2024年３月期 決算説明会 補足資料

DATA BOOK

2023412024331

April 1, 2023 March 31, 2024

株式会社ユナイテッドアローズ

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

目次

Contents

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

Ⅰ．連結 財務・業績の推移

Consolidated Financial Performance

1 損益計算書

Income Statement

………………………………………………………… 1

2

貸借対照表

Balance Sheet

3

1株当たり情報

Per share data

………………………………………………………… 2

4

キャッシュ・フロー

Cash flows

5

販売費及び一般管理費

SGA expenses

6

設備投資額と減価償却費

Capital expenditures and Depreciation

………………………………………………………… 3

7 主な経営指標等の推移

Financial Indicators

Ⅱ．単体 営業の概況

Non-Consolidated Operation Review

1 事業本部別 売上推移

Sales Trend by Business Unit

………………………………………………………… 4

2

売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移

Net Sales, Number of Customers, and Average Spending per Customer (YoY) ……………… 5

3

チャネル別・小売エリア別売上高

Sales by Sales Channel and Retail Area

………………………………………………………… 8

4

品目別売上高

Sales by Category

………………………………………………………… 12

5

単位当たり売上高（直営店）

Efficiency of Sales (Directly Operated Stores)

………………………………………………………… 14

6

売場面積、従業員数

Sales Area and Number of Employees

………………………………………………………… 15

7 設備投資の状況

Capital Expenditures

………………………………………………………… 16

注：

・「収益認識に関する会計基準」等を2022年3月期の期首から適用しており、2022/3期に係る各数値については、当該会計基準等を適用した後の数値となっております。

・ 連結売上高には、株式会社フィーゴ（2006/3期～2021/3期）、株式会社コーエン（2009/3期～）、台湾聯合艾諾股份有限公司 （2014/3期～）、㈱Designes（2017/3期～2020/3期）、

CHROME HEARTS JP合同会社（2017/3期～2020/12期）の売上高が含まれております。

・ 2016年10月にクロムハーツ事業の会社分割を行なったため、2017/3期の下期より単体売上高には同事業の売上高が含まれておりません。

・ 「ビジネスユニット計」には、小売、ネット通販、卸売等の売上が含まれております。また、「その他」の売上高には、アウトレット、催事販売等の売上が含まれております。

・ 2021/3期より、開示セグメントの名称を変更し、第一事業本部をトレンドマーケット、第二事業本部をミッド・トレンドマーケットとしています。

・ トレンドマーケットには「ユナイテッドアローズ」、「ビューティー＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」、「ドゥロワー」、「オデット エ オディール」、「ブラミンク」、「ロク」、「スティーブン アラン」が含まれます。

・ ミッド・トレンドマーケットには「ユナイテッドアローズ グリーンレーベル リラクシング」、「シテン」が含まれます。

Note:

The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and others have been applied from the beginning of FY2022, and the figures for FY2022 are after the application of the said accounting standard and others.

Consolidated sales include the sales of FIGO CO.,LTD. (from FY2006 to FY2021), COEN CO.,LTD. (from FY2009), UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD. (from FY2014),

Designs & Co. (from FY2017 to FY 2020), and CHROME HEARTS JP, GK (from FY2017 to FY2020).

UNITED ARROWS LTD. took steps to spin off the CHROME HEARTS business in October 2016. As a result, CHROME HEARTS business sales are not included

in the Company's non-consolidated net sales effective from 2H of FY2017

"Total business units sales" includes the sales of retail, online sales, wholesale, etc. "Other sales" includes the sales of outlet stores and special events.

We have changed the name of disclosure segment from Business Unit I to Trend-conscious Market and from Business Unit II to Basic Trend-conscious Market since FY2021.

Trend-conscious Market include UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile, BLAMINK, ROKU, STEVEN ALAN.

Basic Trend-conscious Market include green label relaxing, CITEN

-CONTENTS-

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

Ⅰ．連結 財務・業績の推移 Consolidated Financial Performance １．損益計算書 Income Statement

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

売上高

131,029

140,919

145,535

154,409

158,918

157,412

121,712

118,384

130,135

134,269

Net sales

前期比 YoY （％）

102.0

107.5

103.3

106.1

102.9

99.1

77.3

97.3

109.9

103.2

売上総利益

68,046

71,573

74,155

79,507

81,760

79,983

55,020

59,090

67,178

69,462

Gross profit

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

51.9

50.8

51.0

51.5

51.4

50.8

45.2

49.9

51.6

51.7

前期比 YoY （％）

99.3

105.2

103.6

107.2

102.8

97.8

68.8

107.4

113.7

103.4

販売費及び一般管理費

56,695

60,501

64,990

68,989

70,696

71,224

61,634

57,407

60,816

62,722

SGA expenses

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

43.3

42.9

44.7

44.7

44.5

45.2

50.6

48.5

46.7

46.7

前期比 YoY （％）

103.4

106.7

107.4

106.2

102.5

100.7

86.5

93.1

105.9

103.1

営業利益

11,351

11,071

9,165

10,518

11,063

8,758

6,613

1,683

6,362

6,740

Operating income

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

8.7

7.9

6.3

6.8

7.0

5.6

-

1.4

4.9

5.0

前期比 YoY （％）

83.2

97.5

82.8

114.8

105.2

79.2

-

-

378.0

105.9

経常利益

11,542

11,175

9,420

10,775

11,312

8,803

4,878

2,827

6,900

7,486

Ordinary income

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

8.8

7.9

6.5

7.0

7.1

5.6

-

2.4

5.3

5.6

前期比 YoY （％）

84.0

96.8

84.3

114.4

105.0

77.8

-

-

244.1

108.5

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

6,332

6,494

5,191

5,247

6,417

3,522

7,197

732

4,341

4,876

Net income attributable to owners of parent

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

4.8

4.6

3.6

3.4

4.0

2.2

-

0.6

3.3

3.6

前期比 YoY （％）

79.9

102.6

79.9

101.1

122.3

54.9

-

-

592.6

112.3

２．貸借対照表 Balance Sheet

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

総資産

62,020

63,877

67,799

67,107

70,738

70,007

63,619

59,703

61,184

60,204

Total assets

前期比 YoY （％）

104.6

103.0

106.1

99.0

105.4

99.0

90.9

93.8

102.5

98.4

流動資産

41,438

42,367

45,152

45,878

44,533

45,997

39,745

38,475

41,604

40,372

Current assets

前期比 YoY （％）

106.8

102.2

106.6

101.6

97.1

103.3

86.4

96.8

108.1

97.0

固定資産

20,582

21,510

22,646

21,228

26,205

24,009

23,874

21,228

19,580

19,831

Non-current assets

前期比 YoY （％）

100.4

104.5

105.3

93.7

123.4

91.6

99.4

88.9

92.2

101.3

流動負債

24,101

24,964

29,805

27,213

27,082

23,658

29,564

25,437

23,451

20,997

Current liabilities

前期比 YoY （％）

95.9

103.6

119.4

91.3

99.5

87.4

125.0

86.0

92.2

89.5

固定負債

6,731

5,152

7,012

5,203

4,078

4,275

4,210

4,197

4,030

4,177

Non-current liabilities

前期比 YoY （％）

254.7

76.5

136.1

74.2

78.4

104.8

98.5

99.7

96.0

103.6

株主資本合計

31,107

33,838

30,673

33,714

37,810

38,634

29,868

30,210

33,897

35,336

Shareholders' equity

前期比 YoY （％）

98.7

108.8

90.6

109.9

112.1

102.2

77.3

101.1

112.2

104.2

純資産合計

31,186

33,760

30,980

34,690

39,578

42,072

29,844

30,069

33,702

35,030

Total net assets

前期比 YoY （％）

98.9

108.3

91.8

112.0

114.1

106.3

70.9

100.8

112.1

103.9

たな卸資産

23,474

23,966

26,210

24,799

24,988

27,949

19,914

20,546

20,639

21,686

Inventory

前期比 YoY （％）

115.2

102.1

109.4

94.6

100.8

111.8

71.3

103.2

100.5

105.1

有利子負債

10,500

6,146

13,792

5,000

3,600

4,600

15,600

7,800

2,504

202

Interest-bearing debt

前期比 YoY （％）

206.6

58.5

224.4

36.3

72.0

127.8

339.1

50.0

32.1

8.1

注： 「『税効果会計に係る会計基準』の一部改正」（企業会計基準第28号 2018年2月16日）をFY2019より適用しておりますが、前年度実績の遡及修正はしておりません。

Note: ASBJ Statement No. 28, Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting have been adopted from FY2019. FY2018 results are not restated retroactively.

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

３．1株当たり情報 Per share data

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

１株当たり当期純利益（円）

199.53

214.87

174.57

185.08

226.20

124.15

252.74

25.71

152.37

175.43

Earnings per share (EPS) (yen)

前期比 YoY （％）

80.2

107.7

81.2

106.0

122.2

54.9

-

-

592.6

115.1

１株当たり純資産額（円）

1,019.68

1,117.23

1,081.49

1,186.01

1,333.16

1,362.01

1,045.93

1,055.23

1,182.72

1,269.38

Book value per share (BPS) (yen)

前期比 YoY （％）

103.0

109.6

96.8

109.7

112.4

102.2

76.8

100.9

112.1

107.3

１株当たり配当金(円）

78.00

78.00

78.00

78.00

80.00

83.00

0.00

19.00

47.00

55.00

Dividends per share (DPS) (yen)

前期比 YoY （％）

116.4

100.0

100.0

100.0

102.6

103.8

0.0

-

247.4

117.0

配当性向(％） Dividend payout ratio (%)

39.1

36.3

44.7

42.1

35.4

66.9

-

73.9

30.8

31.4

４．キャッシュ・フロー Cash flows

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from operating activities

4,730

11,689

4,868

13,938

9,140

5,510

4,277

6,891

10,258

6,341

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from investing activities

3,249

3,351

4,511

2,442

5,926

3,667

4,079

215

1,255

2,656

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from financing activities

1,328

8,139

508

10,812

3,711

1,938

9,268

8,000

5,979

5,773

現金及び現金同等物期末残高

5,585

5,799

5,630

6,300

5,839

5,726

6,604

5,593

8,562

6,486

Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end

前期比 YoY （％）

90.9

103.8

97.1

111.9

92.7

98.1

115.3

84.7

153.1

75.8

５． 販売費及び一般管理費

SGA expenses

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

販売費及び一般管理費合計

56,695

60,501

64,990

68,989

70,696

71,224

61,634

57,407

60,816

62,722

SGA expenses

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

43.3

42.9

44.7

44.7

44.5

45.2

50.6

48.5

46.7

46.7

前期比 YoY （％）

103.4

106.7

107.4

106.2

102.5

100.7

86.5

93.1

105.9

103.1

宣伝販促費

2,454

2,621

3,193

3,469

3,543

4,263

3,378

2,575

3,008

3,823

Advertisement

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

1.9

1.8

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.7

2.8

2.2

2.3

2.9

前期比 YoY （％）

87.5

106.8

121.8

108.6

102.1

120.3

79.3

76.2

116.8

127.1

人件費

20,306

21,390

22,731

24,386

24,770

25,055

22,253

20,372

21,412

21,134

Personnel

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

15.5

15.2

15.6

15.8

15.6

15.9

18.3

17.2

16.4

15.7

前期比 YoY （％）

103.0

105.3

106.3

107.3

101.6

101.2

88.8

91.5

105.1

98.7

賃借料

17,502

18,917

20,379

21,765

22,607

22,545

19,824

19,220

18,552

18,422

Rent

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

13.3

13.4

14.0

14.1

14.2

14.3

16.3

16.3

14.3

13.7

前期比 YoY （％）

109.0

108.1

107.7

106.8

103.9

99.7

87.9

97.0

96.5

99.3

減価償却費

1,801

1,795

1,863

1,801

1,859

1,946

1,679

1,099

873

918

Depreciation

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.4

0.9

0.7

0.7

前期比 YoY （％）

105.2

99.7

103.8

96.7

103.2

104.7

86.3

65.5

79.5

105.2

その他

14,630

15,776

16,821

17,566

17,915

17,413

14,498

14,140

16,969

18,421

Other

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

11.2

11.2

11.6

11.4

11.3

11.1

11.9

11.9

13.0

13.7

前期比 YoY （％）

100.6

107.8

106.6

104.4

102.0

97.2

83.3

97.5

120.0

108.6

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

６．設備投資額と減価償却費 Capital expenditures and Depreciation

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

設備投資額

2,453

3,479

4,445

3,053

5,833

2,292

1,986

3,485

1,136

2,462

Capital expenditures

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

1.9

2.5

3.1

2.0

3.7

1.5

1.6

2.9

0.9

1.8

前期比 YoY （％）

71.7

141.8

127.8

68.7

191.0

39.3

86.6

175.5

32.6

216.7

減価償却費

1,801

1,795

1,863

1,801

1,859

1,946

1,679

1,099

873

918

Depreciation

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.4

0.9

0.7

0.7

前期比 YoY （％）

105.2

99.7

103.8

96.7

103.2

104.7

86.3

65.5

79.5

105.2

７．主な経営指標等の推移 Financial Indicators

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

総資産回転率

Total assets turnover

(times)

2.2

1.9

2.0

2.1

2.2

たな卸資産回転率 *1

Inventory turnover *1

(times)

5.9

5.1

5.9

6.3

6.3

自己資本当期純利益率

Return on equity (ROE)

9.2

21.0

2.4

13.6

14.2

総資産経常利益率

Ordinary income to total assets (ROA)

12.5

7.3

4.6

11.4

12.3

投資収益率 *2

Return on investment (ROI) *2

19.4

9.4

7.6

20.1

21.7

自己資本比率

Equity ratio

55.2

46.9

50.4

55.1

58.2

負債資本比率 *3

Debt equity ratio *3

66.4

113.2

98.6

81.5

71.9

流動比率

Current ratio

194.4

134.4

151.3

177.4

192.3

固定比率

Fixed assets ratio

57.1

80.0

70.6

58.1

56.6

純資産配当率

Dividend on equity ratio (DOE)

6.1

1.8

4.0

4.3

総店舗数

Number of stores

359

330

310

298

301

従業員数

Number of employees

4,848

4,641

4,213

3,915

3,980

*1 たな卸資産回転率＝売上高÷たな卸資産期中平均

*2 投資収益率＝（経常利益＋支払利息）÷（有利子負債＋自己資本期中平均）×100

*3 負債資本比率＝（流動負債＋固定負債）÷自己資本×100

*1 Inventory turnover = Net sales ÷ Inventory (yearly average)

*2 Return on investment = (Ordinary income + Interest expenses) ÷ (Interest-bearing debt + Shareholders' equity (yearly average)) × 100 *3 Debt equity ratio = (Current liabilities + Noncurrent liabilities) ÷ Shareholders' equity × 100

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

Ⅱ．単体 営業の概況 Non-Consolidated Operation Review １． 事業本部別 売上推移 Sales Trend by Business Unit

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

売上高（単体）

118,657

127,879

126,072

128,356

131,476

129,402

101,929

107,482

118,434

123,685

Non-consolidated net sales

前期比 YoY （％）

100.4

107.8

98.6

101.8

102.4

98.4

78.8

105.4

110.2

104.4

ビジネスユニット計

103,914

111,152

108,979

109,554

112,779

111,162

85,878

90,000

98,790

104,709

Total business units

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

87.6

86.9

86.4

85.4

85.8

85.9

84.3

83.1

82.6

82.8

前期比 YoY （％）

100.4

107.0

98.0

100.5

102.9

98.6

77.3

104.8

109.8

106.0

トレンドマーケット

73,169

72,449

58,542

59,482

65,063

70,039

Trend-conscious Market

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

55.7

56.0

57.5

54.9

54.4

55.4

前期比 YoY （％）

106.4

99.0

80.8

101.6

109.4

107.6

ミッド・トレンドマーケット

39,610

38,712

27,335

30,517

33,726

34,670

Basic Trend-conscious Market

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

30.1

29.9

26.8

28.2

28.2

27.4

前期比 YoY （％）

107.2

97.7

70.6

111.6

110.5

102.8

その他

14,742

16,727

17,093

18,802

18,697

18,240

16,050

18,338

20,758

21,746

Other

売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）

12.4

13.1

13.6

14.6

14.2

14.1

15.7

16.9

17.4

17.2

前期比 YoY （％）

100.3

113.5

102.2

110.0

99.4

97.6

88.0

114.3

113.2

104.8

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

２．売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移

Net Sales, Number of Customers, and Average Spending per Customer (YoY

（１）全事業 All Business Units

ビジネスユニット計 Total Business Units

（％）

4月 Apr.

5月 May

6月 June

7月 July

8月 Aug.

9月 Sep.

10月 Oct.

11月 Nov.

12月 Dec.

1月 Jan.

2月 Feb.

3月 Mar.

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1H

2H

Total

売上高

21/422/3

196.0

124.8

80.3

97.4

78.5

100.8

101.6

105.5

112.5

113.2

94.1

106.8

114.3

92.7

107.1

106.2

102.4

106.7

104.8

Sales

22/423/3

120.0

133.9

101.9

101.7

117.9

112.2

117.2

98.6

100.5

99.9

122.2

115.2

117.4

109.4

104.5

110.3

113.4

107.1

109.8

23/424/3

110.0

109.2

113.1

113.8

102.0

100.9

100.2

115.7

98.6

100.1

110.8

102.7

110.8

106.1

104.3

103.7

108.5

104.1

106.0

買上客数

21/422/3

169.1

109.8

69.0

94.8

77.1

93.1

98.4

102.5

114.5

112.6

85.8

93.8

97.8

88.3

105.8

99.4

92.5

102.5

97.3

Number of customers

22/423/3

102.4

100.3

101.9

111.1

90.9

99.8

95.1

113.1

99.3

100.5

107.9

102.2

101.5

101.5

102.0

102.9

101.5

102.5

102.0

23/424/3

108.9

121.4

93.0

84.7

101.1

100.1

109.3

93.1

93.0

91.7

109.6

109.3

106.7

93.5

97.6

101.2

99.7

99.4

99.5

客単価

21/422/3

128.4

121.6

116.8

101.6

99.0

104.7

102.4

101.4

97.8

99.3

106.2

110.5

121.3

102.6

100.3

104.3

111.0

102.4

106.9

Average spending per customer

22/423/3

110.2

114.4

109.1

120.5

116.6

111.0

106.1

104.9

106.6

108.5

113.8

105.7

111.2

116.8

105.8

109.4

114.3

107.2

110.2

23/424/3

107.8

108.5

109.2

103.4

112.3

102.0

106.2

103.0

100.9

101.0

103.4

102.1

108.5

105.3

103.3

102.1

107.0

102.7

104.6

・ビジネスユニット計 客数、客単価は小売＋ネット通販（ユナイテッドアローズ オンライン＋ZOZOTOWN)から算出しています。

Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for total business units are calculated from retail and online (UNITED ARROWS ONLINE and ZOZOTOWN).

既存店 Existing Stores

（％）

4月 Apr.

5月 May

6月 June

7月 July

8月 Aug.

9月 Sep.

10月 Oct.

11月 Nov.

12月 Dec.

1月 Jan.

2月 Feb.

3月 Mar.

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1H

2H

Total

売上高 Sales

小売＋ネット通販

21/422/3

193.6

123.8

79.8

97.6

79.4

102.6

102.0

106.5

114.3

113.1

95.8

108.6

113.3

93.5

108.2

107.2

102.6

107.8

105.5

Retail and online

22/423/3

123.5

137.0

104.3

103.9

117.8

112.9

119.9

99.8

101.3

100.9

121.7

115.7

120.5

110.4

105.9

110.8

115.5

108.1

111.2

23/424/3

108.6

108.2

110.5

113.0

101.2

100.8

99.9

115.7

99.2

100.3

110.5

101.9

109.1

105.8

104.4

103.3

107.5

103.9

105.5

小売

21/422/3

702.0

262.6

83.9

99.4

74.2

96.9

104.1

108.4

116.8

134.9

99.1

114.8

162.0

91.2

110.2

117.9

117.3

113.3

114.9

Retail

22/423/3

134.4

174.3

109.3

109.3

133.0

119.4

118.2

100.0

101.2

104.1

136.6

112.9

135.5

118.2

105.6

114.1

127.1

109.1

116.3

23/424/3

109.8

108.2

112.2

117.5

108.7

101.1

100.6

113.0

97.8

101.0

108.5

103.3

110.0

109.7

103.3

103.6

109.9

103.4

106.3

ネット通販

21/422/3

80.1

74.6

73.1

94.7

87.4

114.3

96.9

102.4

109.2

91.5

91.8

95.5

75.6

97.5

103.6

92.6

85.1

97.8

91.6

Online

22/423/3

102.3

90.5

95.1

94.4

98.4

101.7

124.4

99.3

101.5

96.3

102.2

122.9

95.5

97.9

106.5

105.2

96.7

105.9

101.7

23/424/3

105.6

108.1

107.0

104.0

89.7

100.2

98.2

122.0

102.2

99.2

113.6

98.8

106.9

98.5

107.0

102.7

102.7

104.9

103.9

買上客数 Number of customers

小売＋ネット通販

21/422/3

167.2

108.4

68.7

95.1

78.2

94.4

98.8

103.5

115.7

112.1

86.9

95.8

97.1

89.1

106.7

100.0

92.7

103.3

97.8

Retail and online

22/423/3

112.5

124.3

95.8

87.0

101.3

100.7

111.5

93.5

94.4

92.6

107.7

108.1

109.8

94.6

99.0

100.9

101.8

99.9

100.8

23/424/3

98.4

97.3

99.3

108.4

88.2

97.3

93.3

112.8

98.9

100.2

107.2

100.0

98.3

99.1

101.2

101.8

98.7

101.5

100.1

小売

21/422/3

768.6

249.6

71.8

100.8

72.7

89.5

102.1

107.9

120.9

138.7

94.6

108.5

139.5

89.0

110.9

116.7

107.5

113.5

110.6

Retail

22/423/3

124.6

160.9

99.9

91.1

119.9

117.2

110.3

94.7

92.6

95.2

127.9

104.4

124.7

104.7

98.3

104.6

114.2

101.2

107.3

23/424/3

99.8

99.0

101.5

112.3

95.5

95.0

95.6

109.1

95.3

96.9

100.3

99.8

100.1

102.9

99.5

98.7

101.4

99.1

100.3

ネット通販

21/422/3

75.3

68.6

64.4

86.9

85.0

100.6

92.7

95.3

106.9

89.1

80.9

77.0

68.7

89.4

99.1

83.4

78.4

89.8

83.4

Online

22/423/3

93.8

86.4

89.3

80.2

82.1

82.7

113.9

91.2

97.9

89.1

89.7

115.7

89.5

81.5

100.3

95.8

85.2

97.8

91.2

23/424/3

95.7

94.1

95.4

101.3

78.2

100.8

88.7

120.0

105.1

104.5

114.4

100.4

95.1

93.1

104.3

106.0

94.1

105.2

99.8

客単価 Average spending per customer

小売＋ネット通販

21/422/3

128.3

121.7

117.1

101.8

99.2

105.5

103.2

102.0

98.6

100.4

107.0

110.7

121.6

102.9

101.0

105.3

111.5

103.3

107.6

Retail and online

22/423/3

110.3

115.0

109.1

120.3

116.6

111.5

106.0

105.5

106.4

108.5

115.5

106.9

111.4

116.9

105.8

110.1

114.5

107.6

110.3

23/424/3

110.7

110.8

111.1

105.1

115.2

104.6

108.2

103.7

101.3

101.6

104.0

103.4

110.8

107.5

104.3

102.9

109.3

103.6

106.2

小売

21/422/3

91.3

105.2

116.9

98.5

102.1

108.2

102.0

100.4

96.6

97.3

104.7

105.8

116.1

102.5

99.4

101.1

109.1

99.9

103.9

Retail

22/423/3

107.8

108.3

109.4

120.0

110.9

101.9

107.1

105.6

109.4

109.3

106.8

108.1

108.7

113.0

107.4

109.1

111.2

107.8

108.4

23/424/3

110.1

109.3

110.5

104.7

113.8

106.4

105.2

103.5

102.5

104.2

108.1

103.5

109.9

106.6

103.8

104.9

108.3

104.3

106.0

ネット通販

21/422/3

105.0

105.6

113.7

105.3

98.4

106.2

102.8

102.1

100.2

96.1

103.9

107.4

108.5

103.7

101.7

101.2

105.5

102.5

104.9

Online

22/423/3

105.6

105.4

104.4

117.8

115.7

116.3

103.5

103.5

100.2

105.0

115.3

108.2

105.3

116.7

101.8

108.8

111.1

105.5

108.8

23/424/3

110.8

113.2

110.2

103.5

112.3

102.8

115.3

108.4

102.0

99.0

102.6

103.5

111.4

106.5

107.6

101.2

109.0

104.3

106.8

・ネット通販の買上客数、客単価については、ユナイテッドアローズ オンラインストアとZOZOTOWNから算出しています。

Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for online have been calculated from UNITED ARROWS LTD. ONLINE STORE and ZOZOTOWN.

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

（２）トレンドマーケット Trend-conscious Market

ビジネスユニット計 Total Business Units

（％）

4 Apr.

5 May

6 June

7 July

8 Aug.

9 Sep.

10 Oct.

11 Nov.

12 Dec.

1 Jan.

2 Feb.

3 Mar.

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1H

2H

Total

売上高

21/422/3

193.3

116.0

79.1

95.6

79.0

99.0

100.2

104.6

110.4

105.1

88.3

102.6

110.4

91.5

105.6

99.9

99.8

103.0

101.6

Sales

22/423/3

120.4

132.6

102.7

104.5

111.5

111.8

115.7

96.4

101.1

99.0

123.3

116.6

117.4

108.9

103.6

110.6

113.0

106.7

109.4

23/424/3

111.6

112.4

115.3

112.8

103.9

102.8

103.2

119.4

99.6

102.2

111.5

102.7

113.1

106.8

106.6

104.8

110.0

105.8

107.6

買上客数

21/422/3

792.5

231.1

70.2

95.8

71.1

88.0

101.3

108.9

113.3

122.4

84.5

104.9

136.8

85.2

108.4

106.8

103.3

107.6

105.5

Number of customers

22/423/3

117.8

150.7

99.1

93.6

110.6

110.5

107.0

91.8

93.0

92.3

130.7

107.5

119.9

102.8

96.6

105.1

110.7

100.5

105.4

23/424/3

105.2

103.6

104.4

113.9

95.8

99.6

95.1

109.6

94.6

97.4

97.4

95.7

104.4

104.3

99.2

96.8

104.3

98.0

101.2

客単価

21/422/3

89.9

105.0

121.6

102.6

103.5

107.3

100.3

97.9

98.2

98.4

108.5

106.1

117.6

105.1

98.7

102.7

110.6

100.4

104.8

Average spending per customer

22/423/3

108.0

109.1

106.4

114.6

113.4

103.4

108.1

105.6

107.9

110.4

104.6

106.0

107.4

111.1

107.1

108.3

109.6

107.2

107.5

23/424/3

108.1

108.1

110.8

104.3

114.1

104.2

105.9

104.2

103.9

105.3

110.7

106.6

109.0

106.2

104.7

107.1

107.7

105.9

106.3

注： 客数、客単価は、小売から算出しております。

Note: "Number of customers" and "Average spending per customer" are calculated from retail sales.

既存店 Existing Stores

（％）

4 Apr.

5 May

6 June

7 July

8 Aug.

9 Sep.

10 Oct.

11 Nov.

12 Dec.

1 Jan.

2 Feb.

3 Mar.

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1H

2H

Total

売上高 Sales

小売＋ネット通販

21/422/3

188.1

115.0

77.9

94.8

79.6

100.4

100.8

105.7

112.6

105.0

89.1

103.7

108.6

91.7

107.0

100.4

99.3

104.0

102.0

Retail and online

22/423/3

123.1

135.1

104.6

106.0

110.2

112.3

118.2

97.5

101.1

99.3

122.4

118.2

119.8

109.2

104.6

111.1

114.5

107.4

110.4

23/424/3

111.5

112.8

112.9

113.0

104.8

104.1

104.1

120.2

101.4

103.3

112.4

103.1

112.4

107.8

107.8

105.5

110.2

106.8

108.3

小売

21/422/3

711.5

244.1

84.9

98.4

75.3

97.0

104.0

109.3

114.9

124.9

95.3

115.1

160.7

91.0

109.9

113.6

116.1

111.4

113.2

Retail

22/423/3

133.1

173.1

110.4

111.4

127.2

117.1

118.3

98.4

102.0

103.1

137.3

114.7

135.3

117.2

105.3

114.7

126.2

109.2

116.0

23/424/3

113.2

112.0

115.8

118.8

112.0

105.7

102.5

116.0

99.2

104.2

109.2

102.6

113.6

112.6

105.3

104.7

113.1

105.0

108.6

ネット通販

21/422/3

74.4

67.5

67.2

89.1

86.1

107.8

93.0

97.1

107.4

84.6

81.3

80.1

69.2

92.9

100.0

82.6

79.6

90.6

85.1

Online

22/423/3

102.7

85.9

93.8

96.6

88.8

103.4

117.7

95.3

99.0

93.6

101.2

128.6

93.4

96.2

102.7

104.4

94.8

103.5

99.4

23/424/3

107.0

114.9

106.6

101.6

93.1

100.8

108.2

131.3

106.6

101.8

118.2

104.6

109.5

98.9

114.4

106.9

104.0

110.7

107.7

買上客数 Number of customers

小売

21/422/3

792.6

229.0

69.7

95.7

72.6

90.0

103.5

111.4

116.5

126.4

87.8

109.0

136.1

86.4

111.0

110.4

104.5

110.7

107.7

Retail

22/423/3

124.1

158.9

104.3

98.0

112.6

114.2

110.1

93.4

94.8

93.7

132.0

108.2

126.4

106.0

98.6

106.3

115.7

102.1

108.5

23/424/3

104.4

103.3

104.1

113.8

97.7

101.3

96.4

111.2

95.7

99.1

98.9

96.4

103.9

105.9

100.4

98.0

104.8

99.3

102.1

客単価 Average spending per customer

小売

21/422/3

89.8

106.6

121.8

102.7

103.6

107.8

100.5

98.2

98.7

98.8

108.5

105.6

118.1

105.3

99.0

102.9

111.0

100.6

105.2

Retail

22/423/3

107.3

109.0

105.8

113.7

113.0

102.5

107.5

105.3

107.6

110.1

104.0

105.9

107.1

110.6

106.8

107.9

109.1

106.9

106.9

23/424/3

108.5

108.4

111.2

104.4

114.6

104.4

106.3

104.4

103.7

105.2

110.3

106.5

109.4

106.3

104.8

106.8

107.9

105.8

106.4

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

（３）ミッド・トレンドマーケット Basic Trend-conscious Market

ビジネスユニット計 Total Business Units

（％）

4 Apr.

5 May

6 June

7 July

8 Aug.

9 Sep.

10 Oct.

11 Nov.

12 Dec.

1 Jan.

2 Feb.

3 Mar.

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1H

2H

Total

売上高

21/422/3

200.9

145.6

82.7

100.9

77.4

105.1

104.5

107.4

117.0

131.3

107.9

114.8

122.5

95.5

110.2

119.5

108.0

114.4

111.6

Sales

22/423/3

119.3

136.4

100.5

96.3

134.5

113.0

120.3

103.0

99.5

101.5

120.2

112.9

117.6

110.6

106.3

109.6

114.3

107.9

110.5

23/424/3

107.1

103.4

108.8

115.8

98.0

96.7

94.7

108.9

96.7

96.4

109.5

102.8

106.3

104.4

99.9

101.8

105.4

100.8

102.8

買上客数（小売）

21/422/3

759.5

295.4

76.0

107.6

73.8

86.7

99.9

102.1

123.8

151.0

99.4

104.1

147.9

92.0

109.1

121.0

112.0

114.5

113.3

Number of customers

22/423/3

117.6

155.7

90.8

80.0

124.7

118.3

106.4

92.9

85.3

91.2

119.2

100.0

116.6

99.9

93.8

99.2

107.8

96.4

101.8

23/424/3

97.5

96.3

101.1

113.0

96.4

91.1

97.3

109.6

97.8

98.1

109.5

111.7

98.3

102.0

101.1

105.3

100.1

103.2

101.6

客単価（小売）

21/422/3

91.1

108.3

108.3

93.5

97.0

107.3

103.4

101.9

95.6

101.2

104.1

106.3

112.5

98.1

99.8

101.8

106.1

100.3

102.7

Average spending per customer

22/423/3

110.0

108.8

113.5

125.8

114.7

104.4

107.6

108.3

112.8

111.1

109.5

109.0

111.5

117.4

109.8

110.7

115.0

110.0

111.3

23/424/3

107.7

106.4

105.4

102.7

107.2

101.6

101.3

99.0

98.5

98.7

101.4

97.6

106.5

102.6

99.7

99.5

104.5

99.5

101.9

注： 客数、客単価は、小売から算出しております。

Note: "Number of customers" and "Average spending per customer" are calculated from retail sales.

②既存店 Existing Stores

（％）

4 Apr.

5 May

6 June

7 July

8 Aug.

9 Sep.

10 Oct.

11 Nov.

12 Dec.

1 Jan.

2 Feb.

3 Mar.

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1H

2H

Total

売上高 Sales

小売＋ネット通販

21/422/3

204.3

145.4

83.7

103.5

79.0

107.9

104.5

108.3

117.8

131.4

112.7

117.5

123.6

97.7

110.8

121.8

109.9

115.6

113.2

Retail and online

22/423/3

124.1

140.8

103.8

99.8

137.4

114.1

123.2

104.2

101.7

103.9

120.5

111.7

121.7

113.0

108.4

110.3

117.6

109.3

112.7

23/424/3

103.4

99.8

105.7

112.9

94.1

93.5

92.1

107.4

94.8

94.8

106.5

99.8

102.9

101.4

97.9

99.3

102.2

98.6

100.1

小売

21/422/3

684.6

312.6

82.0

101.3

71.7

96.7

104.4

106.3

121.1

158.3

108.6

114.2

164.6

91.7

111.0

127.1

120.0

117.5

118.5

Retail

22/423/3

136.8

176.8

107.2

105.2

147.9

124.9

117.9

103.4

99.6

106.0

135.2

109.5

136.0

120.5

106.1

112.8

128.8

109.0

116.8

23/424/3

103.5

100.9

104.7

114.8

101.6

90.2

96.8

106.8

94.4

94.5

106.8

104.8

103.0

103.5

99.1

101.4

103.2

100.1

101.5

ネット通販

21/422/3

91.3

91.6

86.9

107.4

90.7

128.2

104.8

112.5

112.3

106.3

117.8

124.9

89.8

108.2

110.5

114.4

97.7

112.5

105.5

Online

22/423/3

101.6

98.7

97.6

90.1

123.7

98.7

136.8

106.0

105.6

100.9

103.9

116.0

99.2

101.5

113.3

106.4

100.3

109.7

105.7

23/424/3

103.2

97.6

107.6

109.1

83.2

99.1

81.9

108.6

95.3

95.2

106.1

91.2

102.7

97.8

95.7

96.5

100.4

96.1

97.8

買上客数 Number of customers

小売

21/422/3

743.1

283.9

74.3

106.8

72.8

89.0

100.5

104.1

126.5

154.7

104.8

108.0

143.8

92.2

110.9

124.4

111.3

116.8

114.2

Retail

22/423/3

125.3

163.5

95.1

83.9

130.0

120.8

110.6

96.2

89.9

96.9

123.1

100.1

122.7

103.2

97.9

102.7

112.5

100.2

105.9

23/424/3

94.6

93.7

98.4

110.4

92.8

87.4

94.6

106.8

94.9

94.5

102.3

104.0

95.5

99.3

98.4

99.6

97.3

98.9

98.1

客単価 Average spending per customer

小売

21/422/3

92.1

110.1

110.4

94.9

98.4

108.7

103.9

102.1

95.7

102.4

103.6

105.7

114.5

99.5

100.1

102.2

107.8

100.6

103.7

Retail

22/423/3

109.2

108.1

112.8

125.3

113.7

103.4

106.6

107.4

110.8

109.4

109.8

109.4

110.9

116.8

108.4

109.8

114.4

108.9

110.3

23/424/3

109.4

107.6

106.4

104.0

109.5

103.2

102.3

100.0

99.5

100.0

104.4

100.8

107.8

104.2

100.8

101.8

106.0

101.1

103.4

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

３．チャネル別・小売エリア別売上高 Sales by Sales Channel and Retail Area

（１）全社 Total

（単位：百万円／millions of yen

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

小売合計

81,026

52,323

58,818

66,641

70,783

Retail

構成比 Share （％）

62.6

51.4

54.3

55.7

56.0

前期比 YoY （％）

94.6

64.6

112.4

113.3

106.2

北海道・東北地区

3,605

2,535

2,630

2,976

3,031

Hokkaido / Tohoku area

構成比 Share （％）

2.8

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.4

前期比 YoY （％）

92.4

70.3

103.7

113.2

101.8

関東（東京以外）地区

14,755

10,021

11,979

13,110

13,846

Kanto area (excluding Tokyo)

構成比 Share （％）

11.4

9.8

11.1

11.0

11.0

前期比 YoY （％）

92.2

67.9

119.5

109.4

105.6

東京地区

33,934

20,344

23,017

26,691

29,148

Tokyo area

構成比 Share （％）

26.2

20.0

21.2

22.3

23.1

前期比 YoY （％）

95.1

60.0

113.1

116.0

109.2

甲信越・北陸・東海地区

8,000

5,496

6,210

6,859

7,002

Koushinetsu / Hokuriku / Tokai area

構成比 Share （％）

6.2

5.4

5.7

5.7

5.5

前期比 YoY （％）

96.3

68.7

113.0

110.4

102.1

関西地区

12,628

8,144

8,599

10,065

10,383

Kansai area

構成比 Share （％）

9.7

8.0

7.9

8.4

8.2

前期比 YoY （％）

94.2

64.5

105.6

117.0

103.2

中国・四国・九州地区

8,101

5,782

6,380

6,938

7,371

Chugoku / Shikoku / Kyushu area

構成比 Share （％）

6.3

5.7

5.9

5.8

5.8

前期比 YoY （％）

96.9

71.4

110.3

108.7

106.2

ネット通販

29,217

32,630

29,763

30,358

32,009

Online

構成比 Share （％）

22.6

32.0

27.5

25.4

25.3

前期比 YoY （％）

110.9

111.7

91.2

102.0

105.4

卸等

918

924

1,417

1,789

1,916

Wholesale etc.

構成比 Share （％）

0.7

0.9

1.3

1.5

1.5

前期比 YoY （％）

117.1

100.7

153.3

126.2

107.1

その他

18,240

16,050

18,338

20,758

21,746

Other

構成比 Share （％）

14.1

15.7

16.9

17.4

17.2

前期比 YoY （％）

97.6

88.0

114.3

113.2

104.8

全社計

129,402

101,929

107,482

118,434

123,685

Total

前期比 YoY （％）

98.4

78.8

105.4

110.2

104.4

