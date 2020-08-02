Log in
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/02/2020 | 10:36am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below.

If you are a long-term shareholder of any of these companies and have held shares continuously since before the class period start date, you may have standing to hold the officers and directors liable for company losses; assisting in holding the company harmless and potentially reforming corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period

Start

Class Period

End

Lead Plantiff

Deadline

Enphase Energy, Inc.

(NASDAQ:ENPH)

Click Here

2/26/2019

6/17/2020

8/17/2020

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. 

(NASDAQ:CEMI)

Click Here

4/1/2020

6/16/2020

8/17/2020

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. 

(NASDAQ:CODX)

Click Here

2/25/2020

5/15/2020

8/17/2020

Casper Sleep Inc. 

(NYSE:CSPR)

Click Here

12/31/1969

12/31/1969

8/18/2020

Endo International plc 

(NASDAQ:ENDP)

Click Here

8/8/2017

6/10/2020

8/18/2020

Energy Recovery, Inc. 

(NASDAQ:ERII)

Click Here

8/2/2017

6/29/2020

8/21/2020

PlayAGS, Inc.

(NYSE:AGS)

Click Here

8/2/2018

8/7/2019

8/24/2020

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. 

(NYSE:BKD)

Click Here

8/10/2016

4/29/2020

8/24/2020

Cheetah Mobile Inc. 

(NYSE:CMCM)

Click Here

3/25/2019

2/20/2020

8/25/2020

Ideanomics, Inc. 

(NASDAQ:IDEX)

Click Here

3/20/2020

6/25/2020

8/27/2020

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301104360.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
