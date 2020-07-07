Air Products, ACWA Power, Neom Plan $5 Billion Green Hydrogen Plan

By Colin Kellaher

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. on Tuesday said it teaming with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power to build a $5 billion green hydrogen-based ammonia-production facility powered by renewable energy in Neom, the $500 billion megacity being built in the northwest corner of the kingdom.

Air Products said the project, which it will own equally with ACWA and Neom, will produce green ammonia for export to global markets.

Air Products said it will be the exclusive off-taker of the green ammonia, adding that it will transport it around the world to be dissociated to produce green hydrogen for the transportation market.

The Allentown, Pa., company said the world's largest green hydrogen project, slated to be onstream in 2025, will supply 650 tons of carbon-free hydrogen a day and will save more than 3 million tons of carbon-dioxide emissions a year, eliminating emissions and other pollutants from the equivalent of more than 700,000 cars.

Plans for the futuristic urban development Neom were unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in 2017 as part of an ambitious effort to reshape Saudi Arabia's oil-dependent economy. The sustainable-living development is expected to cover an area nearly the size of Belgium along the Red Sea coast.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com