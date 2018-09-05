Aetna : Offers Assistance to Members Affected by Tropical Storm Gordon

Aetna (NYSE: AET) is offering resources to members who have been
affected by Tropical Storm Gordon in Louisiana, the counties of George,
Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Peal River and Stone in Mississippi, and the
counties of Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe
and Washington in Alabama.
Aetna members can refill their prescriptions early, if needed. Those
members who use Aetna’s mail-order pharmacy can either get a
prescription at an alternate delivery location or refill a prescription
that may have been lost, damaged or destroyed.
In addition to helping with prescription refills, Aetna can help members
who have been evacuated from their homes find care and behavioral health
support, among other services. Aetna is also extending claim and appeal
filing times.
Aetna professionals who have experience dealing with traumatic events
are also available to help. The company has opened its Resources for
Living services to those affected by Tropical Storm Gordon, regardless
of whether they are Aetna members or not. Individuals can call 1-833-327-AETNA
(1-833-327-2386) for assistance with finding available shelters,
accessing government resources and seeking referrals or help coping with
the emotional impact of Tropical Storm Gordon.
Aetna members affected by Tropical Storm Gordon can also seek emergency
care anywhere, as needed. The company will monitor the impact Tropical
Storm Gordon has on its network doctors, hospitals and other health care
providers, and make further modifications to its policies as necessary
to ensure members have access to care.
If any additional local, state or federal disaster executive orders or
regulations are issued related to these catastrophic event, Aetna will
adjust its policies to comply.
Aetna members and health care providers affected by the hurricane who
need care or other assistance can reach the company at the following
toll-free numbers:
-
Aetna Member Services: Call the number printed on your ID
card*. If ID card is unavailable, call 1-800-443-AETNA
(1-800-443-2386).
-
Rx Member Services and Aetna Rx Home Delivery Customer Service: 1-888-RX
AETNA (1-888-792-3862)
-
Aetna Specialty Pharmacy Customer Service: 1-866-782-ASRX
(1-866-782-2779)
-
Aetna Student Assistance Program: 1-877-351-7889
-
Aetna Dental: 1-877-238-6200
-
Health care providers should contact the Provider Service Centers:
–
Indemnity and PPO-based benefit plans: 1-888-MD-AETNA (1-888-632-3862)
–
HMO benefit plans: 1-800-624-0756
-
Coventry Health Plans:
-
Commercial HMO and PPO Plans 1-866-847-8235
-
Medicare Advantage Plans 1-800-847-3995
-
Coventry National and First Health Plans 1-800-937-6824
* Members can find replacement ID cards and access to a
Personal Health Record on Aetna’s secure member site Aetna Navigator™.
Log in on Aetna’s home page.
