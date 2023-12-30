XTB S.A.

(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, entered into the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

DISCLAIMER

This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 35 dated 29 December 2023 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.

CURRENT REPORT NO 35/2023

Warsaw, 29 December 2023

Information on supervisory assessment (BION/SREP) issued for the Company

The Management Board of XTB S.A. ("Issuer", "Company", "XTB") announces that on 29 December 2023 the Company received a supervisory rating (BION/SREP) of 2 [2,52] from the Investment Companies Department of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ("KNF", "Commission"). The supervisory rating was assigned as at 30 June 2023. A rating of 2 indicates a low level of risk to the stability of the brokerage house.

At the same time, the Issuer explains that the supervisory review and assessment carried out in a given calendar year as part of the BION process is one of several criteria taken into account by the KNF when formulating its annual recommendations to brokerage houses on dividend policy. The KNF's position on the dividend policy for 2024, published on 14 December 2023, indicates that the current supervisory assessment of XTB is at the level recommended by the KNF, which should allow the Company to possibly pay dividends for the current financial year in accordance with these criteria.

In its position statement, the KNF recommends that only brokerage houses that simultaneously meet the following criteria should pay a dividend in 2024:

A dividend of no more than 75% of the net profit for 2023 may only be paid by brokerage houses that simultaneously meet the following criteria together:

I. As at 31 December 2023, the company meets the following criteria: the ratio defined in Article 9(1)(a) of Regulation 2019/2033, was at least 75%, the ratio defined in Article 9(1)(b) of Regulation 2019/2033 was at least 112.5%, the ratio referred to in Article 9(1)(c) of Regulation 2019/2033 was at least 175%.

Companies applying the transitional provisions referred to in part nine of Regulation 2019/2033 shall, for the purposes of their dividend policy, determine the above ratios without applying those transitional provisions.

II. The supervisory rating assigned in 2023 under the BION process was either 1 or 2.