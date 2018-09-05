Log in
Aetna : Offers Assistance to Members Affected by Tropical Storm Gordon

09/05/2018 | 02:25pm EDT

Aetna (NYSE: AET) is offering resources to members who have been affected by Tropical Storm Gordon in Louisiana, the counties of George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Peal River and Stone in Mississippi, and the counties of Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington in Alabama.

Aetna members can refill their prescriptions early, if needed. Those members who use Aetna’s mail-order pharmacy can either get a prescription at an alternate delivery location or refill a prescription that may have been lost, damaged or destroyed.

In addition to helping with prescription refills, Aetna can help members who have been evacuated from their homes find care and behavioral health support, among other services. Aetna is also extending claim and appeal filing times.

Aetna professionals who have experience dealing with traumatic events are also available to help. The company has opened its Resources for Living services to those affected by Tropical Storm Gordon, regardless of whether they are Aetna members or not. Individuals can call 1-833-327-AETNA (1-833-327-2386) for assistance with finding available shelters, accessing government resources and seeking referrals or help coping with the emotional impact of Tropical Storm Gordon.

Aetna members affected by Tropical Storm Gordon can also seek emergency care anywhere, as needed. The company will monitor the impact Tropical Storm Gordon has on its network doctors, hospitals and other health care providers, and make further modifications to its policies as necessary to ensure members have access to care.

If any additional local, state or federal disaster executive orders or regulations are issued related to these catastrophic event, Aetna will adjust its policies to comply.

Aetna members and health care providers affected by the hurricane who need care or other assistance can reach the company at the following toll-free numbers:

  • Aetna Member Services: Call the number printed on your ID card*. If ID card is unavailable, call 1-800-443-AETNA (1-800-443-2386).
  • Rx Member Services and Aetna Rx Home Delivery Customer Service: 1-888-RX AETNA (1-888-792-3862)
  • Aetna Specialty Pharmacy Customer Service: 1-866-782-ASRX (1-866-782-2779)
  • Aetna Student Assistance Program: 1-877-351-7889
  • Aetna Dental: 1-877-238-6200
  • Health care providers should contact the Provider Service Centers:
    – Indemnity and PPO-based benefit plans: 1-888-MD-AETNA (1-888-632-3862)
    – HMO benefit plans: 1-800-624-0756
  • Coventry Health Plans:
    • Commercial HMO and PPO Plans 1-866-847-8235
    • Medicare Advantage Plans 1-800-847-3995
    • Coventry National and First Health Plans 1-800-937-6824

Members can find replacement ID cards and access to a Personal Health Record on Aetna’s secure member site Aetna Navigator™. Log in on Aetna’s home page.

About Aetna

Aetna is one of the nation's leading diversified health care benefits companies, serving an estimated 38.8 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, see www.aetna.com and learn about how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world. @AetnaNews


© Business Wire 2018
