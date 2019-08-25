Fivefold triumph in 500th DTM race: Audi is manufacturers' champion early

Audi
extremely strong result, has won the manufacturers' championship early - we have the strongest package this year."
With his fifth victory this season, Rast extended his advantage over the runner-up, Nico Müller from Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, to 20 points. The Swiss was faster than Rast in qualifying, but dropped to tenth position at the start. "We already had a small problem with the clutch yesterday," said Müller. "I'm happy to have fought back to second with an aggressive strategy and an early pit stop, and to have gotten off lightly."
Like the day before, Mike Rockenfeller from Audi Sport Team Phoenix took third position. As a result, drivers from all three Audi factory teams stood on the podium on Sunday. "When you start from tenth on the grid, you can only be happy about third place," said "Rocky."
Jamie Green, in fourth position, just barely missed the podium. In qualifying, the Briton had secured his first pole position in nearly two years. Robin Frijns, following a hard-fought race, finished fifth. Loïc Duval, after a slow pit stop, still fought back to eighth position and thus into the points, too.
A strong performance was once again shown by the customer team WRT Team Audi Sport: Jonathan Aberdein, for the third time this year, started from the front row and in seventh position in the race scored points just like his teammate, Pietro Fittipaldi, in ninth.
In the teams' classification, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline has maintained its narrow advantage over Audi Sport Team Rosberg. Before its home round at the Nürburgring on September 14/15, Audi Sport Team Phoenix is only separated from third place in the standings by seven points.
