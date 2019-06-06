Blaze International : Completion of Auger Geochemical Program

7 June 2019

COMPLETION OF AUGER GEOCHEMICAL PROGRAM: LEONORA PROJECT

Blaze International Limited (Blaze) (Company) (ASX: BLZ) is pleased to confirm that it has recently completed a detailed geochemical auger sampling program over its recently acquired Leonora Gold Project.

Figure 1. Location of the Kirkalocka, Thundelarra and Leonora Projects

A total of 572 samples were collected on a nominal 200m X 100m staggered grid pattern over the tenements which comprise the Leonora Project. Samples were sent to Intertek/Genalysis for low level gold analysis via aqua regia digest followed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). Gold results have now been returned and integrated into the database.

