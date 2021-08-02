Sanofi offers to buy U.S. biotech, mRNA partner Translate Bio -sources

* Sanofi, Translate Bio developing potential COVID-19
vaccine
* Sanofi board discussed deal on Sunday
* U.S. biotech company's shares soar more than 70% after
report
* Financial terms not known
PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sanofi has offered to buy
U.S. biotech company Translate Bio, two sources
familiar with the situation said on Monday, as the French
drugmaker bets on next-generation mRNA technology after setbacks
in the COVID-19 vaccine race.
Shares in the New York-listed biotech company soared more
than 70% to above $50 in extended trading, building on the big
gains in the stock as investors have piled in to the sector amid
a rush to develop vaccines and treatments to tame the pandemic
which has killed 4.3 million and roiled the global economy.
An offer for all Translate Bio shares had been made to the
U.S. group's shareholders, the sources said. The persons
declined to be identified due to the confidentiality of the
talks.
Translate's board was expected to meet on Monday to discuss
the offer, one of the sources said. The second source said
Sanofi's directors had met on Sunday to discuss the potential
deal.
A spokeswoman for Sanofi declined to comment and Translate
Bio did not respond to requests by email and phone for comment.
Financial terms of the offer were not known. Translate Bio's
market value has soared fivefold since the start of the
pandemic, to about $2.2 billion at the close on Monday. During
trading on Thursday, its shares hit an all-time intraday high of
$36.98.
If successful, the takeover would mark the latest interest
by a large pharmaceutical company in mRNA technology, following
its proven success in COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer
/BioNTech and Moderna.
The messenger RNA (ribonucleic acid) approach, an area of
Translate Bio expertise, instructs human cells to make specific
proteins that produce an immune response to a given disease.
Sanofi and Translate Bio have been working together since
2018 and joined forces last year to develop an mRNA-based
COVID-19 vaccine. They expect interim results of their Phase
I/II clinical trial in the third quarter.
The two companies are also looking at mRNA vaccines for
several infectious diseases and in June started a Phase I trial
evaluating a possible mRNA-based vaccine against seasonal
influenza, building on Sanofi's expertise as one of the world's
top flu vaccine makers.
TOUGH YEAR
Sanofi's interest comes after a tough year for the French
drugmaker after falling behind rivals with less experience in
the COVID-19 vaccine race, a major blow to CEO Paul Hudson who
joined the company almost two years ago.
Sanofi warned last year its traditional, protein-based
COVID-19 jab developed with GlaxoSmithKline showed an
insufficient immune response in older people, delaying its
launch until toward the end of 2021.
Hudson has also been under increasing pressure to reduce the
company's dependence on its star eczema treatment Dupixent to
boost earnings. Earlier this year, it agreed to fill and pack
millions of doses of shots made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson &
Johnson and Moderna.
Translate Bio, set up in 2016, has not launched any drugs on
the market but its clinical-stage pulmonary product using its
mRNA platform is being tested as an inhaled treatment for cystic
fibrosis in a Phase I/II clinical trial, its website says.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont in Paris
Additional reporting by Caroline Humer and Lewis Krauskopf in
New York and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Josephine Mason and Matthew Lewis)