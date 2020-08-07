Daido Metal : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 0 08/07/2020 | 01:04am EDT Send by mail :

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 [Japanese GAAP] August 07, 2020 Company name: Daido Metal Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo,Nagoya Code number: 7245 URL: https://www.daidometal.com Representative: Seigo Hanji Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Contact: Motoyuki Miyo Director and Managing Executive Officer, Head of Corporate and Financial Planning Division Phone: +81-52-205-1400 Scheduled filing date of quarterly securities report: August 07, 2020 Scheduled start date of dividend payments: － Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No (Fractional amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 01, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2020 18,870 (25.9) (1,054) － (1,403) － (1,151) － June 30, 2019 25,482 (4.5) 1,144 (34.6) 1,075 (28.3) 498 (33.7) (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥ (2,664) million [ － %] ¥ 931 million [ － %] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per per share share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 (24.93) － June 30, 2019 10.48 － (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Capital adequacy ratio As of Million yen Million yen % June 30, 2020 160,302 60,627 33.1 March 31, 2020 159,539 64,168 35.1 (Reference) Net assets less non controlling interests: As of June 30, 2020: ¥ 53,074 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥ 55,988 million ―1― 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 － 20.00 － 15.00 35.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 － Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 － － － － (Forecast) (Note) Revision of the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No (Note) Breakdown of the interim dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 : Regular dividend 15 yen Commemorative dividend 5 yen (Note)The forecast of dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is not available at this moment. 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021(April 01, 2020 to March 31, 2021) As for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021, forecast is not available at this moment due to uncertain circumstances caused by the worldwide spread of the n ew coronavirus (COVID 19). Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for full year will be announced when more detailed information is available. Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No New - (Company name: ) Exclusion: - (Company name: ) (2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement 1) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No 3) Changes in accounting estimates: No 4) Retrospective restatement: No (4) Total number of issued shares (common shares) 1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): June 30, 2020: 47,520,253 shares March 31, 2020: 47,520,253 shares 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2020: 1,303,233 shares March 31, 2020: 1,350,633 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2020: 46,188,532 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019: 47,519,929 shares (Note)The Company introduced an E-Ship® Trust Type Employee Stock Purchase Incentive Plan and a performance linked stock based remuneration for Directors and Executive Officers. For the calculation of total number of treasury share s at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period, Company shares held in the trusts are included in treasury shares to be deducted. ―2― Numbers in parentheses denote negative numbers.

This financial result is not required to be reviewed by certificated public accountants or audit firm.

Explanation of appropriate use of earnings projections, other explanatory notes As for Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, forecast is not available at this moment due to uncertain circumstances caused by the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus (COVID 19). Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for full year will be announced when more detailed information is available. ―3― 1.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (1)Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Million yen) As of March 31,2020 As of June 30,2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 22,475 30,618 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 23,625 19,228 Electronically recorded monetary claims - 2,304 1,940 operating Merchandise and finished goods 12,278 12,321 Work in process 9,039 9,321 Raw materials and supplies 6,889 6,460 Other 2,613 2,816 Allowance for doubtful accounts (445) (464) Total current assets 78,781 82,241 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 15,822 15,231 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 24,628 23,104 Other, net 20,523 19,606 Total property, plant and equipment 60,974 57,942 Intangible assets Goodwill 6,193 6,197 Other 6,124 6,027 Total intangible assets 12,317 12,225 Investments and other assets Investments and other assets, gross 7,522 7,949 Allowance for doubtful accounts (56) (56) Total investments and other assets 7,465 7,893 Total non-current assets 80,758 78,060 Total assets 159,539 160,302 ―4― (Million yen) As of March 31,2020 As of June 30,2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 7,481 6,257 Electronically recorded obligations - operating 8,065 6,994 Short-term borrowings 27,644 36,663 Current portion of long-term borrowings 5,762 5,701 Income taxes payable 885 259 Provision for bonuses 1,685 683 Provision for bonuses for directors (and other 105 － officers) Provision for product compensation 185 186 Provision for environmental measures 50 35 Electronically recorded obligations - non- 809 796 operating Other 9,140 9,341 Total current liabilities 61,816 66,918 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 21,889 21,362 Provision for share-based remuneration 8 10 Provision for share-based remuneration for 16 20 directors (and other officers) Provision for loss on guarantees 186 167 Retirement benefit liability 6,967 7,018 Asset retirement obligations 17 17 Other 4,468 4,159 Total non-current liabilities 33,554 32,756 Total liabilities 95,370 99,674 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 8,413 8,413 Capital surplus 13,114 13,114 Retained earnings 37,693 35,828 Treasury shares (1,016) (981) Total shareholders' equity 58,204 56,375 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 361 571 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment (654) (2,038) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (1,922) (1,834) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (2,216) (3,300) Non-controlling interests 8,180 7,553 Total net assets 64,168 60,627 Total liabilities and net assets 159,539 160,302 ―5― (2)Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months) (Million yen) For the three months For the three months ended June 30,2019 ended June 30,2020 Net sales 25,482 18,870 Cost of sales 19,007 15,290 Gross profit 6,474 3,580 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,330 4,634 Operating profit (loss) 1,144 (1,054) Non-operating income Interest income 17 16 Dividend income 37 28 Foreign exchange gains 43 － Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity 20 － method Other 98 65 Total non-operating income 217 110 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method Foreign exchange losses Other 241 197 - 6 - 222 44 32 Total non-operating expenses 286 459 Ordinary profit (loss) 1,075 (1,403) Gain on sales of non-current assets - 186 Total extraordinary income - 186 Profit (loss) before income taxes 1,075 (1,216) Income taxes - current 553 239 Income taxes - deferred (81) (345) Total income taxes 471 (105) Profit (loss) 604 (1,110) Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 105 41 Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent 498 (1,151) ―6― Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months) (Million yen) For the three months For the three months ended June 30,2019 ended June 30,2020 Profit (loss) 604 (1,110) Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method (75) 211 267 (1,765) 86 93 49 (92) Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controllinginterests 327 (1,553) 931 (2,664) 707 (2,236) 224 (427) ―7― (3)Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Million yen) For the three months For the three months ended June 30,2019 ended June 30,2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes Depreciation Amortization of goodwill Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method 1,075 (1,216) 2,207 2,088 211 176 (20) 6 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers) Increase or decrease in net defined benefit asset and liability Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based remuneration Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and other officers) Increase (decrease) in provision for environmental measures 94 42 (1,076) (1,000) (110) (105) (73) 102 - 2 - 3 - (14) Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on guarantees - (19) Interest and dividend income (55) (45) Interest expenses 241 197 Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets - (186) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 1,109 4,123 Decrease (increase) in inventories (640) (694) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (911) (1,738) Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes (144) (297) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 2,489 1,313 Other, net (929) 494 Subtotal 3,464 3,231 Interest and dividends received 55 44 Interest paid (236) (189) Income taxes paid (945) (941) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,337 2,144 ―8― (Million yen) For the three months For the three months ended June 30,2019 ended June 30,2020 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (726) (410) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 711 409 Purchase of investment securities (5) (5) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,954) (2,186) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 47 904 Purchase of intangible assets (370) (69) Loan advances (6) (129) Collection of loans receivable 4 9 Other, net 3 (72) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,296) (1,551) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 402 9,722 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 196 303 Repayments of long-term borrowings (870) (843) Proceeds from sale and leaseback transactions 380 － Repayments of finance lease obligations (276) (215) Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares - 35 Dividends paid (675) (668) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (173) (167) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,018) 8,166 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash 89 (354) equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (887) 8,405 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 17,127 19,170 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 16,239 27,575 ―9― (4)Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on going concern assumption) Not applicable (Notes on material changes in Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable (Additional information) (Assumptions of Accounting Estimates for the Spread of Novel Coronavirus Infection) To deal with a decline in the number of units produced by automotive manufacturers, etc. due to the spread of the infections, the Group has adjusted production volumes by tentatively suspending factory operations across the world. Based on the information of the production forecast and the timing of the resumption of production by automotive manufacturers in each country and various economic forecasts, the production volume declined significantly in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, but will start to recover in the second quarter, and that production will recover gradually over the next fiscal year. According to the assumptions set forth above, the Group has applied impairment accounting to noncurrent assets and estimated the recoverability of its deferred tax assets. (Segment information) I First quarter of previous period (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) 1. Information on sales and profit (loss) by each reporting segment (Unit JPY million) Reporting Segment Others Automotive Automotive Non- Other Total (*) engine non-engine automotive automotive Sub total bearings bearings bearings parts Net sales External sales 14,264 4,525 2,487 3,735 25,013 468 25,482 Internal sales or transfer between 149 30 1 54 235 157 392 segments Total 14,414 4,555 2,488 3,790 25,249 626 25,875 Segment profit(loss) 1,647 726 388 (12) 2,750 135 2,885 "Others" includes business areas not included in above reporting segments. It includes electrode sheets for electric double layer capacitors, the metallic dry bearings business, pump-related products businesses, and real estate leasing business. 2. Reconciliation between total reporting segment profit (loss) and profit (loss) reported in Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Unit JPY million) Profit Amount Reporting segments total 2,750 Profit from "Others" category 135 Elimination of intersegment transactions 1 Unattributable costs (*) (1,743) Operating profit 1,144 as per Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income Unattributable costs are principally general administrative expenses not attributable to reporting segments.

―10― First quarter of current period (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

1. Information on sales and profit (loss) by each reporting segment (Unit JPY million) Reporting Segment Others Automotive Automotive Non- Other Total (*) engine non-engine automotive automotive Sub total bearings bearings bearings parts Net sales External sales 10,360 3,412 2,579 2,156 18,509 361 18,870 Internal sales or transfer between 136 21 8 108 275 168 443 segments Total 10,497 3,434 2,587 2,265 18,785 529 19,314 Segment profit(loss) 373 265 388 (659) 368 103 471 "Others" includes business areas not included in above reporting segments. It includes electrode sheets for electric double layer capacitors, the metallic dry bearings business, pump-related products businesses, and real estate leasing business. 2. Reconciliation between total reporting segment profit (loss) and profit (loss) reported in Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Unit JPY million) Profit Amount Reporting segments total 368 Profit from "Others" category 103 Elimination of intersegment transactions 4 Unattributable costs (*) (1,530) Operating profit(loss) (1,054) as per Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (*) Unattributable costs are principally general administrative expenses not attributable to reporting segments. 3. Changes in Reporting Segments Effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, in accordance with a review of the Group's business management classification, the Group has reclassified a portion of its "Automotive engine bearings" to the "Automotive non-engine bearings" or "Non-automotive bearings" . The segment information for the first quarter of the previous period ended June 30, 2019 has been prepared in accordance with the changed classification. ―11― Attachments Original document

