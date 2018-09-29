Delta Air Lines : adjusts flight schedule as Typhoon Trami moves towards Japan (Article)

Delta's team of meteorologists in the airline's Operations and Customer Center continue to actively monitor the projected path of Typhoon Trami as it makes its way toward Japan's main islands.

As a result of Trami's projected path, the airline has proactively delayed select arrival and departure flights at Osaka (KIX) and Nagoya (NGO) airports to ensure aircraft are positioned away from the storm. Delta has also scheduled an early departure for the airline's last scheduled flight out of Tokyo-Narita (NRT) of ahead of Trami.

Typhoon Trami is expected to make landfall just south of Osaka early Sunday bringing heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 60-65 miles per hour. The center of the storm is forecast pass north of Nagoya and west of Tokyo later that evening with increased winds of 80 miles per hour.

Delta issued a weather waiver for five destinations in Japan to allow customers to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

As always, customers are encouraged to check delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.​

Sept. 28 at noon

Delta has issued a weather waiver for several airports in Japan for travel between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 as Typhoon Trami continues on its projected path toward the island nation.

The airline's Meteorology team is keeping an eye on the powerful, slow moving storm that's forecast to track northwest from the southern Ryukyu Islands on Friday, then across Japan's mainland and into the northern islands into Sunday. Possible flooding from storm surges and rainfall remain a concern along with sustained winds of 110-120 mph for many parts of the country.

Delta is still evaluating schedule adjustments as the storm approaches Japan. Customers are encouraged to check delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.

The weather waiver allows customers with travel scheduled to airports likely to be impacted by the storm the ability to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee, and includes travel to, from or through:

Fukuoka, Japan (FUK)

Nagoya, Japan (NGO)

Osaka, Japan (KIX)

Tokyo-Haneda, Japan (HND)

Tokyo-Narita, Japan (NRT)

This is the third major typhoon in the eastern Pacific this month and eighth named storm to make landfall on Japan this year. Before Typhoon Manghut traversed over areas in the Philippines and Hong Kong, the strong winds brought on by Typhoon Jebi caused damage to the only bridge connecting the Osaka-Kansai Airport to the mainland, closing the airport and disrupting flights.