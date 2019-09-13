El Paso Electric : EPE Awards Donations to Texas Community Groups and Organizations

Log in
September 13, 2019
Download PDF

El Paso Electric Awards Donations to Texas Community Groups and Organizations

2019 Community Partner Award Reception

El Paso, Texas - El Paso Electric's (EPE) Community Partner Program, part of the Company's corporate citizenship initiative, awarded over $320,400 to 60 non-for-profit organizations in west Texas at a reception held at Southwest University Park in downtown El Paso today. This was EPE's second Community Partner Program award in Texas for the 2019 calendar year, for a total amount of over $690,000 all benefitting not-for-profit organizations that serve west Texas. The award reception highlighted the services that each organization bring to our community on a daily basis.

'As a native El Pasoan, I'm proud to be part of a company that values the importance of giving back to our community in a variety of ways,' said Adrian J. Rodriguez, interim CEO of El Paso Electric. 'Our commitment to our community spans over a century, and that commitment grows deeper and stronger as we continue to develop bonds with organizations who selflessly serve our regions' most vulnerable.'

Some of the organizations that benefited from EPE's Community Partner Program include Women's Fund of El Paso, the Ysleta Education Foundation, Community En Acción, and the LiftFund.

The Community Partner Program spans between southern New Mexico and west Texas supporting a wide array of civic and charitable programs that positively impact our region. This corporate giving program is just one way EPE proactively involves itself, and its employees, in the community. Each organization awarded a donation represent focus areas for the utility, including economic development, education (STEAM), neighborhood engagement, environment and wildlife. In 2018, EPE awarded approximately $1.2 million to community groups and organizations in New Mexico and Texas.

Organizations interested in applying for the 2020 Community Partner Program are encouraged to apply online before March 1, 2020 at www.epelectric.com/community/community-partner-program.

El Paso Electric Company published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 00:06:01 UTC
