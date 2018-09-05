Aetna : Offers Assistance to Members Affected by Tropical Storm Gordon

Aetna (NYSE: AET) is offering resources to members who have been affected by Tropical Storm Gordon in Louisiana, the counties of George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Peal River and Stone in Mississippi, and the counties of Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington in Alabama.

Aetna members can refill their prescriptions early, if needed. Those members who use Aetna’s mail-order pharmacy can either get a prescription at an alternate delivery location or refill a prescription that may have been lost, damaged or destroyed.

In addition to helping with prescription refills, Aetna can help members who have been evacuated from their homes find care and behavioral health support, among other services. Aetna is also extending claim and appeal filing times.

Aetna professionals who have experience dealing with traumatic events are also available to help. The company has opened its Resources for Living services to those affected by Tropical Storm Gordon, regardless of whether they are Aetna members or not. Individuals can call 1-833-327-AETNA (1-833-327-2386) for assistance with finding available shelters, accessing government resources and seeking referrals or help coping with the emotional impact of Tropical Storm Gordon.

Aetna members affected by Tropical Storm Gordon can also seek emergency care anywhere, as needed. The company will monitor the impact Tropical Storm Gordon has on its network doctors, hospitals and other health care providers, and make further modifications to its policies as necessary to ensure members have access to care.

If any additional local, state or federal disaster executive orders or regulations are issued related to these catastrophic event, Aetna will adjust its policies to comply.

Aetna members and health care providers affected by the hurricane who need care or other assistance can reach the company at the following toll-free numbers:

Aetna Member Services: Call the number printed on your ID card*. If ID card is unavailable, call 1-800-443-AETNA (1-800-443-2386).

1-888-RX AETNA (1-888-792-3862) Aetna Specialty Pharmacy Customer Service: 1-866-782-ASRX (1-866-782-2779)

1-866-782-ASRX (1-866-782-2779) Aetna Student Assistance Program: 1-877-351-7889

1-877-351-7889 Aetna Dental: 1-877-238-6200

1-877-238-6200 Health care providers should contact the Provider Service Centers:

– Indemnity and PPO-based benefit plans: 1-888-MD-AETNA (1-888-632-3862)

– HMO benefit plans: 1-800-624-0756

* Members can find replacement ID cards and access to a Personal Health Record on Aetna’s secure member site Aetna Navigator™. Log in on Aetna’s home page.

