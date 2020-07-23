Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 07/23 09:36:48 am
0.910605 GBP   +0.23%
07/22Euro nears 2-year high; Aussie, Kiwi up as risk appetite grows
RE
07/22Who's bidding to be next World Trade Organization chief?
RE
07/22Stock Futures Slip on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK trade deal unlikely for now: Britain, EU clash over post-Brexit ties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 08:28am EDT
British PM Johnson's Europe adviser Frost leaves the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

Britain and the European Union clashed on Thursday over the chances of securing a free trade agreement, with Brussels deeming it "unlikely" but London holding out hope one could be reached in September.

Since Britain left the bloc in January, talks on the trade agreement and other future ties have all but stalled, with each side accusing the other of failing to compromise before a transition period runs out at the end of this year.

Those accusations grew louder after the latest round ended, with the EU's negotiator Michel Barnier saying London had shown no willingness to break the deadlock and his British counterpart David Frost describing the bloc's proposals as failing to meet the government's demand to be treated as an independent country.

But both sides agreed on one thing: there had been no movement on the main stumbling blocks to a deal on fair competition guarantees - or the so-called level playing field - or on fisheries.

Without a deal to govern future trade flows, some companies fear costly disruption and confusion at the border from next year, which would hit at a time when many are already struggling with the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

"By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes a trade agreement - at this point - unlikely," Barnier told a news conference.

"The time for answers is quickly running out," he said. "If we do not reach an agreement on our future partnership, there will be more friction."

Frost was equally blunt, saying "considerable gaps" remained but he added: "Despite all the difficulties, on the basis of the work we have done in July, my assessment is that agreement can still be reached in September, and that we should continue to negotiate with this aim in mind."

Senior EU officials say they only expect possible breakthroughs in the talks by the end of August or in September, but some have also expressed concerns that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might go for a no-deal split.

Both sides say they want to secure a trade deal before the end of the status-quo transition, and while being unable to breach the gap in positions on fisheries and competition, both Barnier and Frost noted some progress in some areas, including on governance.

"Looking forward, there are large areas of convergence in many of the areas on which we are negotiating and ample precedents and texts on which we can base our work," said Frost.

Barnier also noted some progress this week on how to settle any future disputes over a new EU-UK agreement, an element he has regularly mentioned previously as a key stumbling block together with level playing field clauses and the issue of fisheries.

But he added that the EU would not seal an agreement that would damage its fishing industry and noted that the sides were still "far away" from each other with only a few weeks left to go.

With Britain pursuing a standalone free trade deal along the lines of one the EU has with Canada and Brussels wanting a wider agreement to take account of Britain's proximity to the continent, the two sides have a lot of work to do to bridge the gaps.

"We will not accept to foot the bill for the UK's political choices," Barnier said.

By Elizabeth Piper and Gabriela Baczynska

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
07/22Euro nears 2-year high; Aussie, Kiwi up as risk appetite grows
RE
07/22Who's bidding to be next World Trade Organization chief?
RE
07/22Stock Futures Slip on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
07/22Dollar loses support amid doubts about U.S. stimulus
RE
07/22Dollar licks wounds as investors fret over U.S. stimulus
RE
07/21Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat'
RE
07/21Regulators ease no-deal Brexit fears in funds sector
RE
07/21EU deal and vaccine hopes keep dollar at bay
RE
07/21EU progress and vaccine hopes keep pressure on dollar
RE
07/21EU progress and vaccine hopes keep pressure on dollar
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group