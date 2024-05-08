UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

２．売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移 Net Sales, Number of Customers, and Average Spending per Customer (YoY） （１）全事業 All Business Units ① ビジネスユニット計 Total Business Units （％） 4月 Apr. 5月 May 6月 June 7月 July 8月 Aug. 9月 Sep. 10月 Oct. 11月 Nov. 12月 Dec. 1月 Jan. 2月 Feb. 3月 Mar. 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1H 2H Total 売上高 21/4～22/3 196.0 124.8 80.3 97.4 78.5 100.8 101.6 105.5 112.5 113.2 94.1 106.8 114.3 92.7 107.1 106.2 102.4 106.7 104.8 Sales 22/4～23/3 120.0 133.9 101.9 101.7 117.9 112.2 117.2 98.6 100.5 99.9 122.2 115.2 117.4 109.4 104.5 110.3 113.4 107.1 109.8 23/4～24/3 110.0 109.2 113.1 113.8 102.0 100.9 100.2 115.7 98.6 100.1 110.8 102.7 110.8 106.1 104.3 103.7 108.5 104.1 106.0 買上客数 21/4～22/3 169.1 109.8 69.0 94.8 77.1 93.1 98.4 102.5 114.5 112.6 85.8 93.8 97.8 88.3 105.8 99.4 92.5 102.5 97.3 Number of customers 22/4～23/3 102.4 100.3 101.9 111.1 90.9 99.8 95.1 113.1 99.3 100.5 107.9 102.2 101.5 101.5 102.0 102.9 101.5 102.5 102.0 23/4～24/3 108.9 121.4 93.0 84.7 101.1 100.1 109.3 93.1 93.0 91.7 109.6 109.3 106.7 93.5 97.6 101.2 99.7 99.4 99.5 客単価 21/4～22/3 128.4 121.6 116.8 101.6 99.0 104.7 102.4 101.4 97.8 99.3 106.2 110.5 121.3 102.6 100.3 104.3 111.0 102.4 106.9 Average spending per customer 22/4～23/3 110.2 114.4 109.1 120.5 116.6 111.0 106.1 104.9 106.6 108.5 113.8 105.7 111.2 116.8 105.8 109.4 114.3 107.2 110.2 23/4～24/3 107.8 108.5 109.2 103.4 112.3 102.0 106.2 103.0 100.9 101.0 103.4 102.1 108.5 105.3 103.3 102.1 107.0 102.7 104.6

・ビジネスユニット計 客数、客単価は小売＋ネット通販（ユナイテッドアローズ オンライン＋ZOZOTOWN)から算出しています。

・Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for total business units are calculated from retail and online (UNITED ARROWS ONLINE and ZOZOTOWN).

②既存店 Existing Stores （％） 4月 Apr. 5月 May 6月 June 7月 July 8月 Aug. 9月 Sep. 10月 Oct. 11月 Nov. 12月 Dec. 1月 Jan. 2月 Feb. 3月 Mar. 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1H 2H Total 売上高 Sales 小売＋ネット通販 21/4～22/3 193.6 123.8 79.8 97.6 79.4 102.6 102.0 106.5 114.3 113.1 95.8 108.6 113.3 93.5 108.2 107.2 102.6 107.8 105.5 Retail and online 22/4～23/3 123.5 137.0 104.3 103.9 117.8 112.9 119.9 99.8 101.3 100.9 121.7 115.7 120.5 110.4 105.9 110.8 115.5 108.1 111.2 23/4～24/3 108.6 108.2 110.5 113.0 101.2 100.8 99.9 115.7 99.2 100.3 110.5 101.9 109.1 105.8 104.4 103.3 107.5 103.9 105.5 小売 21/4～22/3 702.0 262.6 83.9 99.4 74.2 96.9 104.1 108.4 116.8 134.9 99.1 114.8 162.0 91.2 110.2 117.9 117.3 113.3 114.9 Retail 22/4～23/3 134.4 174.3 109.3 109.3 133.0 119.4 118.2 100.0 101.2 104.1 136.6 112.9 135.5 118.2 105.6 114.1 127.1 109.1 116.3 23/4～24/3 109.8 108.2 112.2 117.5 108.7 101.1 100.6 113.0 97.8 101.0 108.5 103.3 110.0 109.7 103.3 103.6 109.9 103.4 106.3 ネット通販 21/4～22/3 80.1 74.6 73.1 94.7 87.4 114.3 96.9 102.4 109.2 91.5 91.8 95.5 75.6 97.5 103.6 92.6 85.1 97.8 91.6 Online 22/4～23/3 102.3 90.5 95.1 94.4 98.4 101.7 124.4 99.3 101.5 96.3 102.2 122.9 95.5 97.9 106.5 105.2 96.7 105.9 101.7 23/4～24/3 105.6 108.1 107.0 104.0 89.7 100.2 98.2 122.0 102.2 99.2 113.6 98.8 106.9 98.5 107.0 102.7 102.7 104.9 103.9 買上客数 Number of customers 小売＋ネット通販 21/4～22/3 167.2 108.4 68.7 95.1 78.2 94.4 98.8 103.5 115.7 112.1 86.9 95.8 97.1 89.1 106.7 100.0 92.7 103.3 97.8 Retail and online 22/4～23/3 112.5 124.3 95.8 87.0 101.3 100.7 111.5 93.5 94.4 92.6 107.7 108.1 109.8 94.6 99.0 100.9 101.8 99.9 100.8 23/4～24/3 98.4 97.3 99.3 108.4 88.2 97.3 93.3 112.8 98.9 100.2 107.2 100.0 98.3 99.1 101.2 101.8 98.7 101.5 100.1 小売 21/4～22/3 768.6 249.6 71.8 100.8 72.7 89.5 102.1 107.9 120.9 138.7 94.6 108.5 139.5 89.0 110.9 116.7 107.5 113.5 110.6 Retail 22/4～23/3 124.6 160.9 99.9 91.1 119.9 117.2 110.3 94.7 92.6 95.2 127.9 104.4 124.7 104.7 98.3 104.6 114.2 101.2 107.3 23/4～24/3 99.8 99.0 101.5 112.3 95.5 95.0 95.6 109.1 95.3 96.9 100.3 99.8 100.1 102.9 99.5 98.7 101.4 99.1 100.3 ネット通販 21/4～22/3 75.3 68.6 64.4 86.9 85.0 100.6 92.7 95.3 106.9 89.1 80.9 77.0 68.7 89.4 99.1 83.4 78.4 89.8 83.4 Online 22/4～23/3 93.8 86.4 89.3 80.2 82.1 82.7 113.9 91.2 97.9 89.1 89.7 115.7 89.5 81.5 100.3 95.8 85.2 97.8 91.2 23/4～24/3 95.7 94.1 95.4 101.3 78.2 100.8 88.7 120.0 105.1 104.5 114.4 100.4 95.1 93.1 104.3 106.0 94.1 105.2 99.8 客単価 Average spending per customer 小売＋ネット通販 21/4～22/3 128.3 121.7 117.1 101.8 99.2 105.5 103.2 102.0 98.6 100.4 107.0 110.7 121.6 102.9 101.0 105.3 111.5 103.3 107.6 Retail and online 22/4～23/3 110.3 115.0 109.1 120.3 116.6 111.5 106.0 105.5 106.4 108.5 115.5 106.9 111.4 116.9 105.8 110.1 114.5 107.6 110.3 23/4～24/3 110.7 110.8 111.1 105.1 115.2 104.6 108.2 103.7 101.3 101.6 104.0 103.4 110.8 107.5 104.3 102.9 109.3 103.6 106.2 小売 21/4～22/3 91.3 105.2 116.9 98.5 102.1 108.2 102.0 100.4 96.6 97.3 104.7 105.8 116.1 102.5 99.4 101.1 109.1 99.9 103.9 Retail 22/4～23/3 107.8 108.3 109.4 120.0 110.9 101.9 107.1 105.6 109.4 109.3 106.8 108.1 108.7 113.0 107.4 109.1 111.2 107.8 108.4 23/4～24/3 110.1 109.3 110.5 104.7 113.8 106.4 105.2 103.5 102.5 104.2 108.1 103.5 109.9 106.6 103.8 104.9 108.3 104.3 106.0 ネット通販 21/4～22/3 105.0 105.6 113.7 105.3 98.4 106.2 102.8 102.1 100.2 96.1 103.9 107.4 108.5 103.7 101.7 101.2 105.5 102.5 104.9 Online 22/4～23/3 105.6 105.4 104.4 117.8 115.7 116.3 103.5 103.5 100.2 105.0 115.3 108.2 105.3 116.7 101.8 108.8 111.1 105.5 108.8 23/4～24/3 110.8 113.2 110.2 103.5 112.3 102.8 115.3 108.4 102.0 99.0 102.6 103.5 111.4 106.5 107.6 101.2 109.0 104.3 106.8

・ネット通販の買上客数、客単価については、ユナイテッドアローズ オンラインストアとZOZOTOWNから算出しています。

・Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for online have been calculated from UNITED ARROWS LTD. ONLINE STORE and ZOZOTOWN.