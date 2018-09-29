Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delta Air Lines : adjusts flight schedule as Typhoon Trami moves towards Japan (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 05:22pm CEST

Delta's team of meteorologists in the airline's Operations and Customer Center continue to actively monitor the projected path of Typhoon Trami as it makes its way toward Japan's main islands.

As a result of Trami's projected path, the airline has proactively delayed select arrival and departure flights at Osaka (KIX) and Nagoya (NGO) airports to ensure aircraft are positioned away from the storm. Delta has also scheduled an early departure for the airline's last scheduled flight out of Tokyo-Narita (NRT) of ahead of Trami.

Typhoon Trami is expected to make landfall just south of Osaka early Sunday bringing heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 60-65 miles per hour. The center of the storm is forecast pass north of Nagoya and west of Tokyo later that evening with increased winds of 80 miles per hour.

Delta issued a weather waiver for five destinations in Japan to allow customers to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

As always, customers are encouraged to check delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.​

Sept. 28 at noon

Delta has issued a weather waiver for several airports in Japan for travel between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 as Typhoon Trami continues on its projected path toward the island nation.

The airline's Meteorology team is keeping an eye on the powerful, slow moving storm that's forecast to track northwest from the southern Ryukyu Islands on Friday, then across Japan's mainland and into the northern islands into Sunday. Possible flooding from storm surges and rainfall remain a concern along with sustained winds of 110-120 mph for many parts of the country.

Delta is still evaluating schedule adjustments as the storm approaches Japan. Customers are encouraged to check delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.

The weather waiver allows customers with travel scheduled to airports likely to be impacted by the storm the ability to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee, and includes travel to, from or through:

  • Fukuoka, Japan (FUK)
  • Nagoya, Japan (NGO)
  • Osaka, Japan (KIX)
  • Tokyo-Haneda, Japan (HND)
  • Tokyo-Narita, Japan (NRT)

This is the third major typhoon in the eastern Pacific this month and eighth named storm to make landfall on Japan this year. Before Typhoon Manghut traversed over areas in the Philippines and Hong Kong, the strong winds brought on by Typhoon Jebi caused damage to the only bridge connecting the Osaka-Kansai Airport to the mainland, closing the airport and disrupting flights.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 15:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
05:22pDELTA AIR LINES : adjusts flight schedule as Typhoon Trami moves towards Japan (..
PU
09/28DELTA AIR LINES : celebrates grand opening of Bob Hope USO LAX Center (Article)
PU
09/28DELTA AIR LINES : racks up two awards for employee wellness (Article)
PU
09/28DELTA AIR LINES : celebrates National Honey Month with, Honey Hangar party, tour..
PU
09/27DELTA AIR LINES : issues waiver for Japan ahead of Typhoon Trami (Article)
PU
09/27DELTA AIR LINES : ESPN host Samantha Ponder discusses traveling with 3 kids, and..
PU
09/27Minister to Air France-KLM boss - Fix airline before talk of stake sale
RE
09/27MINISTER TO AIR FRANCE-KLM BOSS : Fix airline before talk of stake sale
RE
09/26DELTA AIR LINES : outage results in nationwide groundstop
AQ
09/26DELTA AIR LINES : and Habitat for Humanity build 10th and 11th homes funded by o..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:08aSTOCKS TO WATCH : Strap In For Q3 
09/28ALASKA AIR : Considering The Pluses And Minuses, I Take A Pass 
09/27JETBLUE : Plenty To Appreciate About This Well-Rounded Airline 
09/27UNITED : The Growth Story Of Major U.S. Airlines 
09/26DELTA AIR LINES : Beating Earnings Should Be Easy 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 358 M
EBIT 2018 5 413 M
Net income 2018 3 917 M
Debt 2018 6 895 M
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 10,25
P/E ratio 2019 8,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 40 097 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 68,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES3.27%40 097
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC31.07%24 254
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.45%17 386
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP0.71%17 193
AIR CHINA LTD.-34.17%16 097
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-8.08%12 729
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.