CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP (600028)

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP (600028)
My previous session
News 


China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec reveals $687 million oil trading loss, fourtrh quarter earnings tumble

01/25/2019 | 05:55am EST
Chinese New Year lantern installation is displayed outside Sinopec gas station in Hong Kong

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp, Asia's top refiner, said on Friday its trading unit Unipec lost 4.65 billion yuan ($687 million) on crude oil hedging in the fourth quarter, a month after it suspended two top executives at the unit.

In late December, Sinopec suspended Unipec President Chen Bo, an industry veteran who helped the company become one of the world's largest oil traders, and a senior Communist Party representative at the company, for unspecified trading losses.

The massive trading loss pulled down the refiner's fourth quarter profits, although its annual result still reached its best finish since 2013.

"Investigations have shown Unipec has applied some inappropriate trading strategies in hedging crude oil business," the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange after the markets closed on Friday.

"Because of wrong calls on the oil price moves, (the company) incurred losses on the futures side of the hedging when oil prices fell," Sinopec said in the statement.

Sinopec reported 62.39 billion yuan ($9.2 billion) in net profit for 2018, up 22 percent from the previous year, data from the filling showed.

Total revenue also rose 22 percent in 2018 to reach 2.88 trillion yuan for the full year, Sinopec said.

Fourth quarter net income, however, was only 2.41 billion yuan, Reuters calculations based on the filing showed, down 86 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017. This marks Sinopec's worst quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2015.

Revenue in the last quarter of 2018 rose to 808.6 billion yuan from 615.2 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Meng Meng in BEIJING and Chen Aizhu in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 657 B
EBIT 2018 103 B
Net income 2018 69 875 M
Finance 2018 27 248 M
Yield 2018 8,40%
P/E ratio 2018 9,51
P/E ratio 2019 9,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 657 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,89  CNY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma President & Executive Director
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
De Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.52%97 001
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.56%302 294
BP3.22%135 557
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES11.26%111 206
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.94%50 625
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%44 207
