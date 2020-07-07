Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Air Products & Chemicals    APD

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS

(APD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Products, ACWA Power, Neom Plan $5 Billion Green Hydrogen Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 07:45am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. on Tuesday said it teaming with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power to build a $5 billion green hydrogen-based ammonia-production facility powered by renewable energy in Neom, the $500 billion megacity being built in the northwest corner of the kingdom.

Air Products said the project, which it will own equally with ACWA and Neom, will produce green ammonia for export to global markets.

Air Products said it will be the exclusive off-taker of the green ammonia, adding that it will transport it around the world to be dissociated to produce green hydrogen for the transportation market.

The Allentown, Pa., company said the world's largest green hydrogen project, slated to be onstream in 2025, will supply 650 tons of carbon-free hydrogen a day and will save more than 3 million tons of carbon-dioxide emissions a year, eliminating emissions and other pollutants from the equivalent of more than 700,000 cars.

Plans for the futuristic urban development Neom were unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in 2017 as part of an ambitious effort to reshape Saudi Arabia's oil-dependent economy. The sustainable-living development is expected to cover an area nearly the size of Belgium along the Red Sea coast.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACWA POWER BARKA SAOG 0.00% 0.596 End-of-day quote.-10.24%
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS 0.60% 248.91 Delayed Quote.5.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.84% 42.71 Delayed Quote.-34.97%
WTI -1.13% 40.175 Delayed Quote.-34.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
07:45aAir Products, ACWA Power, Neom Plan $5 Billion Green Hydrogen Plan
DJ
07:13aAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 07 July 2020 Air Products, ACWA Power and NEOM Sign A..
PU
07:09a07 JULY 2020 AIR PRODUCTS CONFERENCE : 30 a.m. USET on July 7View News Release &..
PU
07:01aAIR PRODUCTS CONFERENCE CALL TO DISC : 30 a.m. USET on July 7
PR
06:56aAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : ACWA Power and NEOM Sign Agreement for $5 Billion Pro..
AQ
07/06AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : Wins EcoVadis Gold Medal for Corporate Social Respons..
AQ
07/06AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : ' New Industrial Gases Plant in Louisiana is Onstream..
AQ
07/06THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products Sign Agreement for Green Hydrogen Projects
DJ
07/05AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 05 July 2020 Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclu..
PU
07/05AIR PRODUCTS : and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement f..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 838 M - -
Net income 2020 1 859 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 54 973 M 54 973 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 17 570
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Duration : Period :
Air Products & Chemicals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 245,80 $
Last Close Price 248,91 $
Spread / Highest target 8,47%
Spread / Average Target -1,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seifollah Ghasemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Samir J. Serhan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Scott Crocco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard John Boocock Senior Vice President-Chief Information Officer
Peter Hagger Vice President-Global Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS5.92%54 973
LINDE PLC5.52%117 983
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.22%71 417
AIR LIQUIDE4.28%70 160
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY1.48%48 920
DOW INC0.00%31 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group