NOT CLAIM TO BE CORRECT IN THE FUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT ARE DIFFICULT TO PREDICT AND USUALLY CANNOT BE INFLUENCED BY TLG. THESE EXPECTATIONS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN TURN OUT TO BE INCORRECT AND THE ACTUAL EVENTS OR CONSEQUENCES MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN OR EXPRESSED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. TLG DOES NOT ASSUME AN OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO THE ACTUAL DEVELOPMENT OF INCIDENTS, BASIC CONDITIONS, ASSUMPTIONS OR OTHER FACTORS.

ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. The portfolio comprises mainly office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-01-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG Hausvogteiplatz 12 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50 Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337 E-mail: ir@tlg.de Internet: www.tlg.de ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4 WKN: A12B8Z Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1161382 End of News DGAP News Service =----------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 09:29 ET (14:29 GMT)