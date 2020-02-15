Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Huawei cyber security chief says no operator gives it access to intercept equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 06:47am EST
busFILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain

Huawei's cyber security chief said on Friday that he was not aware of any mobile operator ever having given the Chinese company access to the equipment used to intercept calls when required to do so by security services.

United States officials told the Wall Street Journal this week that Huawei could covertly access communications using the equipment that networks were legally obliged to install to allow access by law enforcement services.

Huawei rejected the allegation.

"We have no access to this equipment, we don't know what call or information is being intercepted, we don't know when it is intercepted - all we do is provide one side of the box which is blind to what's happening on the other side of the box," John Suffolk told reporters.

Suffolk said Huawei did not make the equipment that network operators used to intercept communications if required, adding that the United States had not produced any evidence to support any of its allegations.

"We just say: 'Don't hide it, don't be shy. Publish it, let the world see it'," he said.

The official said Huawei's equipment had to be connected, but he did not know how close it was to the "lawful intercept gateway", which was often located in a special room because of the sensitivity.

"I'm not aware of any operator who has said to Huawei: 'Come and sit in this room and see what's going on'," he said.

"If I found out that our staff were involved with such things, then we would take appropriate action on that."

Suffolk said governments and operators were "smart", and were supporting Huawei, which competes with Ericsson and Nokia in the telecoms equipment market.

He asked why, given the U.S. allegations, competitors were not growing at 30% or 40%.

"The faith of our customers, and you can see this in the results over the past 30 years, gives an indication of what our customers think of those allegations," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Stephen Addison and Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ERICSSON AB
02/14TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Virus worries force cancellation of major..
AQ
02/14U.S. LOOKING FOR INDUSTRY PARTNERSHI : White House official
RE
02/14Ericsson T-Mobile Austria and Stanley Black & Decker accelerate IoT connectiv..
AQ
02/14TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Ericsson's 5G platform adds unique core a..
AQ
02/13Missed call? Counting the cost of no-show Mobile World Congress
RE
02/13ERICSSON : launches AI-powered Energy Infrastructure Operations
PU
02/13ERICSSON : launches new AI-powered Network Services
PU
02/13TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Ericsson researchers top 4.3Gbps downlink..
AQ
02/12TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Virus worries force cancellation of major..
AQ
02/12Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 237 B
EBIT 2020 24 549 M
Net income 2020 14 775 M
Finance 2020 31 170 M
Yield 2020 1,95%
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
EV / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 294 B
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 96,78  SEK
Last Close Price 88,20  SEK
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB8.36%30 253
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.,-2.06%199 259
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.82%52 150
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.14.26%31 596
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%24 558
NOKIA OYJ21.84%24 028
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group