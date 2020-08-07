Daido Metal : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
0
08/07/2020 | 01:04am EDT
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Director and Managing Executive Officer, Head of Corporate and Financial Planning Division
Phone:
+81-52-205-1400
Scheduled filing date of quarterly securities report:
August 07, 2020
Scheduled start date of dividend payments:
－
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session:
No
(Fractional amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 01, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2020
18,870
(25.9)
(1,054)
－
(1,403)
－
(1,151)
－
June 30, 2019
25,482
(4.5)
1,144
(34.6)
1,075
(28.3)
498
(33.7)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
¥
(2,664)
million
[
－ %]
¥
931
million
[
－ %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
(24.93)
－
June 30, 2019
10.48
－
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2020
160,302
60,627
33.1
March 31, 2020
159,539
64,168
35.1
(Reference) Net assets less non controlling interests:
As of
June 30, 2020:
¥
53,074
million
As of
March 31, 2020:
¥
55,988
million
―1―
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
－
20.00
－
15.00
35.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
－
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
－
－
－
－
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision of the forecast for dividends announced most recently:
No
(Note) Breakdown of the interim dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 :
Regular dividend
15
yen
Commemorative dividend
5
yen
(Note)The forecast of dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is not available at this moment.
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021(April 01, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
As for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021, forecast is not available at this moment due to uncertain circumstances caused by the worldwide spread of the n ew coronavirus (COVID 19). Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for full year will be announced when more detailed information is available.
Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:
No
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
4)
Retrospective restatement:
No
(4) Total number of issued shares (common shares)
1)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2020:
47,520,253
shares
March 31, 2020:
47,520,253
shares
2)
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2020:
1,303,233
shares
March 31, 2020:
1,350,633
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
46,188,532
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
47,519,929
shares
(Note)The Company introduced an E-Ship® Trust Type Employee Stock Purchase Incentive Plan and a performance linked stock based remuneration for Directors and Executive Officers. For the calculation of total number of treasury share s at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period, Company shares held in the trusts are included in treasury shares to be deducted.
―2―
Numbers in parentheses denote negative numbers.
This financial result is not required to be reviewed by certificated public accountants or audit firm.
Explanation of appropriate use of earnings projections, other explanatory notes
As for Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, forecast is not available at this moment due to uncertain circumstances caused by the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus (COVID 19). Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for full year will be announced when more detailed information is available.
(2)Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30,2019
ended June 30,2020
Net sales
25,482
18,870
Cost of sales
19,007
15,290
Gross profit
6,474
3,580
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,330
4,634
Operating profit (loss)
1,144
(1,054)
Non-operating income
Interest income
17
16
Dividend income
37
28
Foreign exchange gains
43
－
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
20
－
method
Other
98
65
Total non-operating income
217
110
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
Foreign exchange losses
Other
241
197
-
6
-
222
44
32
Total non-operating expenses
286
459
Ordinary profit (loss)
1,075
(1,403)
Gain on sales of non-current assets
-
186
Total extraordinary income
-
186
Profit (loss) before income taxes
1,075
(1,216)
Income taxes - current
553
239
Income taxes - deferred
(81)
(345)
Total income taxes
471
(105)
Profit (loss)
604
(1,110)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
105
41
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
498
(1,151)
―6―
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30,2019
ended June 30,2020
Profit (loss)
604
(1,110)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
(75)
211
267
(1,765)
86
93
49
(92)
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controllinginterests
327
(1,553)
931
(2,664)
707
(2,236)
224
(427)
―7―
(3)Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30,2019
ended June 30,2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit (loss) before income taxes
Depreciation
Amortization of goodwill
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method
1,075
(1,216)
2,207
2,088
211
176
(20)
6
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
Increase or decrease in net defined benefit asset and liability
Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based remuneration
Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and other officers) Increase (decrease) in provision for environmental measures
94
42
(1,076)
(1,000)
(110)
(105)
(73)
102
-
2
-
3
-
(14)
Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on guarantees
-
(19)
Interest and dividend income
(55)
(45)
Interest expenses
241
197
Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets
-
(186)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
1,109
4,123
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(640)
(694)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(911)
(1,738)
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
(144)
(297)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
2,489
1,313
Other, net
(929)
494
Subtotal
3,464
3,231
Interest and dividends received
55
44
Interest paid
(236)
(189)
Income taxes paid
(945)
(941)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,337
2,144
―8―
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30,2019
ended June 30,2020
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
(726)
(410)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
711
409
Purchase of investment securities
(5)
(5)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,954)
(2,186)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
47
904
Purchase of intangible assets
(370)
(69)
Loan advances
(6)
(129)
Collection of loans receivable
4
9
Other, net
3
(72)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,296)
(1,551)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
402
9,722
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
196
303
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(870)
(843)
Proceeds from sale and leaseback transactions
380
－
Repayments of finance lease obligations
(276)
(215)
Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares
-
35
Dividends paid
(675)
(668)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(173)
(167)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,018)
8,166
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
89
(354)
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(887)
8,405
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
17,127
19,170
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
16,239
27,575
―9―
(4)Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on going concern assumption) Not applicable
(Notes on material changes in Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable
(Additional information)
(Assumptions of Accounting Estimates for the Spread of Novel Coronavirus Infection)
To deal with a decline in the number of units produced by automotive manufacturers, etc. due to the spread of the infections, the Group has adjusted production volumes by tentatively suspending factory operations across the world.
Based on the information of the production forecast and the timing of the resumption of production by automotive manufacturers in each country and various economic forecasts, the production volume declined significantly in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, but will start to recover in the second quarter, and that production will recover gradually over the next fiscal year.
According to the assumptions set forth above, the Group has applied impairment accounting to noncurrent assets and estimated the recoverability of its deferred tax assets.
(Segment information)
I First quarter of previous period (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
1. Information on sales and profit (loss) by each reporting segment
(Unit JPY million)
Reporting Segment
Others
Automotive
Automotive
Non-
Other
Total
(*)
engine
non-engine
automotive
automotive
Sub total
bearings
bearings
bearings
parts
Net sales
External sales
14,264
4,525
2,487
3,735
25,013
468
25,482
Internal sales or
transfer between
149
30
1
54
235
157
392
segments
Total
14,414
4,555
2,488
3,790
25,249
626
25,875
Segment profit(loss)
1,647
726
388
(12)
2,750
135
2,885
"Others" includes business areas not included in above reporting segments. It includes electrode sheets for electric double layer capacitors, the metallic dry bearings business, pump-related products businesses, and real estate leasing business.
2. Reconciliation between total reporting segment profit (loss) and profit (loss) reported in Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unit JPY million)
Profit
Amount
Reporting segments total
2,750
Profit from "Others" category
135
Elimination of intersegment transactions
1
Unattributable costs (*)
(1,743)
Operating profit
1,144
as per Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
Unattributable costs are principally general administrative expenses not attributable to reporting segments.
―10―
First quarter of current period (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
1. Information on sales and profit (loss) by each reporting segment
(Unit JPY million)
Reporting Segment
Others
Automotive
Automotive
Non-
Other
Total
(*)
engine
non-engine
automotive
automotive
Sub total
bearings
bearings
bearings
parts
Net sales
External sales
10,360
3,412
2,579
2,156
18,509
361
18,870
Internal sales or
transfer between
136
21
8
108
275
168
443
segments
Total
10,497
3,434
2,587
2,265
18,785
529
19,314
Segment profit(loss)
373
265
388
(659)
368
103
471
"Others" includes business areas not included in above reporting segments. It includes electrode sheets for electric double layer capacitors, the metallic dry bearings business, pump-related products businesses, and real estate leasing business.
2. Reconciliation between total reporting segment profit (loss) and profit (loss) reported in Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unit JPY million)
Profit
Amount
Reporting segments total
368
Profit from "Others" category
103
Elimination of intersegment transactions
4
Unattributable costs (*)
(1,530)
Operating profit(loss)
(1,054)
as per Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(*) Unattributable costs are principally general administrative expenses not attributable to reporting segments.
3. Changes in Reporting Segments
Effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, in accordance with a review of the Group's business management classification, the Group has reclassified a portion of its "Automotive engine bearings" to the "Automotive non-engine bearings" or "Non-automotive bearings" .
The segment information for the first quarter of the previous period ended June 30, 2019 has been prepared in accordance with the changed classification.
Daido Metal Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 05:03:14 UTC