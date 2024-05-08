2024年３月期 決算説明会 補足資料
DATA BOOK
2023年4月1日～2024年3月31日
April 1, 2023 ～ March 31, 2024
株式会社ユナイテッドアローズ
UNITED ARROWS LTD.
http://www.united-arrows.co.jp/
目次
Contents
UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK
Ⅰ．連結 財務・業績の推移
Consolidated Financial Performance
1 ． 損益計算書
Income Statement
………………………………………………………… 1
2
． 貸借対照表
Balance Sheet
3
． 1株当たり情報
Per share data
………………………………………………………… 2
4
． キャッシュ・フロー
Cash flows
5
． 販売費及び一般管理費
SGA expenses
6
． 設備投資額と減価償却費
Capital expenditures and Depreciation
………………………………………………………… 3
7 ． 主な経営指標等の推移
Financial Indicators
Ⅱ．単体 営業の概況
Non-Consolidated Operation Review
1 ． 事業本部別 売上推移
Sales Trend by Business Unit
………………………………………………………… 4
2
． 売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移
Net Sales, Number of Customers, and Average Spending per Customer (YoY) ……………… 5
3
． チャネル別・小売エリア別売上高
Sales by Sales Channel and Retail Area
………………………………………………………… 8
4
． 品目別売上高
Sales by Category
………………………………………………………… 12
5
． 単位当たり売上高（直営店）
Efficiency of Sales (Directly Operated Stores)
………………………………………………………… 14
6
． 売場面積、従業員数
Sales Area and Number of Employees
………………………………………………………… 15
7 ． 設備投資の状況
Capital Expenditures
………………………………………………………… 16
注：
・「収益認識に関する会計基準」等を2022年3月期の期首から適用しており、2022/3期に係る各数値については、当該会計基準等を適用した後の数値となっております。
・ 連結売上高には、株式会社フィーゴ（2006/3期～2021/3期）、株式会社コーエン（2009/3期～）、台湾聯合艾諾股份有限公司 （2014/3期～）、㈱Designes（2017/3期～2020/3期）、
CHROME HEARTS JP合同会社（2017/3期～2020/12期）の売上高が含まれております。
・ 2016年10月にクロムハーツ事業の会社分割を行なったため、2017/3期の下期より単体売上高には同事業の売上高が含まれておりません。
・ 「ビジネスユニット計」には、小売、ネット通販、卸売等の売上が含まれております。また、「その他」の売上高には、アウトレット、催事販売等の売上が含まれております。
・ 2021/3期より、開示セグメントの名称を変更し、第一事業本部をトレンドマーケット、第二事業本部をミッド・トレンドマーケットとしています。
・ トレンドマーケットには「ユナイテッドアローズ」、「ビューティー＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」、「ドゥロワー」、「オデット エ オディール」、「ブラミンク」、「ロク」、「スティーブン アラン」が含まれます。
・ ミッド・トレンドマーケットには「ユナイテッドアローズ グリーンレーベル リラクシング」、「シテン」が含まれます。
Note:
・ The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and others have been applied from the beginning of FY2022, and the figures for FY2022 are after the application of the said accounting standard and others.
・ Consolidated sales include the sales of FIGO CO.,LTD. (from FY2006 to FY2021), COEN CO.,LTD. (from FY2009), UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD. (from FY2014),
Designs & Co. (from FY2017 to FY 2020), and CHROME HEARTS JP, GK (from FY2017 to FY2020).
・ UNITED ARROWS LTD. took steps to spin off the CHROME HEARTS business in October 2016. As a result, CHROME HEARTS business sales are not included
in the Company's non-consolidated net sales effective from 2H of FY2017
・ "Total business units sales" includes the sales of retail, online sales, wholesale, etc. "Other sales" includes the sales of outlet stores and special events.
・ We have changed the name of disclosure segment from Business Unit I to Trend-conscious Market and from Business Unit II to Basic Trend-conscious Market since FY2021.
・ Trend-conscious Market include UNITED ARROWS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, DRAWER, Odette e Odile, BLAMINK, ROKU, STEVEN ALAN.
・ Basic Trend-conscious Market include green label relaxing, CITEN
-CONTENTS-
UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK
Ⅰ．連結 財務・業績の推移 Consolidated Financial Performance １．損益計算書 Income Statement
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
売上高
131,029
140,919
145,535
154,409
158,918
157,412
121,712
118,384
130,135
134,269
Net sales
前期比 YoY （％）
102.0
107.5
103.3
106.1
102.9
99.1
77.3
97.3
109.9
103.2
売上総利益
68,046
71,573
74,155
79,507
81,760
79,983
55,020
59,090
67,178
69,462
Gross profit
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
51.9
50.8
51.0
51.5
51.4
50.8
45.2
49.9
51.6
51.7
前期比 YoY （％）
99.3
105.2
103.6
107.2
102.8
97.8
68.8
107.4
113.7
103.4
販売費及び一般管理費
56,695
60,501
64,990
68,989
70,696
71,224
61,634
57,407
60,816
62,722
SGA expenses
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
43.3
42.9
44.7
44.7
44.5
45.2
50.6
48.5
46.7
46.7
前期比 YoY （％）
103.4
106.7
107.4
106.2
102.5
100.7
86.5
93.1
105.9
103.1
営業利益
11,351
11,071
9,165
10,518
11,063
8,758
△ 6,613
1,683
6,362
6,740
Operating income
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
8.7
7.9
6.3
6.8
7.0
5.6
-
1.4
4.9
5.0
前期比 YoY （％）
83.2
97.5
82.8
114.8
105.2
79.2
-
-
378.0
105.9
経常利益
11,542
11,175
9,420
10,775
11,312
8,803
△ 4,878
2,827
6,900
7,486
Ordinary income
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
8.8
7.9
6.5
7.0
7.1
5.6
-
2.4
5.3
5.6
前期比 YoY （％）
84.0
96.8
84.3
114.4
105.0
77.8
-
-
244.1
108.5
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
6,332
6,494
5,191
5,247
6,417
3,522
△ 7,197
732
4,341
4,876
Net income attributable to owners of parent
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
4.8
4.6
3.6
3.4
4.0
2.2
-
0.6
3.3
3.6
前期比 YoY （％）
79.9
102.6
79.9
101.1
122.3
54.9
-
-
592.6
112.3
２．貸借対照表 Balance Sheet
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
総資産
62,020
63,877
67,799
67,107
70,738
70,007
63,619
59,703
61,184
60,204
Total assets
前期比 YoY （％）
104.6
103.0
106.1
99.0
105.4
99.0
90.9
93.8
102.5
98.4
流動資産
41,438
42,367
45,152
45,878
44,533
45,997
39,745
38,475
41,604
40,372
Current assets
前期比 YoY （％）
106.8
102.2
106.6
101.6
97.1
103.3
86.4
96.8
108.1
97.0
固定資産
20,582
21,510
22,646
21,228
26,205
24,009
23,874
21,228
19,580
19,831
Non-current assets
前期比 YoY （％）
100.4
104.5
105.3
93.7
123.4
91.6
99.4
88.9
92.2
101.3
流動負債
24,101
24,964
29,805
27,213
27,082
23,658
29,564
25,437
23,451
20,997
Current liabilities
前期比 YoY （％）
95.9
103.6
119.4
91.3
99.5
87.4
125.0
86.0
92.2
89.5
固定負債
6,731
5,152
7,012
5,203
4,078
4,275
4,210
4,197
4,030
4,177
Non-current liabilities
前期比 YoY （％）
254.7
76.5
136.1
74.2
78.4
104.8
98.5
99.7
96.0
103.6
株主資本合計
31,107
33,838
30,673
33,714
37,810
38,634
29,868
30,210
33,897
35,336
Shareholders' equity
前期比 YoY （％）
98.7
108.8
90.6
109.9
112.1
102.2
77.3
101.1
112.2
104.2
純資産合計
31,186
33,760
30,980
34,690
39,578
42,072
29,844
30,069
33,702
35,030
Total net assets
前期比 YoY （％）
98.9
108.3
91.8
112.0
114.1
106.3
70.9
100.8
112.1
103.9
たな卸資産
23,474
23,966
26,210
24,799
24,988
27,949
19,914
20,546
20,639
21,686
Inventory
前期比 YoY （％）
115.2
102.1
109.4
94.6
100.8
111.8
71.3
103.2
100.5
105.1
有利子負債
10,500
6,146
13,792
5,000
3,600
4,600
15,600
7,800
2,504
202
Interest-bearing debt
前期比 YoY （％）
206.6
58.5
224.4
36.3
72.0
127.8
339.1
50.0
32.1
8.1
注： 「『税効果会計に係る会計基準』の一部改正」（企業会計基準第28号 2018年2月16日）をFY2019より適用しておりますが、前年度実績の遡及修正はしておりません。
Note: ASBJ Statement No. 28, Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting have been adopted from FY2019. FY2018 results are not restated retroactively.
-1-
UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK
３．1株当たり情報 Per share data
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
１株当たり当期純利益（円）
199.53
214.87
174.57
185.08
226.20
124.15
△ 252.74
25.71
152.37
175.43
Earnings per share (EPS) (yen)
前期比 YoY （％）
80.2
107.7
81.2
106.0
122.2
54.9
-
-
592.6
115.1
１株当たり純資産額（円）
1,019.68
1,117.23
1,081.49
1,186.01
1,333.16
1,362.01
1,045.93
1,055.23
1,182.72
1,269.38
Book value per share (BPS) (yen)
前期比 YoY （％）
103.0
109.6
96.8
109.7
112.4
102.2
76.8
100.9
112.1
107.3
１株当たり配当金(円）
78.00
78.00
78.00
78.00
80.00
83.00
0.00
19.00
47.00
55.00
Dividends per share (DPS) (yen)
前期比 YoY （％）
116.4
100.0
100.0
100.0
102.6
103.8
0.0
-
247.4
117.0
配当性向(％） Dividend payout ratio (%)
39.1
36.3
44.7
42.1
35.4
66.9
-
73.9
30.8
31.4
４．キャッシュ・フロー Cash flows
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from operating activities
4,730
11,689
4,868
13,938
9,140
5,510
△ 4,277
6,891
10,258
6,341
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from investing activities
△ 3,249
△ 3,351
△ 4,511
△ 2,442
△ 5,926
△ 3,667
△ 4,079
215
△ 1,255
△ 2,656
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from financing activities
△ 1,328
△ 8,139
△ 508
△ 10,812
△ 3,711
△ 1,938
9,268
△ 8,000
△ 5,979
△ 5,773
現金及び現金同等物期末残高
5,585
5,799
5,630
6,300
5,839
5,726
6,604
5,593
8,562
6,486
Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end
前期比 YoY （％）
90.9
103.8
97.1
111.9
92.7
98.1
115.3
84.7
153.1
75.8
５． 販売費及び一般管理費
SGA expenses
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
販売費及び一般管理費合計
56,695
60,501
64,990
68,989
70,696
71,224
61,634
57,407
60,816
62,722
SGA expenses
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
43.3
42.9
44.7
44.7
44.5
45.2
50.6
48.5
46.7
46.7
前期比 YoY （％）
103.4
106.7
107.4
106.2
102.5
100.7
86.5
93.1
105.9
103.1
宣伝販促費
2,454
2,621
3,193
3,469
3,543
4,263
3,378
2,575
3,008
3,823
Advertisement
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
1.9
1.8
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.7
2.8
2.2
2.3
2.9
前期比 YoY （％）
87.5
106.8
121.8
108.6
102.1
120.3
79.3
76.2
116.8
127.1
人件費
20,306
21,390
22,731
24,386
24,770
25,055
22,253
20,372
21,412
21,134
Personnel
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
15.5
15.2
15.6
15.8
15.6
15.9
18.3
17.2
16.4
15.7
前期比 YoY （％）
103.0
105.3
106.3
107.3
101.6
101.2
88.8
91.5
105.1
98.7
賃借料
17,502
18,917
20,379
21,765
22,607
22,545
19,824
19,220
18,552
18,422
Rent
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
13.3
13.4
14.0
14.1
14.2
14.3
16.3
16.3
14.3
13.7
前期比 YoY （％）
109.0
108.1
107.7
106.8
103.9
99.7
87.9
97.0
96.5
99.3
減価償却費
1,801
1,795
1,863
1,801
1,859
1,946
1,679
1,099
873
918
Depreciation
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
1.4
1.3
1.3
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.4
0.9
0.7
0.7
前期比 YoY （％）
105.2
99.7
103.8
96.7
103.2
104.7
86.3
65.5
79.5
105.2
その他
14,630
15,776
16,821
17,566
17,915
17,413
14,498
14,140
16,969
18,421
Other
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
11.2
11.2
11.6
11.4
11.3
11.1
11.9
11.9
13.0
13.7
前期比 YoY （％）
100.6
107.8
106.6
104.4
102.0
97.2
83.3
97.5
120.0
108.6
-2-
UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK
６．設備投資額と減価償却費 Capital expenditures and Depreciation
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
設備投資額
2,453
3,479
4,445
3,053
5,833
2,292
1,986
3,485
1,136
2,462
Capital expenditures
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
1.9
2.5
3.1
2.0
3.7
1.5
1.6
2.9
0.9
1.8
前期比 YoY （％）
71.7
141.8
127.8
68.7
191.0
39.3
86.6
175.5
32.6
216.7
減価償却費
1,801
1,795
1,863
1,801
1,859
1,946
1,679
1,099
873
918
Depreciation
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
1.4
1.3
1.3
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.4
0.9
0.7
0.7
前期比 YoY （％）
105.2
99.7
103.8
96.7
103.2
104.7
86.3
65.5
79.5
105.2
７．主な経営指標等の推移 Financial Indicators
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
総資産回転率
Total assets turnover
回(times)
2.2
1.9
2.0
2.1
2.2
たな卸資産回転率 *1
Inventory turnover *1
回(times)
5.9
5.1
5.9
6.3
6.3
自己資本当期純利益率
Return on equity (ROE)
％
9.2
△ 21.0
2.4
13.6
14.2
総資産経常利益率
Ordinary income to total assets (ROA)
％
12.5
△ 7.3
4.6
11.4
12.3
投資収益率 *2
Return on investment (ROI) *2
％
19.4
△ 9.4
7.6
20.1
21.7
自己資本比率
Equity ratio
％
55.2
46.9
50.4
55.1
58.2
負債資本比率 *3
Debt equity ratio *3
％
66.4
113.2
98.6
81.5
71.9
流動比率
Current ratio
％
194.4
134.4
151.3
177.4
192.3
固定比率
Fixed assets ratio
％
57.1
80.0
70.6
58.1
56.6
純資産配当率
Dividend on equity ratio (DOE)
％
6.1
－
1.8
4.0
4.3
総店舗数
Number of stores
359
330
310
298
301
従業員数
Number of employees
4,848
4,641
4,213
3,915
3,980
*1 たな卸資産回転率＝売上高÷たな卸資産期中平均
*2 投資収益率＝（経常利益＋支払利息）÷（有利子負債＋自己資本期中平均）×100
*3 負債資本比率＝（流動負債＋固定負債）÷自己資本×100
*1 Inventory turnover = Net sales ÷ Inventory (yearly average)
*2 Return on investment = (Ordinary income + Interest expenses) ÷ (Interest-bearing debt + Shareholders' equity (yearly average)) × 100 *3 Debt equity ratio = (Current liabilities + Noncurrent liabilities) ÷ Shareholders' equity × 100
-3-
UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK
Ⅱ．単体 営業の概況 Non-Consolidated Operation Review １． 事業本部別 売上推移 Sales Trend by Business Unit
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
売上高（単体）
118,657
127,879
126,072
128,356
131,476
129,402
101,929
107,482
118,434
123,685
Non-consolidated net sales
前期比 YoY （％）
100.4
107.8
98.6
101.8
102.4
98.4
78.8
105.4
110.2
104.4
ビジネスユニット計
103,914
111,152
108,979
109,554
112,779
111,162
85,878
90,000
98,790
104,709
Total business units
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
87.6
86.9
86.4
85.4
85.8
85.9
84.3
83.1
82.6
82.8
前期比 YoY （％）
100.4
107.0
98.0
100.5
102.9
98.6
77.3
104.8
109.8
106.0
トレンドマーケット
－
－
－
－
73,169
72,449
58,542
59,482
65,063
70,039
Trend-conscious Market
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
－
－
－
－
55.7
56.0
57.5
54.9
54.4
55.4
前期比 YoY （％）
－
－
－
－
106.4
99.0
80.8
101.6
109.4
107.6
ミッド・トレンドマーケット
－
－
－
－
39,610
38,712
27,335
30,517
33,726
34,670
Basic Trend-conscious Market
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
－
－
－
－
30.1
29.9
26.8
28.2
28.2
27.4
前期比 YoY （％）
－
－
－
－
107.2
97.7
70.6
111.6
110.5
102.8
その他
14,742
16,727
17,093
18,802
18,697
18,240
16,050
18,338
20,758
21,746
Other
売上比 Ratio to Sales （％）
12.4
13.1
13.6
14.6
14.2
14.1
15.7
16.9
17.4
17.2
前期比 YoY （％）
100.3
113.5
102.2
110.0
99.4
97.6
88.0
114.3
113.2
104.8
-4-
UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK
２．売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移
Net Sales, Number of Customers, and Average Spending per Customer (YoY）
（１）全事業 All Business Units
① ビジネスユニット計 Total Business Units
（％）
4月 Apr.
5月 May
6月 June
7月 July
8月 Aug.
9月 Sep.
10月 Oct.
11月 Nov.
12月 Dec.
1月 Jan.
2月 Feb.
3月 Mar.
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1H
2H
Total
売上高
21/4～22/3
196.0
124.8
80.3
97.4
78.5
100.8
101.6
105.5
112.5
113.2
94.1
106.8
114.3
92.7
107.1
106.2
102.4
106.7
104.8
Sales
22/4～23/3
120.0
133.9
101.9
101.7
117.9
112.2
117.2
98.6
100.5
99.9
122.2
115.2
117.4
109.4
104.5
110.3
113.4
107.1
109.8
23/4～24/3
110.0
109.2
113.1
113.8
102.0
100.9
100.2
115.7
98.6
100.1
110.8
102.7
110.8
106.1
104.3
103.7
108.5
104.1
106.0
買上客数
21/4～22/3
169.1
109.8
69.0
94.8
77.1
93.1
98.4
102.5
114.5
112.6
85.8
93.8
97.8
88.3
105.8
99.4
92.5
102.5
97.3
Number of customers
22/4～23/3
102.4
100.3
101.9
111.1
90.9
99.8
95.1
113.1
99.3
100.5
107.9
102.2
101.5
101.5
102.0
102.9
101.5
102.5
102.0
23/4～24/3
108.9
121.4
93.0
84.7
101.1
100.1
109.3
93.1
93.0
91.7
109.6
109.3
106.7
93.5
97.6
101.2
99.7
99.4
99.5
客単価
21/4～22/3
128.4
121.6
116.8
101.6
99.0
104.7
102.4
101.4
97.8
99.3
106.2
110.5
121.3
102.6
100.3
104.3
111.0
102.4
106.9
Average spending per customer
22/4～23/3
110.2
114.4
109.1
120.5
116.6
111.0
106.1
104.9
106.6
108.5
113.8
105.7
111.2
116.8
105.8
109.4
114.3
107.2
110.2
23/4～24/3
107.8
108.5
109.2
103.4
112.3
102.0
106.2
103.0
100.9
101.0
103.4
102.1
108.5
105.3
103.3
102.1
107.0
102.7
104.6
・ビジネスユニット計 客数、客単価は小売＋ネット通販（ユナイテッドアローズ オンライン＋ZOZOTOWN)から算出しています。
・Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for total business units are calculated from retail and online (UNITED ARROWS ONLINE and ZOZOTOWN).
②既存店 Existing Stores
（％）
4月 Apr.
5月 May
6月 June
7月 July
8月 Aug.
9月 Sep.
10月 Oct.
11月 Nov.
12月 Dec.
1月 Jan.
2月 Feb.
3月 Mar.
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1H
2H
Total
売上高 Sales
小売＋ネット通販
21/4～22/3
193.6
123.8
79.8
97.6
79.4
102.6
102.0
106.5
114.3
113.1
95.8
108.6
113.3
93.5
108.2
107.2
102.6
107.8
105.5
Retail and online
22/4～23/3
123.5
137.0
104.3
103.9
117.8
112.9
119.9
99.8
101.3
100.9
121.7
115.7
120.5
110.4
105.9
110.8
115.5
108.1
111.2
23/4～24/3
108.6
108.2
110.5
113.0
101.2
100.8
99.9
115.7
99.2
100.3
110.5
101.9
109.1
105.8
104.4
103.3
107.5
103.9
105.5
小売
21/4～22/3
702.0
262.6
83.9
99.4
74.2
96.9
104.1
108.4
116.8
134.9
99.1
114.8
162.0
91.2
110.2
117.9
117.3
113.3
114.9
Retail
22/4～23/3
134.4
174.3
109.3
109.3
133.0
119.4
118.2
100.0
101.2
104.1
136.6
112.9
135.5
118.2
105.6
114.1
127.1
109.1
116.3
23/4～24/3
109.8
108.2
112.2
117.5
108.7
101.1
100.6
113.0
97.8
101.0
108.5
103.3
110.0
109.7
103.3
103.6
109.9
103.4
106.3
ネット通販
21/4～22/3
80.1
74.6
73.1
94.7
87.4
114.3
96.9
102.4
109.2
91.5
91.8
95.5
75.6
97.5
103.6
92.6
85.1
97.8
91.6
Online
22/4～23/3
102.3
90.5
95.1
94.4
98.4
101.7
124.4
99.3
101.5
96.3
102.2
122.9
95.5
97.9
106.5
105.2
96.7
105.9
101.7
23/4～24/3
105.6
108.1
107.0
104.0
89.7
100.2
98.2
122.0
102.2
99.2
113.6
98.8
106.9
98.5
107.0
102.7
102.7
104.9
103.9
買上客数 Number of customers
小売＋ネット通販
21/4～22/3
167.2
108.4
68.7
95.1
78.2
94.4
98.8
103.5
115.7
112.1
86.9
95.8
97.1
89.1
106.7
100.0
92.7
103.3
97.8
Retail and online
22/4～23/3
112.5
124.3
95.8
87.0
101.3
100.7
111.5
93.5
94.4
92.6
107.7
108.1
109.8
94.6
99.0
100.9
101.8
99.9
100.8
23/4～24/3
98.4
97.3
99.3
108.4
88.2
97.3
93.3
112.8
98.9
100.2
107.2
100.0
98.3
99.1
101.2
101.8
98.7
101.5
100.1
小売
21/4～22/3
768.6
249.6
71.8
100.8
72.7
89.5
102.1
107.9
120.9
138.7
94.6
108.5
139.5
89.0
110.9
116.7
107.5
113.5
110.6
Retail
22/4～23/3
124.6
160.9
99.9
91.1
119.9
117.2
110.3
94.7
92.6
95.2
127.9
104.4
124.7
104.7
98.3
104.6
114.2
101.2
107.3
23/4～24/3
99.8
99.0
101.5
112.3
95.5
95.0
95.6
109.1
95.3
96.9
100.3
99.8
100.1
102.9
99.5
98.7
101.4
99.1
100.3
ネット通販
21/4～22/3
75.3
68.6
64.4
86.9
85.0
100.6
92.7
95.3
106.9
89.1
80.9
77.0
68.7
89.4
99.1
83.4
78.4
89.8
83.4
Online
22/4～23/3
93.8
86.4
89.3
80.2
82.1
82.7
113.9
91.2
97.9
89.1
89.7
115.7
89.5
81.5
100.3
95.8
85.2
97.8
91.2
23/4～24/3
95.7
94.1
95.4
101.3
78.2
100.8
88.7
120.0
105.1
104.5
114.4
100.4
95.1
93.1
104.3
106.0
94.1
105.2
99.8
客単価 Average spending per customer
小売＋ネット通販
21/4～22/3
128.3
121.7
117.1
101.8
99.2
105.5
103.2
102.0
98.6
100.4
107.0
110.7
121.6
102.9
101.0
105.3
111.5
103.3
107.6
Retail and online
22/4～23/3
110.3
115.0
109.1
120.3
116.6
111.5
106.0
105.5
106.4
108.5
115.5
106.9
111.4
116.9
105.8
110.1
114.5
107.6
110.3
23/4～24/3
110.7
110.8
111.1
105.1
115.2
104.6
108.2
103.7
101.3
101.6
104.0
103.4
110.8
107.5
104.3
102.9
109.3
103.6
106.2
小売
21/4～22/3
91.3
105.2
116.9
98.5
102.1
108.2
102.0
100.4
96.6
97.3
104.7
105.8
116.1
102.5
99.4
101.1
109.1
99.9
103.9
Retail
22/4～23/3
107.8
108.3
109.4
120.0
110.9
101.9
107.1
105.6
109.4
109.3
106.8
108.1
108.7
113.0
107.4
109.1
111.2
107.8
108.4
23/4～24/3
110.1
109.3
110.5
104.7
113.8
106.4
105.2
103.5
102.5
104.2
108.1
103.5
109.9
106.6
103.8
104.9
108.3
104.3
106.0
ネット通販
21/4～22/3
105.0
105.6
113.7
105.3
98.4
106.2
102.8
102.1
100.2
96.1
103.9
107.4
108.5
103.7
101.7
101.2
105.5
102.5
104.9
Online
22/4～23/3
105.6
105.4
104.4
117.8
115.7
116.3
103.5
103.5
100.2
105.0
115.3
108.2
105.3
116.7
101.8
108.8
111.1
105.5
108.8
23/4～24/3
110.8
113.2
110.2
103.5
112.3
102.8
115.3
108.4
102.0
99.0
102.6
103.5
111.4
106.5
107.6
101.2
109.0
104.3
106.8
・ネット通販の買上客数、客単価については、ユナイテッドアローズ オンラインストアとZOZOTOWNから算出しています。
・Purchasing customers and average spending per customer for online have been calculated from UNITED ARROWS LTD. ONLINE STORE and ZOZOTOWN.
-5-
UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK
（２）トレンドマーケット Trend-conscious Market
① ビジネスユニット計 Total Business Units
（％）
4月 Apr.
5月 May
6月 June
7月 July
8月 Aug.
9月 Sep.
10月 Oct.
11月 Nov.
12月 Dec.
1月 Jan.
2月 Feb.
3月 Mar.
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1H
2H
Total
売上高
21/4～22/3
193.3
116.0
79.1
95.6
79.0
99.0
100.2
104.6
110.4
105.1
88.3
102.6
110.4
91.5
105.6
99.9
99.8
103.0
101.6
Sales
22/4～23/3
120.4
132.6
102.7
104.5
111.5
111.8
115.7
96.4
101.1
99.0
123.3
116.6
117.4
108.9
103.6
110.6
113.0
106.7
109.4
23/4～24/3
111.6
112.4
115.3
112.8
103.9
102.8
103.2
119.4
99.6
102.2
111.5
102.7
113.1
106.8
106.6
104.8
110.0
105.8
107.6
買上客数
21/4～22/3
792.5
231.1
70.2
95.8
71.1
88.0
101.3
108.9
113.3
122.4
84.5
104.9
136.8
85.2
108.4
106.8
103.3
107.6
105.5
Number of customers
22/4～23/3
117.8
150.7
99.1
93.6
110.6
110.5
107.0
91.8
93.0
92.3
130.7
107.5
119.9
102.8
96.6
105.1
110.7
100.5
105.4
23/4～24/3
105.2
103.6
104.4
113.9
95.8
99.6
95.1
109.6
94.6
97.4
97.4
95.7
104.4
104.3
99.2
96.8
104.3
98.0
101.2
客単価
21/4～22/3
89.9
105.0
121.6
102.6
103.5
107.3
100.3
97.9
98.2
98.4
108.5
106.1
117.6
105.1
98.7
102.7
110.6
100.4
104.8
Average spending per customer
22/4～23/3
108.0
109.1
106.4
114.6
113.4
103.4
108.1
105.6
107.9
110.4
104.6
106.0
107.4
111.1
107.1
108.3
109.6
107.2
107.5
23/4～24/3
108.1
108.1
110.8
104.3
114.1
104.2
105.9
104.2
103.9
105.3
110.7
106.6
109.0
106.2
104.7
107.1
107.7
105.9
106.3
注： 客数、客単価は、小売から算出しております。
Note: "Number of customers" and "Average spending per customer" are calculated from retail sales.
②既存店 Existing Stores
（％）
4月 Apr.
5月 May
6月 June
7月 July
8月 Aug.
9月 Sep.
10月 Oct.
11月 Nov.
12月 Dec.
1月 Jan.
2月 Feb.
3月 Mar.
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1H
2H
Total
売上高 Sales
小売＋ネット通販
21/4～22/3
188.1
115.0
77.9
94.8
79.6
100.4
100.8
105.7
112.6
105.0
89.1
103.7
108.6
91.7
107.0
100.4
99.3
104.0
102.0
Retail and online
22/4～23/3
123.1
135.1
104.6
106.0
110.2
112.3
118.2
97.5
101.1
99.3
122.4
118.2
119.8
109.2
104.6
111.1
114.5
107.4
110.4
23/4～24/3
111.5
112.8
112.9
113.0
104.8
104.1
104.1
120.2
101.4
103.3
112.4
103.1
112.4
107.8
107.8
105.5
110.2
106.8
108.3
小売
21/4～22/3
711.5
244.1
84.9
98.4
75.3
97.0
104.0
109.3
114.9
124.9
95.3
115.1
160.7
91.0
109.9
113.6
116.1
111.4
113.2
Retail
22/4～23/3
133.1
173.1
110.4
111.4
127.2
117.1
118.3
98.4
102.0
103.1
137.3
114.7
135.3
117.2
105.3
114.7
126.2
109.2
116.0
23/4～24/3
113.2
112.0
115.8
118.8
112.0
105.7
102.5
116.0
99.2
104.2
109.2
102.6
113.6
112.6
105.3
104.7
113.1
105.0
108.6
ネット通販
21/4～22/3
74.4
67.5
67.2
89.1
86.1
107.8
93.0
97.1
107.4
84.6
81.3
80.1
69.2
92.9
100.0
82.6
79.6
90.6
85.1
Online
22/4～23/3
102.7
85.9
93.8
96.6
88.8
103.4
117.7
95.3
99.0
93.6
101.2
128.6
93.4
96.2
102.7
104.4
94.8
103.5
99.4
23/4～24/3
107.0
114.9
106.6
101.6
93.1
100.8
108.2
131.3
106.6
101.8
118.2
104.6
109.5
98.9
114.4
106.9
104.0
110.7
107.7
買上客数 Number of customers
小売
21/4～22/3
792.6
229.0
69.7
95.7
72.6
90.0
103.5
111.4
116.5
126.4
87.8
109.0
136.1
86.4
111.0
110.4
104.5
110.7
107.7
Retail
22/4～23/3
124.1
158.9
104.3
98.0
112.6
114.2
110.1
93.4
94.8
93.7
132.0
108.2
126.4
106.0
98.6
106.3
115.7
102.1
108.5
23/4～24/3
104.4
103.3
104.1
113.8
97.7
101.3
96.4
111.2
95.7
99.1
98.9
96.4
103.9
105.9
100.4
98.0
104.8
99.3
102.1
客単価 Average spending per customer
小売
21/4～22/3
89.8
106.6
121.8
102.7
103.6
107.8
100.5
98.2
98.7
98.8
108.5
105.6
118.1
105.3
99.0
102.9
111.0
100.6
105.2
Retail
22/4～23/3
107.3
109.0
105.8
113.7
113.0
102.5
107.5
105.3
107.6
110.1
104.0
105.9
107.1
110.6
106.8
107.9
109.1
106.9
106.9
23/4～24/3
108.5
108.4
111.2
104.4
114.6
104.4
106.3
104.4
103.7
105.2
110.3
106.5
109.4
106.3
104.8
106.8
107.9
105.8
106.4
-6-
UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK
（３）ミッド・トレンドマーケット Basic Trend-conscious Market
① ビジネスユニット計 Total Business Units
（％）
4月 Apr.
5月 May
6月 June
7月 July
8月 Aug.
9月 Sep.
10月 Oct.
11月 Nov.
12月 Dec.
1月 Jan.
2月 Feb.
3月 Mar.
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1H
2H
Total
売上高
21/4～22/3
200.9
145.6
82.7
100.9
77.4
105.1
104.5
107.4
117.0
131.3
107.9
114.8
122.5
95.5
110.2
119.5
108.0
114.4
111.6
Sales
22/4～23/3
119.3
136.4
100.5
96.3
134.5
113.0
120.3
103.0
99.5
101.5
120.2
112.9
117.6
110.6
106.3
109.6
114.3
107.9
110.5
23/4～24/3
107.1
103.4
108.8
115.8
98.0
96.7
94.7
108.9
96.7
96.4
109.5
102.8
106.3
104.4
99.9
101.8
105.4
100.8
102.8
買上客数（小売）
21/4～22/3
759.5
295.4
76.0
107.6
73.8
86.7
99.9
102.1
123.8
151.0
99.4
104.1
147.9
92.0
109.1
121.0
112.0
114.5
113.3
Number of customers
22/4～23/3
117.6
155.7
90.8
80.0
124.7
118.3
106.4
92.9
85.3
91.2
119.2
100.0
116.6
99.9
93.8
99.2
107.8
96.4
101.8
23/4～24/3
97.5
96.3
101.1
113.0
96.4
91.1
97.3
109.6
97.8
98.1
109.5
111.7
98.3
102.0
101.1
105.3
100.1
103.2
101.6
客単価（小売）
21/4～22/3
91.1
108.3
108.3
93.5
97.0
107.3
103.4
101.9
95.6
101.2
104.1
106.3
112.5
98.1
99.8
101.8
106.1
100.3
102.7
Average spending per customer
22/4～23/3
110.0
108.8
113.5
125.8
114.7
104.4
107.6
108.3
112.8
111.1
109.5
109.0
111.5
117.4
109.8
110.7
115.0
110.0
111.3
23/4～24/3
107.7
106.4
105.4
102.7
107.2
101.6
101.3
99.0
98.5
98.7
101.4
97.6
106.5
102.6
99.7
99.5
104.5
99.5
101.9
注： 客数、客単価は、小売から算出しております。
Note: "Number of customers" and "Average spending per customer" are calculated from retail sales.
②既存店 Existing Stores
（％）
4月 Apr.
5月 May
6月 June
7月 July
8月 Aug.
9月 Sep.
10月 Oct.
11月 Nov.
12月 Dec.
1月 Jan.
2月 Feb.
3月 Mar.
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1H
2H
Total
売上高 Sales
小売＋ネット通販
21/4～22/3
204.3
145.4
83.7
103.5
79.0
107.9
104.5
108.3
117.8
131.4
112.7
117.5
123.6
97.7
110.8
121.8
109.9
115.6
113.2
Retail and online
22/4～23/3
124.1
140.8
103.8
99.8
137.4
114.1
123.2
104.2
101.7
103.9
120.5
111.7
121.7
113.0
108.4
110.3
117.6
109.3
112.7
23/4～24/3
103.4
99.8
105.7
112.9
94.1
93.5
92.1
107.4
94.8
94.8
106.5
99.8
102.9
101.4
97.9
99.3
102.2
98.6
100.1
小売
21/4～22/3
684.6
312.6
82.0
101.3
71.7
96.7
104.4
106.3
121.1
158.3
108.6
114.2
164.6
91.7
111.0
127.1
120.0
117.5
118.5
Retail
22/4～23/3
136.8
176.8
107.2
105.2
147.9
124.9
117.9
103.4
99.6
106.0
135.2
109.5
136.0
120.5
106.1
112.8
128.8
109.0
116.8
23/4～24/3
103.5
100.9
104.7
114.8
101.6
90.2
96.8
106.8
94.4
94.5
106.8
104.8
103.0
103.5
99.1
101.4
103.2
100.1
101.5
ネット通販
21/4～22/3
91.3
91.6
86.9
107.4
90.7
128.2
104.8
112.5
112.3
106.3
117.8
124.9
89.8
108.2
110.5
114.4
97.7
112.5
105.5
Online
22/4～23/3
101.6
98.7
97.6
90.1
123.7
98.7
136.8
106.0
105.6
100.9
103.9
116.0
99.2
101.5
113.3
106.4
100.3
109.7
105.7
23/4～24/3
103.2
97.6
107.6
109.1
83.2
99.1
81.9
108.6
95.3
95.2
106.1
91.2
102.7
97.8
95.7
96.5
100.4
96.1
97.8
買上客数 Number of customers
小売
21/4～22/3
743.1
283.9
74.3
106.8
72.8
89.0
100.5
104.1
126.5
154.7
104.8
108.0
143.8
92.2
110.9
124.4
111.3
116.8
114.2
Retail
22/4～23/3
125.3
163.5
95.1
83.9
130.0
120.8
110.6
96.2
89.9
96.9
123.1
100.1
122.7
103.2
97.9
102.7
112.5
100.2
105.9
23/4～24/3
94.6
93.7
98.4
110.4
92.8
87.4
94.6
106.8
94.9
94.5
102.3
104.0
95.5
99.3
98.4
99.6
97.3
98.9
98.1
客単価 Average spending per customer
小売
21/4～22/3
92.1
110.1
110.4
94.9
98.4
108.7
103.9
102.1
95.7
102.4
103.6
105.7
114.5
99.5
100.1
102.2
107.8
100.6
103.7
Retail
22/4～23/3
109.2
108.1
112.8
125.3
113.7
103.4
106.6
107.4
110.8
109.4
109.8
109.4
110.9
116.8
108.4
109.8
114.4
108.9
110.3
23/4～24/3
109.4
107.6
106.4
104.0
109.5
103.2
102.3
100.0
99.5
100.0
104.4
100.8
107.8
104.2
100.8
101.8
106.0
101.1
103.4
-７-
UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK
３．チャネル別・小売エリア別売上高 Sales by Sales Channel and Retail Area
（１）全社 Total
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
小売合計
81,026
52,323
58,818
66,641
70,783
Retail
構成比 Share （％）
62.6
51.4
54.3
55.7
56.0
前期比 YoY （％）
94.6
64.6
112.4
113.3
106.2
北海道・東北地区
3,605
2,535
2,630
2,976
3,031
Hokkaido / Tohoku area
構成比 Share （％）
2.8
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.4
前期比 YoY （％）
92.4
70.3
103.7
113.2
101.8
関東（東京以外）地区
14,755
10,021
11,979
13,110
13,846
Kanto area (excluding Tokyo)
構成比 Share （％）
11.4
9.8
11.1
11.0
11.0
前期比 YoY （％）
92.2
67.9
119.5
109.4
105.6
東京地区
33,934
20,344
23,017
26,691
29,148
Tokyo area
構成比 Share （％）
26.2
20.0
21.2
22.3
23.1
前期比 YoY （％）
95.1
60.0
113.1
116.0
109.2
甲信越・北陸・東海地区
8,000
5,496
6,210
6,859
7,002
Koushinetsu / Hokuriku / Tokai area
構成比 Share （％）
6.2
5.4
5.7
5.7
5.5
前期比 YoY （％）
96.3
68.7
113.0
110.4
102.1
関西地区
12,628
8,144
8,599
10,065
10,383
Kansai area
構成比 Share （％）
9.7
8.0
7.9
8.4
8.2
前期比 YoY （％）
94.2
64.5
105.6
117.0
103.2
中国・四国・九州地区
8,101
5,782
6,380
6,938
7,371
Chugoku / Shikoku / Kyushu area
構成比 Share （％）
6.3
5.7
5.9
5.8
5.8
前期比 YoY （％）
96.9
71.4
110.3
108.7
106.2
ネット通販
29,217
32,630
29,763
30,358
32,009
Online
構成比 Share （％）
22.6
32.0
27.5
25.4
25.3
前期比 YoY （％）
110.9
111.7
91.2
102.0
105.4
卸等
918
924
1,417
1,789
1,916
Wholesale etc.
構成比 Share （％）
0.7
0.9
1.3
1.5
1.5
前期比 YoY （％）
117.1
100.7
153.3
126.2
107.1
その他
18,240
16,050
18,338
20,758
21,746
Other
構成比 Share （％）
14.1
15.7
16.9
17.4
17.2
前期比 YoY （％）
97.6
88.0
114.3
113.2
104.8
全社計
129,402
101,929
107,482
118,434
123,685
Total
前期比 YoY （％）
98.4
78.8
105.4
110.2
104.4
-8-
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 06:13:46 UTC.