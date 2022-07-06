Zeng Hsing Industrial : Announcement Supplementary explanation on the calculation method of the company's acquisition of shares of Turvo International Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06 2.Company name:ZENG HSING INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The maximum number of shares to acquire in this public tender offer is 13,000,000 shares of Turvo, and 33,970,990 shares have been tendered. According to the instructions, following calculation, the total number of Priority Acquisition Shares of all Offerees, 19,737,000 shares, exceeds the Offer Cap (please see page 3 of this prospectus for details). The calculation method is as follows: A.The Company will purchase from each offeree the number of shares at a pro-rated percentage based on the calculation method described below, and the number shall distribute to 1,000 shares. The calculation method of the foresaid pro-rated percentage is 13,000,000 shares / 33,970,990 shares B. There are remaining shares, 7,679,000 shares, the Company will purchase on the random basis. On the first business day (July. 7, 2022) after the offer period expires, any excess above the maximum will be returned the corresponding tender participants' central securities depository accounts. Each offeree may contact the securities dealer or the custodial bank to confirm the returned situation. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The aforementioned English translation is for reference only, please refer the Chinese announcement of the Company.