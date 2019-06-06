Blaze International : Completion of Auger Geochemical Program

7 June 2019
ASX Compliance Pty Limited (ASX)
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St George's Terrace
Perth WA 6000
COMPLETION OF AUGER GEOCHEMICAL PROGRAM: LEONORA PROJECT
Blaze International Limited (Blaze) (Company) (ASX: BLZ) is pleased to confirm that it has recently completed a detailed geochemical auger sampling program over its recently acquired Leonora Gold Project.
Figure 1. Location of the Kirkalocka, Thundelarra and Leonora Projects
A total of 572 samples were collected on a nominal 200m X 100m staggered grid pattern over the tenements which comprise the Leonora Project. Samples were sent to Intertek/Genalysis for low level gold analysis via aqua regia digest followed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). Gold results have now been returned and integrated into the database.
Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 PO Box 866 Subiaco WA 6904 66 Subiaco WA 6904
Telephone: +61 8 6489 1600 Facsimile: +61 8 6489 1601
ABN 15 074 728 019
www.blazelimited.com.au
Figure 2. Leonora Project Ground
All results have been interpreted in the light of the calibre of the gold grades and the geological setting of the individual project areas. A number of plus 100 ppb gold anomalies have been defined by the work, which will now be further examined to define future gold targets for possible drill testing. A total of 6 priority targets have been defined and will form the initial focus of future work going forward. See Figures 3, 4 and 5.
Figure 3. Leonora Project Ground: Imaged Gold Geochemistry
Figure 4. Leonora Project Ground: Imaged Gold Geochemistry on Magnetics
Figure 5. Leonora Project Ground: Imaged Gold Geochemistry and Targets on Magnetics
