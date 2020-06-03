Log in
06/03 02:49:40 pm
324.61 USD   +0.39%
02:43pApple must face U.S. shareholder lawsuit over CEO's iPhone, China comments
RE
12:53pGlobal smartphone shipments to fall 12% this year on virus woes - IDC
RE
09:05aAPPLE INC : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
Apple must face U.S. shareholder lawsuit over CEO's iPhone, China comments

06/03/2020 | 02:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk next to a Huawei advertisement and an Apple store in Shanghai following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai

By Jonathan Stempel

A federal judge said Apple Inc must face part of a lawsuit claiming it fraudulently concealed falling demand for iPhones, especially in China, leading to tens of billions of dollars in shareholder losses.

While dismissing most claims, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled late Tuesday that shareholders can sue over Chief Executive Tim Cook's comments touting strong iPhone demand on a Nov. 1, 2018 analyst call, only a few days before Apple told its largest manufacturers to curb production.

"Absent some natural disaster or other intervening reason, it is simply implausible that Cook would not have known that iPhone demand in China was falling mere days before cutting production lines," Rogers wrote.

The Oakland, California-based judge also said a decision by Apple to stop reporting iPhone unit sales "plausibly suggests that defendants expected unit sales to decline."

Apple did not immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.

The complaint, led by the Employees' Retirement System of the State of Rhode Island, came after Cook on Jan. 2, 2019 unexpectedly reduced Apple's quarterly revenue forecast by up to $9 billion, in part because of U.S.-China trade tensions.

It was the first time since the iPhone's 2007 launch that the Cupertino, California-based company had cut its revenue forecast. Apple stock fell 10% the next day, erasing $74 billion of market value.

Cook had said on the analyst call that the iPhone XS and XS Max had a "really great start," and that while some emerging markets faced downward sales pressures "I would not put China in that category."

By mid-November 2018, Apple had told the manufacturers Foxconn and Pagatron to halt plans for new iPhone production lines, and a key supplier had been told to materially reduce shipments, the complaint said.

The case is In re Apple Inc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 19-02033.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

