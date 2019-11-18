Autodesk : Ushers in New Era of Connected Construction with Autodesk Construction Cloud

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk University - Today at Connect & Construct Summit, Autodesk, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADSK) unveiled Autodesk Construction Cloud™, which combines advanced technology, a unique builders network and predictive insights to connect people and data across the entire building lifecycle, from design through operations.

At the center of Autodesk Construction Cloud are best-of-breed construction solutions Assemble, BuildingConnected, BIM 360 and PlanGrid. Autodesk Construction Cloud brings these solutions together, and with Autodesk's established design authoring tools, connects headquarters, office and field teams to increase collaboration and productivity.

Autodesk Construction Cloud includes more than 50 new product enhancements, as well as deeper integrations between each product to allow data to flow across all stages of construction. It also includes powerful new artificial intelligence functionality that helps construction teams identify and mitigate design risks before problems occur — reducing delays, rework and costs.

Autodesk Construction Cloud includes three core elements that give construction companies a competitive advantage in the industry:

Advanced Technology: Best-in-class software solutions built for simplicity and power — uniting headquarters, office and field teams from design through construction and operations. Builders Network: The industry's largest network of owners, designers, builders and trades, enabling each to connect with the right partners and projects. Predictive Insights: AI-driven analysis of previously siloed project data provides builders with powerful insights to predict outcomes and reduce risk.

"Despite the tremendous challenges construction companies face to connect huge volumes of data and people, no one has delivered on the promise of unified construction from design to operations — until now," said Jim Lynch, vice president and general manager, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "With Autodesk Construction Cloud, we're introducing a new era of connected construction and offering unrivaled integration between headquarters, office and field teams. We've never been more dedicated nor clearer in our mission to empower designers, contractors and owners to meet the world's rapidly expanding construction needs, while helping to make building more predictable, safe and sustainable."

"We need to be able to measure ourselves, look to the future and anticipate project risk. This insight is what's missing today, and is a key driver in moving the industry forward," said Jenny Moshea, head of technology at Sellen Construction. "Autodesk Construction Cloud brings together advanced technology—which Autodesk has always been known for—with the network of the building community—which is the core of what we do as an industry—underpinned by predictive insights. This is the next evolution, the connected tissue that brings it all together so the construction lifecycle is no longer disjointed."

1. Autodesk Construction Cloud increases technology depth with 50+ new enhancements and makes data flow with integrations across all products

As part of the launch of Autodesk Construction Cloud, the company is unveiling more than 50 new product enhancements that span the entire building lifecycle from design through operations. Most enhancements are available today, with a few rolling out over the next several weeks.

Highlights of the new innovations include:

Expanding support within Assemble for the latest version of Autodesk design tools AutoCAD, Revit and Navisworks.

Empowering subcontractors to immediately quantify 2D views in BuildingConnected BidBoard Pro.

Enabling greater collaboration, field teams can now take videos directly within the PlanGrid app. Along with improved photo management, teams are able to provide richer commentary from the jobsite.

Enhancing all BIM 360 modules, along with deeper feature integrations – such as between Construction IQ and BIM 360's design review capabilities, called Design Risk Management, which helps reduce the likelihood of RFIs and change orders originating from design issues.

To empower construction teams to reduce miscommunication, errors and rework, Autodesk is focused on providing the entire construction team with access to crucial data whenever it's needed. Over the past 18 months, the company has rolled out 18 different integrations, allowing data to flow between all its construction products. These include integrations between Revit and PlanGrid, BIM 360 Design and Civil 3D, BuildingConnected and PlanGrid, and BIM 360 and Assemble, to name just a few.

Built with BIM 360's common data environment (CDE), Autodesk Construction Cloud ensures the whole team is collaborating on an integrated record set. Beyond the current capabilities, Autodesk is investing in supporting our customers in meeting ISO-19650.

2. Industry's largest network of construction professionals helps bring together the right teams

Autodesk Construction Cloud encompasses the industry's largest ecosystem of owners, designers, builders and trades, including nearly one million subcontractors who use BuildingConnected. The Builders Network enables owners and builders to connect to the right partners to create the best teams for any project anywhere — reducing risk, decreasing rework and increasing profitability.

3. AI-powered analytics identifies risks before they become rework

Autodesk Construction Cloud encompasses powerful artificial intelligence that helps construction teams identify and mitigate risks before problems occur — helping to reduce delays, rework and cost. Technology such as TradeTapp, which arms general contractors with subcontractor risk analysis during the planning phase, and Construction IQ, which uses algorithms to prioritize the highest risk projects, subcontractors and issues that need attention during the build phase, gives teams the insight and confidence to make informed decisions and build right the first time.

For example, according to Autodesk's data science team, more than 70 percent of RFIs in construction are attributed to design issues or documentation errors, which often escalate into costly change orders and even larger litigation disputes. Design Risk Management applies Construction IQ's machine learning capabilities to the design review process that happens within BIM 360's Document Management module, enabling GCs to easily identify and predict as early as possible the design and constructability issues that may turn into costly RFI's.

"Autodesk's end-to-end system for the entire building lifecycle — from design through to long-term maintenance — is giving us a competitive advantage. Using the advanced technology and predictive insights of Autodesk Construction Cloud, we achieved a 20 percent gain in quality and safety on a high profile project," said Michael Murphy, digital construction operations manager at BAM Ireland. "Autodesk Construction Cloud is bringing us one step closer to a unified solution with all our data in the same platform, so that information is no longer in a silo or lost. We're strongly aligned with Autodesk in pursuit of better construction across the globe."

