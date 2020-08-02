Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Admiral Group plc    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/31 11:37:12 am
2400 GBX   +0.21%
07/29U.S. appoints coordinator for Arctic policy as mineral race heats up
RE
07/16UK car insurance premiums in second quarter show largest quarterly drop since 2018
RE
07/08ADMIRAL : Notice of Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. coronavirus 'extraordinarily widespread', say White House experts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States is in a new phase of the novel coronavirus outbreak with infections "extraordinarily widespread" in rural areas as well as cities, White House coronavirus experts said on Sunday.

Coronavirus cases continue to surge in some parts of the country and the public health officials are trying to work with governors to tailor responses for each state.

"We are in a new phase," said Dr. Deborah Birx. "What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread" in rural as well as urban areas.

"To everybody who lives in a rural area: You are not immune or protected from this virus," Birx said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Birx, the White House task force coordinator, said people living in multigenerational households in an area that is experiencing an outbreak should wear masks inside the home to protect the elderly or those with underlying conditions.

Admiral Brett Giroir, an assistant Health and Human Services secretary, continued to stress the importance of wearing masks.

"If we don't do that, and if we don't limit the indoor crowded spaces, the virus will continue to run," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"We are very concerned and this is a very serious point."

The coronavirus, which first appeared in China, has infected 4.6 million people in the United States and killed more than 155,000 Americans, according to a Reuters tally.

Birx said federal officials have been working on individual reports for each state examining community trends and hospital records. "Each of these responses have to be dramatically tailored," she said.

She said what she witnessed as she visited 14 states over the last three weeks gave her cause for concern.

"As I traveled around the country, I saw all of America moving," Birx said. "If you have chosen to go on vacation into a hot spot, you really need to come back and protect those with comorbidities and assume you're infected."

If people wear masks and avoid crowds, Giroir said, it gives the same outcome as a complete shutdown.

"That's why we're going to all the states, we're on local radio, we give specific instructions to every governor by county, what they need to do when we start – when those counties start tipping yellow, because that's the time when you have to stamp it down," he said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
07/29U.S. appoints coordinator for Arctic policy as mineral race heats up
RE
07/16UK car insurance premiums in second quarter show largest quarterly drop since..
RE
07/08ADMIRAL : Notice of Results
AQ
06/25ADMIRAL : 2019 Group Solvency and Financial Condition Report
PU
06/18ADMIRAL : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
05/14UK watchdog says pandemic relief measures in insurance to start May 18
RE
05/07ADMIRAL GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/01UK watchdog goes to court to clarify coronavirus business insurance
RE
04/30ADMIRAL : Directorate change
AQ
04/30ADMIRAL GROUP PLC : Nomination
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 722 M 945 M 945 M
Net income 2020 396 M 518 M 518 M
Net Debt 2020 234 M 306 M 306 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 5,52%
Capitalization 6 909 M 9 077 M 9 037 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,89x
EV / Sales 2021 8,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 246
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2 144,88 GBX
Last Close Price 2 400,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 6,92%
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Graham Stevens Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Matt Wintle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC3.94%9 077
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION22.28%52 885
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED-34.82%17 564
TRYG A/S-5.77%8 914
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-13.88%3 360
HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC16.29%1 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group