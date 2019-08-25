Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fivefold triumph in 500th DTM race: Audi is manufacturers' champion early

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Audi

MediaInfo

Motorsport Communications

Virginia Brusch

Tel: +49 151 52817968

E-mail: virginia.brusch@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

Fivefold triumph in 500th DTM race: Audi is

manufacturers' champion early

  • Audi out of reach in top spot four races before the end of the season
  • René Rast wins DTM's jubilee race
  • Head of Audi Motorsport Gass: "Manufacturers' title belongs to all employees at Audi"

Klettwitz, August 25, 2019 - To the DTM title with TFSI power at an accelerated pace: Audi secured an early win of the manufacturers' championship in the popular touring car racing series at the Lausitzring and is thus the first champion in the new turbo era. Four races before the end of the season, the brand with the Four Rings sits in the top spot out of reach of its rivals.

Following the one-two-three success on Saturday, Audi, in the 500th DTM race on Sunday, even achieved a fivefold triumph. At the same time, all eight Audi RS 5 DTM cars finished in the top nine spots. As a result, the brand with the Four Rings, for the second time this season, scored the maximum possible number of points in the manufacturers' championship. In addition, Audi is the first manufacturer to have managed the feat of deciding both races of a weekend in its favor in the new turbo era.

"Audi has now won three of the last four manufacturers' titles in the DTM," said Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. "That's a strong performance and shows the high level our entire squad has been working on for years. This includes our drivers, our teams, our partners and every individual involved in the DTM project. Clinching the manufacturers' title so early and with such a big advantage shows that we've simply been delivering a mega season so far. I think that even four races before the end of the season, it's fair for us to say that our Audi RS 5 DTM has been the car to beat this year and that we've also built an extremely strong and efficient engine. The fact that this engine concept can be found in a very large number of Audi production models worldwide, too makes this title win all the more valuable. The manufacturers' title also belongs to all employees at Audi who work for our brand day in day out with heart and soul."

The title race in the drivers' and teams' championships remains open. Following his retirement on Saturday, DTM leader René Rast from Audi Sport Team Rosberg on Sunday celebrated victory in commanding style from fourth on the grid. "Winning the 500th race in DTM history is very special," said Rast. "A big thank you from me goes to the guys in the pit lane who worked up until the early morning hours and gave me a perfect car again. It's also great that Audi, with an

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

extremely strong result, has won the manufacturers' championship early - we have the strongest package this year."

With his fifth victory this season, Rast extended his advantage over the runner-up, Nico Müller from Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, to 20 points. The Swiss was faster than Rast in qualifying, but dropped to tenth position at the start. "We already had a small problem with the clutch yesterday," said Müller. "I'm happy to have fought back to second with an aggressive strategy and an early pit stop, and to have gotten off lightly."

Like the day before, Mike Rockenfeller from Audi Sport Team Phoenix took third position. As a result, drivers from all three Audi factory teams stood on the podium on Sunday. "When you start from tenth on the grid, you can only be happy about third place," said "Rocky."

Jamie Green, in fourth position, just barely missed the podium. In qualifying, the Briton had secured his first pole position in nearly two years. Robin Frijns, following a hard-fought race, finished fifth. Loïc Duval, after a slow pit stop, still fought back to eighth position and thus into the points, too.

A strong performance was once again shown by the customer team WRT Team Audi Sport: Jonathan Aberdein, for the third time this year, started from the front row and in seventh position in the race scored points just like his teammate, Pietro Fittipaldi, in ninth.

In the teams' classification, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline has maintained its narrow advantage over Audi Sport Team Rosberg. Before its home round at the Nürburgring on September 14/15, Audi Sport Team Phoenix is only separated from third place in the standings by seven points.

- End -

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2017 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €60.1 billion and an operating profit of €5.1 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 20:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
04:06pFIVEFOLD TRIUMPH IN 500TH DTM RACE : Audi is manufacturers' champion early
PU
04:06pAUDI : Sport wins 10 Hours of Suzuka
PU
08/23AUDI : All-new audi rs 6 avant is coming to america!!!
AQ
08/23AUDI : Active summer for Audi Summer Kids
PU
08/22Volkswagen's Audi to Enter Cooperation With Daimler, BMW -Wirtschaftswoche
DJ
08/22Audi to join Mercedes, BMW development alliance - paper
RE
08/21VINCENT VOSSE : “We are very happy to be involved in DTM”
PU
08/20South Korea to Fine VW Units Over Emissions-Software Manipulation
DJ
08/19AUDI : Three Audi drivers extend lead of the standings
PU
08/19AUDI : 500th DTM race and manufacturers' title within reach
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 34 142 M
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 790,00  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz CFO & Head-Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG1.53%38 033
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-9.00%40 513
FERRARI61.10%28 584
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-16.84%26 373
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-8.99%19 716
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group