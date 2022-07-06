Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Zeng Hsing Industrial Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1558   TW0001558005

ZENG HSING INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1558)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-05
137.50 TWD   -0.72%
12:24pZENG HSING INDUSTRIAL : Announcement Supplementary explanation on the calculation method of the company's acquisition of shares of Turvo International Co., Ltd.
PU
06/15ZENG HSING INDUSTRIAL : 2022 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-competeclause for new directors
PU
06/15ZENG HSING INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the list of elected directors for the by-election of the company's 2022 ordinary shareholders meeting
PU
Zeng Hsing Industrial : Announcement Supplementary explanation on the calculation method of the company's acquisition of shares of Turvo International Co., Ltd.

07/06/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ZENG HSING INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/07/07 Time of announcement 00:15:40
Subject 
 Announcement Supplementary explanation on the
calculation method of the company's acquisition of
shares of Turvo International Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/07/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06
2.Company name:ZENG HSING INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The maximum number of shares to acquire in this public
tender offer is 13,000,000 shares of Turvo, and
33,970,990 shares have been tendered.
According to the instructions, following calculation,
the total number of Priority Acquisition Shares of all
Offerees, 19,737,000 shares, exceeds the Offer Cap
(please see page 3 of this prospectus for details).
The calculation method is as follows:
A.The Company will purchase from each offeree the
number of shares at a pro-rated percentage based
on the calculation method described below, and the
number shall distribute to 1,000 shares.
The calculation method of the foresaid pro-rated
percentage is 13,000,000 shares / 33,970,990 shares
B. There are remaining shares, 7,679,000 shares, the
Company will purchase on the random basis.
On the first business day (July. 7, 2022) after the
offer period expires, any excess above the maximum
will be returned the corresponding tender participants'
central securities depository accounts. Each offeree
may contact the securities dealer or the custodial
bank to confirm the returned situation.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The aforementioned English translation is for
reference only, please refer the Chinese
announcement of the Company.

Disclaimer

Zeng Hsing Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 16:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
