BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BLZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/05
0.025 AUD   --.--%
Blaze International : Completion of Auger Geochemical Program

06/06/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

7 June 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Limited (ASX)

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

COMPLETION OF AUGER GEOCHEMICAL PROGRAM: LEONORA PROJECT

Blaze International Limited (Blaze) (Company) (ASX: BLZ) is pleased to confirm that it has recently completed a detailed geochemical auger sampling program over its recently acquired Leonora Gold Project.

Figure 1. Location of the Kirkalocka, Thundelarra and Leonora Projects

A total of 572 samples were collected on a nominal 200m X 100m staggered grid pattern over the tenements which comprise the Leonora Project. Samples were sent to Intertek/Genalysis for low level gold analysis via aqua regia digest followed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). Gold results have now been returned and integrated into the database.

Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6489 1600 Facsimile: +61 8 6489 1601

ABN 15 074 728 019

www.blazelimited.com.au

1

Figure 2. Leonora Project Ground

All results have been interpreted in the light of the calibre of the gold grades and the geological setting of the individual project areas. A number of plus 100 ppb gold anomalies have been defined by the work, which will now be further examined to define future gold targets for possible drill testing. A total of 6 priority targets have been defined and will form the initial focus of future work going forward. See Figures 3, 4 and 5.

Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 PO Box 866 Subiaco WA 6904 66 Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone: +61 8 6489 1600 Facsimile: +61 8 6489 1601

ABN 15 074 728 019

www.blazelimited.com.au

2

Figure 3. Leonora Project Ground: Imaged Gold Geochemistry

Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 PO Box 866 Subiaco WA 6904 66 Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone: +61 8 6489 1600 Facsimile: +61 8 6489 1601

ABN 15 074 728 019

www.blazelimited.com.au

3

Figure 4. Leonora Project Ground: Imaged Gold Geochemistry on Magnetics

Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 PO Box 866 Subiaco WA 6904 66 Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone: +61 8 6489 1600 Facsimile: +61 8 6489 1601

ABN 15 074 728 019

www.blazelimited.com.au

4

Figure 5. Leonora Project Ground: Imaged Gold Geochemistry and Targets on Magnetics

Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 PO Box 866 Subiaco WA 6904 66 Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone: +61 8 6489 1600 Facsimile: +61 8 6489 1601

ABN 15 074 728 019

www.blazelimited.com.au

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blaze International Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 00:12:12 UTC
