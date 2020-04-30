Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Clariant AG    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clariant : chairman says masterbatches sale still on, delays pigments disposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 03:24am EDT

Clariant's $1.6 billion sale of its masterbatches business to U.S.-based PolyOne is advancing despite the coronavirus pandemic, Chairman Hariolf Kottmann said on Thursday, though disposal of its pigments unit has been delayed.

"It is not the best time to intensify or speed up the process" Kottmann said, referring to the sale of pigments.

The delay could push closure of any transaction to an interested strategic or private equity investor into 2021, he told reporters on a call.

Clariant remains committed to eventually paying a special dividend from proceeds of the masterbatches disposal, Kottmann said, although the form of the payout -- a planned $1 billion distribution this year to shareholders -- would be the subject of board discussions in May.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLARIANT AG
03:24aCLARIANT : chairman says masterbatches sale still on, delays pigments disposal
RE
01:24aCLARIANT : first-quarter sales, profit fall, says COVID-19 impact to intensify
RE
01:00aClariant profitability remains resilient despite difficult economic environme..
GL
04/29Clariant to hold Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2020
GL
03/18Clariant to postpone Annual General Meeting planned for March 30, 2020
GL
03/09Clariant presents its Integrated Report 2019
GL
03/03SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC lifts Swiss chemicals maker Clariant stake
RE
02/20Clariant proposes two new candidates for the Board of Directors
GL
02/13Clariant to slash 600 jobs as profit plunges, outlook dims
RE
02/13CLARIANT : grows sales and improves underlying profitability in 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 4 107 M
EBIT 2020 396 M
Net income 2020 356 M
Debt 2020 161 M
Yield 2020 7,26%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
EV / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 6 202 M
Chart CLARIANT AG
Duration : Period :
Clariant AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,87  CHF
Last Close Price 18,83  CHF
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hariolf Kottmann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Lynen Chief Financial Officer
Carlo G. Soave Non-Executive Director
Günter von Au Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT AG-12.82%6 368
ECOLAB INC.2.38%57 133
GIVAUDAN7.59%30 854
SIKA AG-11.16%23 502
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-0.24%15 244
SYMRISE AG-1.47%13 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group